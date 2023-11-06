15 items any home décor connoisseur will be more than happy to receive this holiday season

Be warned: You'll want most of them for yourself, too

MC
(Image credit: Future)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

I've spent the better part of the last three years head-deep in interiors while curating my perfect living space, so when someone asks if I have any ideas on holiday gifts for the home, I am more than happy to share my expertise. Whether your friends and family live in a compact apartment or capacious bungalow, they will appreciate these gifts that will add a little something to their space. After all, it's likely where they'll be spending most of their cozy winter nights in.

For those who've adopted the "clean" aesthetic, the cream Sarah Sherman Samuel wrinkled vase is the perfect addition to complement the entire space. If scrolling through the best home décor websites are anything to go by, adding a hint of vibrancy courtesy of the orange patched Loewe cushion will help offset the home in the best—and chicest—way possible. If you're shopping for the perfect gift for the hosts, I'm sure a wine accessory set would be very much welcomed, along with Soho Home's intricate wood coasters. And who can say no to a hand-painted tray from Les Ottomans? Read on for my full list of items to gift every home connoisseur with this holiday season.        

MC
Les Ottomans Fauna Hand-Painted Metal Tray

This tray will do more than just hold a few glasses. Hand-painted with a brightly colored peacock, it works as the perfect talking point for any house guests.

MC
Anthropologie Lady in Stripes Wall Art

For a loved one you're prepared to spend some money on, consider abstract wall art. It's a personal and welcome gift because it can help finalize a space.

MC
Eny Lee Parker Leven Marble Tray

I've never received as many compliments on a tray as I have on this cream marbled one from Lulu & Georgia. So in the spirit of the holidays, I am sharing my best-kept secret.

MC
Soho Home Balfern Petrified Wood Coasters, Set of Four

Crafted from petrified white wood, this under-$100 gift will spice up any coffee table. 

MC
L'Atelier du Vin Le Globe Wine Accessory Collection

This glass dome encompassess all the essential wine tools needed while also making for a simple yet chic kitchen fixture. Consider this option for the wine buff in your life. 

MC
Anthropologie Oversized Mushroom Fruity Woodland Apple Glass Candle

Whether you have an office white elephant party coming up or you need to grab a stocking stuffer, this under-$40 candle will be a surefire hit. 

MC
Sarah Sherman Samuel Wrinkle Vase

Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel in collaboration with Lulu & Georgia, this wrinkled vase has asymmetrical lines that add just the right amount of quiet elegance to any room. 

MC
Loewe Logo-Patch Striped Wool-Mohair Blend Cushion

This item is number one on my wish list this year. 

MC
Hadiya Williams Carina Textile Wall Art

Art always tells a story, and this Hadiya Williams piece does so with just a few shapes.

MC
Our Place Cookware Set

As a party host, I can tell you I love nothing more than new pans, so I'll be adding this green Our Place set to my collection in time for the holidays.

MC
Sofia Cashmere Double-Face Cashmere Throw Blanket

Crafted from 100% cashmere, this throw is designed with neutral patterns and finished with contrast stitches.

MC
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

This pizza oven was the best gift I received last year, and I cannot rave about it enough. With multiple heat settings, a fast cooking time, and an ultra-lightweight and sleek design, it's a no-fail gift.

MC
EtúHome White Round Mod Medium Charcuterie Board

This simple charcuterie board has a sustainable element to it, as it is crafted from a 100% plant-based and food-safe white wax finish.

MC
Soho Home Aida Teapot

As a Brit, I will never say no to a cup of tea (or a new teapot). This one has been designed to match the ceramics throughout Soho House Berlin. 

MC
Brunello Cucinelli Ceramic Bowl and Tumbler Set

The irregular and unfinished look of this cream ceramic bowl and tumbler set is sure to please.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals in the US. Previously, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. Humaa has a BA Honors degree in English Literature and will gladly give you a detailed analysis on every classic literary heroine, whether it was wanted or not. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

Latest