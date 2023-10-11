I've never seen bedding deals this good - such good quality marked at 74% down. Now's the time to shop

The Amazon Prime Day sale isn't on for much longer, so hurry to make the most of these deals our editor has found. Sheets, bedding sets and comforters? Here you go

bedding sets
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

This is the time of year to refresh your bedding, when nights need to be a bit cozier and you might sleep in a little longer. Thankfully, Amazon's bedding deals are superb right now. In fact, in all my years as an interiors editor I've never seen so many good savings on so many great quality option.

I'm investing in some linen, a comforter and some textured sheets - and I've scoured the Amazon Prime Day sales for the best deals so you don't need to. Shop my edit below.

Shop the whole of Amazon Prime Day's bedding deals here.

The best sheets and pillowcase sets in the Amazon Prime Day sale

blue sheet and pillowcase set
PureFit Premium Linen-Textured Bed Sheets

Price: $17.99
Was: $64.99

I love a textured sheet! It is so much more luxe to sleep on. This set comes in five colors - you can also have classic white - and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

white sheet set
Briarwood Home Jersey Knit Bed Sheet Set

Price: $20.99
Was: $30.99

One of the best things about jersey cotton is you don't really need to iron it. It's also super breathable, meaning it works well for hot sleepers and hot climates.

rust colored sheet set
Double Stitch by Bedsure Linen Lyocell Sheet Set

Price: $143.99
Was: $179.99

I always thought I was a white or gray bedding set kind of guy until I was recently gifted a rust set, like this. I love it. The terra cotta tones evoke the warmth of a holiday in the Med.

The best bedding sets in the Amazon Prime Day sale

striped bedding set
MooMee Bedding Sheet Set

Price: $59.49
Was: $69.99

You know what striped bedding looks like? Lazy, sunny Saturday mornings. It has a relaxed elegance to it. Especially when it's in this soft material, that looks like linen, but has the coolness of cotton.

rust colored bed set
Jellymoni Rust 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Price: $42.49
Was: $49.99

More rust bedlinen! Have I convinced you yet? Then how about the fact this material is specially formulated so that it needs no ironing? It also comes in 20 other colors.

green bedding set
Atlina Linen Bedding Duvet Cover Set

Price: $127.41
Was: $149.99

Slightly more expensive than other deals in this list, but the French flax it's made from is worth it. It feels like hotel bedding. There are 7 colors to choose from, but this green is luxe.

The best comforters and quilts in the Amazon Prime Day sale

white comforter
Utopia Bedding Cotton Waffle Blanket

Price: $22.90
Was: $29.95

My waffled dressing robe was enough to convince me I want a waffle comforter too. It's a little like being swaddled - and very comforting. This comes in many colors.

grey comforter set on a bed
Kasentex Quilt Mini Set-Stone Washed-Super Soft Bedspread

Price: $46.74
Was: $54.99

As the nights get cozier, I really appreciate the extra layer of a textured comforter. This quilt is reversible and comes in ten colors. The camel option is a restful tone worth looking into.

patterned quilt
Floral quilt and pillow set

Price: $36.79
Was: $59.99

I'm generally pattern averse, but a quilt is low commitment. It needn't stay on the bed all year, and when it's on, it's cozy and makes your bedroom feel more homely.

Shop all of the Amazon Prime Day home sale here.

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸