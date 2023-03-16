Forget florals – this joyful wallpaper pattern embraces one of the biggest interior trends of the year instead

If you're looking for a little dose of Vitamin C in your interiors, look no further than this whimsical citrus motif that's bringing sunshine into our homes.

While these prints might not be anything new, with oranges, lemons, and even pomegranates used as a pillar of a more traditional countryside aesthetic, we're seeing citrus motifs used more and more. And, this interior design trend for wallpaper, decor and ceramics is being embraced by designers in a more contemporary way.

This Mediterranean-inspired look has its roots in the wider trend towards Italian Maximalism in the home (thank you very much White Lotus series two). Have a little scroll for my favorite examples and some shopping tips for how to introduce the look in your home.

How to use citrus motifs in your home

1. Try 'pattern drenching'

(Image credit: Roberto Garcia. Design: LaLa Reimagined)

Make like Los Angeles-based design studio LALA Reimagined (opens in new tab) and bring the citrus style into your interiors with joyous wallpaper and matching fabric curtains. They designed this laundry room by combining matching orange-print fabrics for a zesty pop of color in this Hollywood house.

2. Create an accent

(Image credit: Weespaces)

While pattern drenching might be a trend in itself, it's not always about plastering an entire wall in the pattern, and the print can be used in a subtle and subdued way too. In this home, the citrus wallpaper lines a home bar in an otherwise neutral space. A subtle pop of color and playfulness reflects the bar's function as a space for entertainment.

'This vibrant and fun bar nook is a part of the living room in one of our recent homes,' explains Vinithra Amarnathan (opens in new tab) of Weespaces Interiors, a Bangalore-based interior design firm focussed on creating unique designs. 'The design from Graham & Brown brings a fun eclectic vibe to the space and the pop of pattern and color brings interest and contrast to the neutral scheme!' Perfect for decorating a room with white walls.

3. Use it to create a color scheme

(Image credit: Nathan Schroder Photography. Design by Maestri Studio)

When it comes to how to create a color palette, using wallpaper is a brilliant shortcut to a cohesive scheme. Picking out the colors from your wallpaper design will help you find accents and build up a more nuanced design.

In this design by Maestri Studio, a Cole & Son x Fornasetti wallpaper has been used around the vaulted ceiling, while the designers have introduced the yellow again as a colorful kitchen island, and the softer blues for accessories throughout the space. 'The color choice in this space was driven by the desire to create a fun '70s-inspired kitchen full of bold pattern and color,' says Eddie Maestri (opens in new tab), principal architect and creative director of Maestri Studio.

6 of the best citrus prints to shop

Citrus Garden is another favorite by Schumacher that has its roots in the mid-century designs of Josef Frank, whose fabulously detailed wallpapers and fabrics were whimsical and eclectic, depicting whole scenes and abundant gardens.

$337.50 (opens in new tab) Schumacher Le Citron View at Decorator's Best (opens in new tab) If you're looking for the perfect citrus print, I love Le Citron by Schumacher. Le Citron in ivory is a wonderfully charming wallpaper design by Johnson Hartig of Libertine for Schumacher. Printed on a specially coated paper with a subtle sheen, this whimsical lattice of leafy lemons has a beautiful aesthetic, also available as a fabric. $25.49 (opens in new tab) Nesting with Grace Lemon Drop removeable wallpaper View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Even if you're a renter, you can adopt this trend thanks to this collaboration with removable peel-and-stick wallpaper brand Tempaper. This pattern is a modern, graphic take on the trend. $120 Amalfi white wallpaper View at Graham & Brown (opens in new tab) Get the look achieved by Weespaces and go for the Graham & Brown print in your own home, with a handpainted print of lemons, tasty clementines and budding florals. $65 (opens in new tab) Citrus grove peel and stick wallpaper View at Burke Decor (opens in new tab) The branches of Citrus Grove are laden with ripe lemons and oranges, and punctuated by tiny blooms. A charming illustration that you can peel and stick easily onto your wall. $98 (opens in new tab) Lovely lemons wallpaper View at Annie Selke (opens in new tab) Evoke summer and sunshine in your home with this high quality, eco-friendly unpasted paper from Annie Selke. Perfect for an accent wall the lining of the inside of a pantry. $252 (opens in new tab) Cole & Son Fornasetti Arance wallpaper View at Wallpaper Direct (opens in new tab) This beautiful Cole & Son wallpaper created for Fornasetti is a novel approach to the citrus fruit trend. With a pale turquoise backdrop, it's the perfect wallpaper for a soft but modern approach to this decorating scheme.

Citrus ceramics

(Image credit: Schumacher x Johnson Hartig)

The citrus motif is also moving over into the world of decor too. I'm waiting with bated breath for the drop of Mind The Gap’ (opens in new tab)s La Dolce Vita collection which will celebrate Italian Maximilism in its full. Judging by their Tyrol campaign, La Dolce Vita will be just as evocative, immersive and indulgent. Watch this space.

Lemons and oranges are also having their moment crafted into unique ceramics. Bettina Ceramica is one such brand focused on flying the flag for Mediterranean ceramics. A celebration of traditional Italian ceramics founded by Natalie Sytner (opens in new tab), Bettina Ceramica is a curated edit of rare and exceptional pieces, both classical and contemporary, that showcase independent artists and makers from across Italy. Oranges and lemons abound in Natalie's collection, and I absolutely love the lemoni bowl (below). Check out her site for other more decorative ceramics that wouldn't go out of place on the White Lotus set.

(Image credit: Bettina Ceramica)

