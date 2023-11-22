I'm obsessed with Home Depot's windowpane mirror - now 40% off and makes my apartment look lighter
Trick your friends into thinking you hired a decorator with this editor-approved floor mirror, along with some surprisingly chic Home Depot Black Friday deals
Living in NYC, like myself, fosters an enhanced appreciation for the little things, such as windows and having enough space to move around. These two things are hot commodities in the city, prompting many of us to seek clever ways to create the illusion of a brighter, more spacious home.
Allow me to introduce you to one of our best Black Friday home deals: the viral Home Depot windowpane floor mirror. Like any mirror, it reflects light and images to enhance atmosphere and dimension. But, with the added windowpane metal frame, it gives the illusion of looking out rather than in — quite the clever trick for $203.
Yes, this mirror really is from Home Depot — which believe it or not, has some truly stunning home décor. I've taken the liberty of sifting through dozens and dozens of pages, and can confidently state that I have found the most elevated pieces — so much so that adding any one of these to your home might prompt inquiries about who you hired as an interior designer. Don't worry, your secret is safe with us.
Oversized metal frame windowpane classic floor mirror from Home Depot, was $339, now $203.40.Available in both black and gold frame finishes.
More chic Home Depot Black Friday deals
Price: $72.27
Was: $90.34
Experimenting with height is a favored technique among interior designers to enhance visual interest, and these graduated wooden stools are ideal for just that. Consider situating them atop a dining table to elevate serving dishes, or on the floor for a sophisticated candle scape.
Price: $873.22
Was: $1,130.08
This stunning velvet sofa looks very Mario Bellini. Designed for seamless entertaining, it can be configured into three separate single-seat sofa chairs, one chair and one loveseat, or a traditional three-seat sofa.
Price: $25.02
Was: $27.81
The elegantly curved profile of this bamboo floor vase makes it an ideal standalone piece to grace a mantle or bookshelf, but would be equally beautiful showcasing a vibrant bouquet.
Price: $158.90
Was: $176.55
Organize your home or office with this elegant leather magazine holder. It exudes a blend of mid-century modern and almost equestrian styles, for an undoubtedly luxurious touch. This would look particularly lovely beside a similarly upholstered leather sofa.
Price: $49.50
Was: $99
Plants play a crucial role in revitalizing our spaces. Standing at just over four feet tall, this faux olive tree introduces exquisite depth and ambiance to any home.
Price: $68.65
Was: $76.28
The husband and wife design duo, Cortney and Robert Novogratz, boast over two decades of experience designing high-end residences and hotels in Manhattan. Their dedication to design and creativity is unmistakable in these remarkable "Thinking People" bookends, certain to elevate the aesthetic of any home.
Price: $51.98
Was: $57.75
This intricate coral inspired design proves that details made a big difference. The set's modern coastal feel is the perfect way to infuse a sense of ocean calm into your space.
Price: $168.65
Was: $312.26
There's nothing quite like a mid-century modern chair, and this one offers one of the best prices I've seen in some time. Filled with ultra-comfortable high-density foam, this chair is just begging to be sat in — making it ideal for a home office or entertaining guests.
Price: $54.50
Was: $109
When it comes to storage, there are few problems a woven basket can't solve. They're durable, flexible, stylish, and offer ample room for organizing your items. Due to their spacious design, these would fare particularly well in a playroom or living room.
