I'm obsessed with Home Depot's windowpane mirror - now 40% off and makes my apartment look lighter

Living in NYC, like myself, fosters an enhanced appreciation for the little things, such as windows and having enough space to move around. These two things are hot commodities in the city, prompting many of us to seek clever ways to create the illusion of a brighter, more spacious home.

Allow me to introduce you to one of our best Black Friday home deals: the viral Home Depot windowpane floor mirror. Like any mirror, it reflects light and images to enhance atmosphere and dimension. But, with the added windowpane metal frame, it gives the illusion of looking out rather than in — quite the clever trick for $203.

Explore Home Depot's full home décor selection here.

Oversized metal frame windowpane classic floor mirror from Home Depot. (Image credit: Home Depot)

Yes, this mirror really is from Home Depot — which believe it or not, has some truly stunning home décor. I've taken the liberty of sifting through dozens and dozens of pages, and can confidently state that I have found the most elevated pieces — so much so that adding any one of these to your home might prompt inquiries about who you hired as an interior designer. Don't worry, your secret is safe with us.

Oversized metal frame windowpane classic floor mirror from Home Depot, was $339, now $203.40.Available in both black and gold frame finishes.

More chic Home Depot Black Friday deals

New to Home Depot? Discover Home Depot's viral artificial Christmas tree, just in time for the holidays.