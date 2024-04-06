This Dish Soap Alternative Makes Your Kitchen Sink Look far More Stylish (and it's Better for the Environment, too!)

These days we take far more pride in our kitchens than ever before, but our kitchen sink is a practical part of this space that's oft-overlooked. While our basins are primarily functional, there's no reason why we can't make them look just as beautiful as the features that surround them, and waving goodbye to unappealing cleaning products could be all that's needed...

There's no need to install a brand-new kitchen sink to elevate the aesthetic of your modern kitchen. The most common culprits of kitchen clutter are the soaps, sprays, and disinfectants that tend to line the countertop around your kitchen sink. Most of these can be tucked away in the cabinet under your sink for a more streamlined look, but there's one vital cleaning component that always remains - your dish soap.

Essential though they may be, these colorful liquid soaps - in their garish plastic bottles - do very little for your kitchen design. For a more aesthetically alluring sink that also scores sustainability points, solid dish soap is the answer. These zero-waste dishwashing alternatives are having a real moment on social media, and they make for a far more clutter-free sink space. Here's what you need to know.

Admittedly, we're getting down to the real nitty-gritty of design-worthy spaces here, but who doesn't want a more beautiful sink they can actually admire, rather than overlook? Solid dish soaps work just like a regular bar of soap. They come in a variety of scents and can be used alongside a scrubbing brush to give a clean that's just as effective as liquid soaps (minus the harsh chemicals, plastic waste, or unsightly appearance). For a more beautiful, natural-looking kitchen sink, they're a no-brainer.

Not only do they offer a more clutter-free countertop and help you live more sustainably, but these solid soaps last loads longer than their liquid counterparts too, helping you save money on your weekly grocery shop. The leading brand is the Vegan Dish Block from No Tox Life, and you can pick a bar up from just $13 at Amazon.

To use it, simply give your damp brush a scrub on the soap's surface, then lather up the suds on your dishes and pans. The formula leaves no residue, is septic-safe, and comes palm oil and fragrance-free, earning itself plenty of environmentally friendly marks in our books.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Professionals much prefer this natural alternative for your kitchen sink, too. 'At a certain, point organizing trips into interior design,' says expert organizer Ben Soreff of House to Home Organizing. 'Once we determine what should live on the counter, the design element comes into play, and this soap system offers a stylish alternative to a cleaning product with a logo.'

He does offer a word of warning, however. 'When water is involved things may get messy quickly, so this item would require a certain level of care,' Ben notes. Combining your solid soap bar with an absorbent diatomite dish, like this one from Amazon, is a great way to avoid water marks and soap residue spills around your sink.

Professional organizer Melissa Gugni also loves how minimal and functional these dish soap alternatives are, but has her own concerns. 'The downside is that bamboo or wooden holders will eventually get slimy and moldy unless you live in a very dry climate (and even then there are no guarantees) but if you love using it, having to replace the holder seems like a small price to pay,' she says. 'I like how it's a relatively low-risk and low-cost option to try, so if you are intrigued, I'd say give it a go!'

Want to streamline your kitchen countertop and create a far more aesthetically beautiful sink? Ditch the liquid dish soaps and opt for these all-natural soap blocks instead. Just be sure to keep it clean and grime-free by pairing it with a stylish dish of your choosing!

Fancy giving dish soap bars a go? Try one of these picks

And don't forget to style it!