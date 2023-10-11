I've never seen bedding deals this good - such good quality marked at 74% down. Now's the time to shop

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This is the time of year to refresh your bedding, when nights need to be a bit cozier and you might sleep in a little longer. Thankfully, Amazon's bedding deals are superb right now. In fact, in all my years as an interiors editor I've never seen so many good savings on so many great quality option.

I'm investing in some linen, a comforter and some textured sheets - and I've scoured the Amazon Prime Day sales for the best deals so you don't need to. Shop my edit below.

Shop the whole of Amazon Prime Day's bedding deals here.

The best sheets and pillowcase sets in the Amazon Prime Day sale

PureFit Premium Linen-Textured Bed Sheets View at Amazon Price: $17.99

Was: $64.99



I love a textured sheet! It is so much more luxe to sleep on. This set comes in five colors - you can also have classic white - and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Briarwood Home Jersey Knit Bed Sheet Set View at Amazon Price: $20.99

Was: $30.99 One of the best things about jersey cotton is you don't really need to iron it. It's also super breathable, meaning it works well for hot sleepers and hot climates. Double Stitch by Bedsure Linen Lyocell Sheet Set View at Amazon Price: $143.99

Was: $179.99 I always thought I was a white or gray bedding set kind of guy until I was recently gifted a rust set, like this. I love it. The terra cotta tones evoke the warmth of a holiday in the Med.

The best bedding sets in the Amazon Prime Day sale

MooMee Bedding Sheet Set View at Amazon Price: $59.49

Was: $69.99 You know what striped bedding looks like? Lazy, sunny Saturday mornings. It has a relaxed elegance to it. Especially when it's in this soft material, that looks like linen, but has the coolness of cotton. Jellymoni Rust 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set View at Amazon Price: $42.49

Was: $49.99 More rust bedlinen! Have I convinced you yet? Then how about the fact this material is specially formulated so that it needs no ironing? It also comes in 20 other colors. Atlina Linen Bedding Duvet Cover Set View at Amazon Price: $127.41

Was: $149.99 Slightly more expensive than other deals in this list, but the French flax it's made from is worth it. It feels like hotel bedding. There are 7 colors to choose from, but this green is luxe.

The best comforters and quilts in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Utopia Bedding Cotton Waffle Blanket View at Amazon Price: $22.90

Was: $29.95 My waffled dressing robe was enough to convince me I want a waffle comforter too. It's a little like being swaddled - and very comforting. This comes in many colors. Kasentex Quilt Mini Set-Stone Washed-Super Soft Bedspread View at Amazon Price: $46.74

Was: $54.99 As the nights get cozier, I really appreciate the extra layer of a textured comforter. This quilt is reversible and comes in ten colors. The camel option is a restful tone worth looking into. Floral quilt and pillow set View at Amazon Price: $36.79

Was: $59.99 I'm generally pattern averse, but a quilt is low commitment. It needn't stay on the bed all year, and when it's on, it's cozy and makes your bedroom feel more homely.

