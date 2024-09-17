Designers are Swapping "Plain Beige" for This Cozy Caramel Color to Set the Tone for Fall

With the sad news that it's time to pack away the bright summer linens, I offer you a counter idea that elevates your space and aligns perfectly with the fall season: swapping out your light beiges for their warm, playful counterparts.

Neutrals do not equate to a boring space. In fact, incorporating natural tones into your color palette allows more room for you to try out unique, personal touches. In the summer, we tend to shop for light linens and white throws, while the change in the leaves brings warm caramels and browns back into the mix. Whatever the season, decorating with beige is an inviting way to keep a space feeling calm, cozy, and effortlessly chic.

(Image credit: Hillarys)

The "plain for playful" technique helps combat the fast lifecycle of seasonal decor by offering a substitute that has a longer lifespan and feels more timeless yet subtle. Pulling out rich browns and velvety beiges will give your space that fresh fall feel while still sticking to a true reflection of your preferences.

Home designer and content creator Ethan Gaskill shared a TikTok where he showcases a swap from "plain" beige curtains to "playful" beige: resulting in a beautiful caramel glow shining throughout Ethan's living room. This simple yet stunning change elevates a minimalist, cozy living room idea into something a touch more design-forward.

Ethan explains that the original IKEA curtains in his home were a great starter option - simple, functional, and affordable. "But as I developed a clearer vision for my space, I realized it was time to invest in something that felt more aligned with my style," says Ethan. This playful decorating idea is sure to give your living room the stylish reset you have been searching for.

While the new curtains Ethan chose still cater to an understated beige living room, "their subtle striping and darker hue brings a level of character that reflects the refined, timeless look I am aiming for--hence, the use of the term 'playful'," says Ethan. Making any sort of change to your living space should always stem from wanting your room to better capture your style and presence within it. Exchanging light neutrals for richer, warmer shades of beige is a way to seasonally spice things up without making too drastic of a change.

Ethan says one of his core design philosophies, especially when you are still figuring out your personal style, is to keep the base or larger items simple and timeless. "This creates a solid foundation that allows you to experiment or lean into seasonality with smaller decorative objects," he says. From there, you can always work in brighter, bolder colors that go with beige for some extra daring details.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Velvet Trova Curtain View on Anthropologie Price: $118

Color: Brown

"We often assume that the only way to add fun and playfulness to our interiors is with color, but swapping plain beige curtains for patterned and textured beiges is such an easy way to update your space for the new season," says Yvonne Keal, senior product manager at Hillarys. Caramel beiges have warm, comforting undertones that will brighten up the colder months, and winter's approach means updating living room window dressings is a necessary task to keep out the cold (and a great excuse for a quick design refresh).

Ethan and Yvonne both agree that they would love to see a warm-toned living room styled with antique items and heavier textures. Textured pieces play upon the coziness of the season and make a space more visually compelling. "Tactile fabrics with beige tones that will add depth to your color scheme include options like boucle, velvets, corduroys, or gingham patterns," says Yvonne.

(Image credit: Future)

I love a good neutral beige in my home, but sometimes a neutral color scheme can leave you feeling limited when it comes to seasonal styling. By weaving this on-trend caramel tone into your home decor you can still keep the palette monochromatic but it will be dynamic enough to bring your space to life. Not to mention, it oozes plenty of warmth as we head into fall for a cozy, hygge feel.