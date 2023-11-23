"I wasn't planning on buying a coffee table but the Black Friday deals are too good" - our editor picks his favorites

These editor-approved coffee tables are the easiest way to completely overhaul your living room - and these Black Friday deals are too good to miss

modern coffee tables
(Image credit: Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Wayfair, Walmart, Lulu and Georgia)
Jump to category:
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

I wasn't actually planning on buying a coffee table for Black Friday. On my shopping list is a rug, an outdoor dining table and a nightstand. But in looking for all of those I have come across so many amazing coffee table deals that I am powerless to resist.

Coffee tables are one of the fastest ways to refresh a living room. Usually the central focal point, their shape and form can change how all your other decor choices look and feel when placed around them. So in and among the Black Friday furniture deals currently on offer, I think these are going to be hard to beat if you want to make an impact, quickly.

Coffee table trends right now lean towards irregular shapes, a soft palette of stone and woods and - usually - curved edges. This is my pick of the ones I'm currently hovering over to buy.  

The perfect coffee table

round coffee table in a modern living room

Price: $113
Was: $149.99
Saving: 25%

(Image credit: Walmart)

This coffee table is so affordable and looks so much more expensive than its price tag. It was already a steal at $150 but with 25% off I think it's the best way to change how your space feels this Black Friday. 

Its soft plaster finish has so much character and depth, while its rounded edges help to make rectangular rooms feel more elegant and convivial. I'd place this in the middle of my living room, curved sofa on one side, two accent chairs facing it. The matching end tables are a wonderful addition.

The most stylish coffee table deals

irregular white coffee table
Eliana coffee table

Price: $212.99
Was: $256.99

Saving: 17%

Not the biggest markdown, admittedly, but worth including because I've been seeing tables that look like this in homes designed by my favorites like Brigette Romanek and Olga Ashby. And their versions won't be anywhere near as affordable.

wavy wood and glass coffee table
Aria coffee table

Price: $399
Was: $599

Saving: 33%

There's been a new wave of wavy furniture this year - designers like Sarah Sherman Samuel (more of her later) and Matilda Goad have used them to create elevated pieces. This Urban Outfitters version is just as smart - at a fraction of the price.

round wood coffee table
Dalton Round Coffee Table

Price: $598.50
Was: $799

Saving: 25%

Polished wood continues to be my go-to for 2024 - I'm adding it into my home with a new nightstand and new bed. It's monastic and calming, and works well with linen, which is why it's perfect for a living room coffee table, too.

marble coffee table
Kanta marble coffee table

Price: $1118.60
Was: $1598

Saving: 30%

I am a huge fan of ridged surfaces and the way they catch the light differently throughout the day. The result is always a room that looks more curated and considered than one without them.

rattan coffee table
Tiita Rattan Coffee Table

Price: $161.49
Was: $199.99

Saving: 19%

A coffee table that doubles as storage that helps create  your own reading corner? Designer Jonathan Adler predicted for Livingetc that rattan would continue to be big in 2024, and so this is the table that has it all.

coffee table
Clouded rectangle coffee table

Price: $1273.50
Was: $1698

Saving: 25%

And here's designer Sarah Sherman Samuel again, but this time with a piece she's created for Lulu and Georgia. I've been coveting everything she does for that brand, it's always so organically-shaped, whimsical and smart.

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸