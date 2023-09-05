Cameron Diaz’s kitchen is trailblazing these 4 trends we've predicted will be huge for 2024

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you think of Cameron Diaz as a trendsetter, her kitchen may not be the first thing that springs to mind. Being an iconic figure in cinematic household names of the last three decades, maybe. But potentially not her kitchen design prowess, until now.

The actress, best known for her parts in Shrek, The Holiday and Charlie’s Angels, showed off her modern kitchen for a recipe post with Avaline, the actress’ own organic wine brand, and it wasn’t just her rice bowl recipe that caught our eye.

The Instagram video shows Cameron chopping ingredients on a wooden board matching her wood cabinetry with a cool toned marble workspace running throughout. The cabinets are adorned with brass hardware matching her hood and a selection of small trinkets add personality whilst maintaining a minimalist feel.

The kitchen, though a seemingly classic design, gets extra brownie points for ticking off four key kitchen trends for 2024 - trends which your own kitchen may even be hitting without realising. Those extra details are deep veining in her marble backsplash and worktops, pot filler taps, her brass extraction hood and those glorious warm wood cabinets and they have got our on-hand designers talking.

1. Deep veined marble

The deep veined marble is not only trendy, but a savvy design choice as it adds visual interest and can cover wear and tear marks well. ‘The eye-catching marble in Cameron’s kitchen sets the tone for understated elegance,' designer Jacqueline Gonçalves of Moksa Studio in Los Angeles tells us. 'It is serving as the showstopper in the room as all of the other materials are quite quiet and neutral.’

Jacqueline Gonçalves Social Links Navigation Founder of Moksa Studio Before starting her own studio, Jacqueline Gonçalves designed residential interiors for Hollywood names and luxury boutique hotels internationally under a number of studios. Under Moksa Studio, she focuses on designing luxury schemes with good energy, filled with intriguing and rich textures.

2. Warm wood cabinets

The designer has similarly high praise for Cameron’s contrasting wood kitchen cabinets. Though not an obvious choice as the marble is so cool in tone, it is an option that adds depth to the space.

‘Cameron’s kitchen has a refined simplicity, the oak cabinets juxtaposed by this statement marble and warm metals gives this space a sense of calm that also exudes a sense of luxury,’ Gonçalves says. As said sense of luxury is created by her choice of colors, as opposed to lots of expensive pieces of furniture or art, it makes the atmosphere of Cameron’s kitchen an attainable one.

3. The pot-filler faucet

Though not the most glamorous aspect of the space, Cameron’s faucet encapsulate a trend to look out for in 2024 - the pot filler style.



'Pot filler faucets aren’t only trendy, they are also very practical,' Emma Kemper of Emma Beryl Interiors in New York explains. 'Especially in a larger footprint kitchen, being able to fill your pot right on top of the stove makes it easier since you don’t need to carry the heavy pot from the sink to the stove top.’

She goes on to say that Cameron’s ‘brass pot filler is just as beautiful as it is functional’, and she’s right. The warm brass against the cool marble adds dimension and takes what is usually a fixture installed purely for utility and makes it a visual feature.

4. The "banded" range good

The gorgeous warmth of the brass pot filler tap is carried through to the hood cover. Katie Orr and Rachel Humphreys of Humphrey Orr Interiors tell us that ‘typically you see hoods that are all wood or all metal. The brass banding on the edge is unique and ties in the brass hardware and fixtures throughout the kitchen.’

Kemper explains from a designer’s perspective why Cameron’s hood makes sense. ‘Rather than leave the hood insert to be covered by drywall and paint alone, adding the brass trim to the hood makes the space feel more tailored and unique to Cameron,’ Kemper says. ‘It isn’t something we see many people doing, usually people have a plaster look or framed in hood insert or they go the opposite way and have some sort of metal hood. Here Cameron mixed the two which elevates the hood while not making it too much of a moment on its own.’

Tying in the metals throughout the space creates a sense of uniformity and visual order which results in a calm, minimalist feel. Though her kitchen is ticking off four key trends, Cameron’s space excels in offering an inviting feel whilst maintaining its sense of practicality. Though it is not known if she worked on this space, Cameron has famously worked with designer Kelly Wearstler, known for blending the classic with the contemporary and in this space, her influence shows.

Gonçalves comments on how Cameron blends the four trendy features together to create a space which is just so irresistible. She says: ‘The elements in this kitchen such as statement marble, brass accents and wood cabinets are popular kitchen features right now because they take the esthetic of quiet luxury, utilizing warm tones and natural materials to create a palette that is both minimal and inviting.’ What more could you ask for?