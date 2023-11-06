15 items any home décor connoisseur will be more than happy to receive this holiday season
Be warned: You'll want most of them for yourself, too
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.
I've spent the better part of the last three years head-deep in interiors while curating my perfect living space, so when someone asks if I have any ideas on holiday gifts for the home, I am more than happy to share my expertise. Whether your friends and family live in a compact apartment or capacious bungalow, they will appreciate these gifts that will add a little something to their space. After all, it's likely where they'll be spending most of their cozy winter nights in.
For those who've adopted the "clean" aesthetic, the cream Sarah Sherman Samuel wrinkled vase is the perfect addition to complement the entire space. If scrolling through the best home décor websites are anything to go by, adding a hint of vibrancy courtesy of the orange patched Loewe cushion will help offset the home in the best—and chicest—way possible. If you're shopping for the perfect gift for the hosts, I'm sure a wine accessory set would be very much welcomed, along with Soho Home's intricate wood coasters. And who can say no to a hand-painted tray from Les Ottomans? Read on for my full list of items to gift every home connoisseur with this holiday season.
This tray will do more than just hold a few glasses. Hand-painted with a brightly colored peacock, it works as the perfect talking point for any house guests.
For a loved one you're prepared to spend some money on, consider abstract wall art. It's a personal and welcome gift because it can help finalize a space.
I've never received as many compliments on a tray as I have on this cream marbled one from Lulu & Georgia. So in the spirit of the holidays, I am sharing my best-kept secret.
Crafted from petrified white wood, this under-$100 gift will spice up any coffee table.
This glass dome encompassess all the essential wine tools needed while also making for a simple yet chic kitchen fixture. Consider this option for the wine buff in your life.
Whether you have an office white elephant party coming up or you need to grab a stocking stuffer, this under-$40 candle will be a surefire hit.
Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel in collaboration with Lulu & Georgia, this wrinkled vase has asymmetrical lines that add just the right amount of quiet elegance to any room.
This item is number one on my wish list this year.
Art always tells a story, and this Hadiya Williams piece does so with just a few shapes.
As a party host, I can tell you I love nothing more than new pans, so I'll be adding this green Our Place set to my collection in time for the holidays.
Crafted from 100% cashmere, this throw is designed with neutral patterns and finished with contrast stitches.
This pizza oven was the best gift I received last year, and I cannot rave about it enough. With multiple heat settings, a fast cooking time, and an ultra-lightweight and sleek design, it's a no-fail gift.
This simple charcuterie board has a sustainable element to it, as it is crafted from a 100% plant-based and food-safe white wax finish.
As a Brit, I will never say no to a cup of tea (or a new teapot). This one has been designed to match the ceramics throughout Soho House Berlin.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals in the US. Previously, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. Humaa has a BA Honors degree in English Literature and will gladly give you a detailed analysis on every classic literary heroine, whether it was wanted or not. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
-
These chic and cozy items have me ready to host my next house party
It's time to elevate my space
By Humaa Hussain Published
-
5 "overdone" landscaping ideas designers always see in winter gardens – and what to do instead
They may be classics, but these five winter landscaping ideas are things you might want to stick clear of if you want to keep your backyard modern and original
By Oonagh Turner Published