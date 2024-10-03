Athena Calderone Just Dropped a Holiday Wishlist on 1st Dibs (and It Features a Goatskin Wine Cooler)

Athena Calderone is design royalty here at Livingetc (quite literally; she even had her own Agony-Aunt style column here not so long ago). Renowned for her sophisticated designs that blend old and new, her style is composed of mixed materials, textural accents, and exaggerated forms. It's classically timeless, yet distinctly nuanced, which means replicating such a look is far from easy — until now.

The NYC-based designer and Eye Swoon founder just released her dreamy Holiday wishlist on 1stDibs. The luxury online marketplace is one of the best home decor brands for vintage decor, with a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind gems (there's a reason they've partnered with the likes of Nate Berkus in the past). Naturally, it was the perfect place for Athena to curate a unique holiday collection worlds away from anything you'll find along the beaten path.

When we say unique, we really mean it. The edit even features a pyramid-shaped wine cooler made of lacquered goatskin. If you've always envied Athena's elegant aesthetic you can now shop her hand-chosen selection. And if you don't we've found some affordable ways to shop the look, too.

(Image credit: 1st Dibs)

Athena's collection consists of 12 hand-selected pieces of art, fashion, jewelry, and decor, and, as you'd expect, it's a truly refined gift guide. It reflects her passion for entertaining, including pieces that she wouldn't only choose to display within her home herself but considers some of the best home decor items to gift. From sculptural decor to stylish bar accessories, every piece in the collection reflects her eye for organic materials and historical references, and they're all certain to elevate your home.

“When curating this collection, I was inspired by my current design passions—such as a 1930s figurative sculpture and Grecian neoclassical vessels, as well as materials that nod to their history, like textured iron, alabaster, plaster relief, hammered silver, and gestural oil paintings,” explains Athena. "If there is an era, design style, or specific piece I am obsessed with, I know 1stDibs will deliver. Their curation is the crème de la crème of extraordinary design."

This pairing of antiquity with the contemporary is evident in her selection from the 1stDibs inventory. For example, a terracotta bust by French artist Demetre Chiparus harks back to neoclassical sculptures, while a bronze figurine by Jules Werson plays into the Art Deco aesthetic. To curate the ultimate home bar idea, there's also a silver 1930s Tiffany & Co. bowl, an art deco cocktail shaker, and a burl wood serving tray signed by Italian designer Gabriella Crespi. (And, of course, the goatskin wine cooler by Aldo Tura.) Each piece is an heirloom-worthy addition to any home.

(Image credit: 1st Dibs)

Besides their inherent beauty, there's something so special about knowing these are one-of-a-kind pieces you won't find anywhere else. There's a reason the best designers choose to decorate with vintage decor and antique furniture — it just has an allure that mass-produced items can't replicate. If you've ever wondered how Athena Calderone creates perfect rooms, it's clear that vintage decor is her secret sauce for landing that truly unique aesthetic.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Athena says the thrill of the hunt is all part of the magic. “1stDibs is always the first place I go, whether I’m seeking a specific piece or diving down the digital rabbit hole of discovery for an upcoming design project,” says Athena. “It’s a treasure trove of inspiration and beauty. Every search expands my visual knowledge of design masters, and one discovery leads to another, often uncovering something I never knew I needed."

If you don't fancy whiling away hours searching for the next investment piece to transform your space, you can start bidding on her chosen picks. The full online curation will be shoppable until December 15th, and believe us when we say, this is the kind of holiday shopping we can look forward to.