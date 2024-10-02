Dunn-Edwards Wants You to 'Caramelize' Your Home with Their 2025 Color of the Year — Here's How

Coming to you live with another color of the year, and this time it's one that feels perfect for a fresh take on a cozy fall staple. When spending more of our time indoors, the best thing we can do to craftily curate our spaces is find colors that improve our moods and speak to our personal styles. We want to coat our homes in a color that feels like a warm and inviting backdrop for our lives, while still sparking creativity. And sometimes it's as simple as swapping a neutral shade for a color with a bit more of a bite.

In this year's color of the year collections, we have seen everything from dark, bold purples to reimagined, grounding neutrals. But there is one chic shade that keeps making a comeback through different variations: a warm, natural pink. Last year, the pink focus was a softer shade, closer to a natural stone or light blush, but this year, US-based paint brand Dunn-Edwards has taken that natural pink hue a sophisticated step further with 'Caramelized', their 2025 Color of the Year.

The shade is an autumnal evolution of what was once a more dusty, blush pink. The pigment's undertones of orange and brown give the shade a warmth that feels intentional and is sure to bring a cozy fall feel into your sanctuary this season.

(Image credit: Dunn-Edwards)

Dunn-Edward's 'Caramalized' perfectly marries a blush pink and a warm taupe, and feels like the elevated version of a classic fall beige. One of the biggest interior design trends this year is embracing playful colors, and whether that's through your fabrics, accents, or wall color, the idea is that neutrals can extend beyond the standard beiges, creams, and, whites.

But more color does not necessarily mean less serenity. The Dunn-Edwards team describes this shade as a warm terracotta brown with soft, earthy tones reminiscent of sun-baked clay. And what's more serene than basking in the soft sun? It draws from the tranquility of nature yet promotes the yearning for something more vibrant and creative in the home. "We have tried to create the ultimate new neutral that creates space for the duality of our future — one where intentional moments of connection are equally as important as modern innovation and creative thinking," says the brand's color experts.

(Image credit: Dunn-Edwards)

How to use Dunn-Edwards' 'Caramalized'

'Caramelized' feels like a modern-age take on a 60s or 70s peach. I can see this color in a living room, set against natural, textured materials like a wooden coffee table or a plush accent chair, but just as easily color drenched in a space to craft an intimate and soulful environment. Whatever way you choose to caramelize your home, Lauren Hoferkamp, lead color expert at Dunn-Edwards, says it "allows you to mix and match influence from all your favorite design moments."

"In the current fast-paced, high-tech age, we find ourselves drawn to more saturated and timeless colors to create personal spaces that feel welcoming, stylish, and grounded," explains Lauren. The idea of what's 'old is new' is one that is popping up all over modern interiors and in the most popular color trends.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vintage accents and colors within the home evoke a sense of nostalgia that can make us feel more calm and at home in a space. The biggest vintage-inspired paint colors take our favorite classic colors and give them a new form that includes more saturation and richer, darker tones.

(Image credit: Dunn-Edwards)

Beige does not have to be boring and neutrals does not mean a lack of color. Dunn-Edward's 'Caramelized' pink brings both color and comfort to any design space. In fact, swapping plain beiges for playful beiges is a practical and simple way to instantly upgrade your space.

If you are hesitant to pull out the paint buckets and paint a whole wall, adding a caramelized curtain or set of throw pillows is a great way to ease into this timeless trend.