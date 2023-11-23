"I wasn't planning on buying a coffee table but the Black Friday deals are too good" - our editor picks his favorites

I wasn't actually planning on buying a coffee table for Black Friday. On my shopping list is a rug, an outdoor dining table and a nightstand. But in looking for all of those I have come across so many amazing coffee table deals that I am powerless to resist.

Coffee tables are one of the fastest ways to refresh a living room. Usually the central focal point, their shape and form can change how all your other decor choices look and feel when placed around them. So in and among the Black Friday furniture deals currently on offer, I think these are going to be hard to beat if you want to make an impact, quickly.

Coffee table trends right now lean towards irregular shapes, a soft palette of stone and woods and - usually - curved edges. This is my pick of the ones I'm currently hovering over to buy.

The perfect coffee table

Price: $113

Was: $149.99

Saving: 25% (Image credit: Walmart)

This coffee table is so affordable and looks so much more expensive than its price tag. It was already a steal at $150 but with 25% off I think it's the best way to change how your space feels this Black Friday.

Its soft plaster finish has so much character and depth, while its rounded edges help to make rectangular rooms feel more elegant and convivial. I'd place this in the middle of my living room, curved sofa on one side, two accent chairs facing it. The matching end tables are a wonderful addition.

