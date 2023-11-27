Looking for the best extension cord for Christmas lights? This one looks so good you won't need to hide it

It's the most wonderful time of the year - until you're faced with the task of hanging the outdoor Christmas lights, that is. Year after year, it's a story of lengths of tangled wires, complicated timer settings, and extension cords that never quite reach where you want them to. But fear not, we've found a solution to help save you stress this festive season (to the latter issue, at least).

If you're looking for the best extension cord for Christmas lights, we have you covered. We've searched high and low to find an option that ticks all the boxes you need it to, and the one we landed on even has an added feature that comfortably raises it above all else.

Not only is this durable cord a whole 21 feet long meaning it can comfortably snake around your front lawn, but it's also so festive looking that you won't need to worry about disguising it. Instead of letting unsightly cables ruin your outdoor Christmas decorations, you'll want to incorporate this cable as part of your display. Here's why.

(Image credit: Solar Centre)

The dreaded Christmas light extension cord. You dig it out once a year (maybe twice if you're counting Halloween) but it's always the part of Christmas decorating you hate the most. First off, an outdoor extension cable needs to be extra durable which, as lots of us soon find out, many of the cheaper versions certainly aren't. They also need to be long enough to extend from your power outlets to your front yard, and preferably around the perimeter, too.

Once (read: if) you've managed to achieve that, you then have the struggle of disguising your extension cord so the unsightly casing doesn't ruin your festive display in the daytime, weaving it in and out of your garden borders and tucking it under your shrubs. If you've ticked all three off your list, I applaud you.

Well, with this extension cable from Philips, you never have to worry about all that extra work again. This 25-foot-long extension cable offers plenty of length, is super durable, and features a heavy-duty grounded AC outlet with 3-prongs for safe and reliable power throughout the depths of December.

But that's not all. The best part? The casing is dressed in in red and white candy cane stripes to complement your seasonal décor so you won't need to disguise it. It turns your lawn into a Lapland-esque landscape. No need to hide your cord around the perimeter of your lawn any longer, just trail it across in full view to make your house look extra Christmassy even from the outside. If that wasn't enough to convince you, it's only $16.99 at Target. It's a bargain buy you won't want to miss.

Whether it’s inflatables on your lawn, twinkling lights on your rooftop, or the pretty light-up porch decor, this is by far the best extension cord for outside lights we've come across. Time to spread some festive cheer right down to your power outlets!