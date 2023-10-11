I've never seen bedding deals this good - such good quality marked at 74% down. Now's the time to shop
The Amazon Prime Day sale isn't on for much longer, so hurry to make the most of these deals our editor has found. Sheets, bedding sets and comforters? Here you go
This is the time of year to refresh your bedding, when nights need to be a bit cozier and you might sleep in a little longer. Thankfully, Amazon's bedding deals are superb right now. In fact, in all my years as an interiors editor I've never seen so many good savings on so many great quality option.
I'm investing in some linen, a comforter and some textured sheets - and I've scoured the Amazon Prime Day sales for the best deals so you don't need to. Shop my edit below.
Shop the whole of Amazon Prime Day's bedding deals here.
The best sheets and pillowcase sets in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $17.99
Was: $64.99
I love a textured sheet! It is so much more luxe to sleep on. This set comes in five colors - you can also have classic white - and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Price: $20.99
Was: $30.99
One of the best things about jersey cotton is you don't really need to iron it. It's also super breathable, meaning it works well for hot sleepers and hot climates.
The best bedding sets in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $59.49
Was: $69.99
You know what striped bedding looks like? Lazy, sunny Saturday mornings. It has a relaxed elegance to it. Especially when it's in this soft material, that looks like linen, but has the coolness of cotton.
Price: $42.49
Was: $49.99
More rust bedlinen! Have I convinced you yet? Then how about the fact this material is specially formulated so that it needs no ironing? It also comes in 20 other colors.
The best comforters and quilts in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $22.90
Was: $29.95
My waffled dressing robe was enough to convince me I want a waffle comforter too. It's a little like being swaddled - and very comforting. This comes in many colors.
Price: $46.74
Was: $54.99
As the nights get cozier, I really appreciate the extra layer of a textured comforter. This quilt is reversible and comes in ten colors. The camel option is a restful tone worth looking into.
