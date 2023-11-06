15 items any home décor connoisseur will be more than happy to receive this holiday season

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

I've spent the better part of the last three years head-deep in interiors while curating my perfect living space, so when someone asks if I have any ideas on holiday gifts for the home, I am more than happy to share my expertise. Whether your friends and family live in a compact apartment or capacious bungalow, they will appreciate these gifts that will add a little something to their space. After all, it's likely where they'll be spending most of their cozy winter nights in.

For those who've adopted the "clean" aesthetic, the cream Sarah Sherman Samuel wrinkled vase is the perfect addition to complement the entire space. If scrolling through the best home décor websites are anything to go by, adding a hint of vibrancy courtesy of the orange patched Loewe cushion will help offset the home in the best—and chicest—way possible. If you're shopping for the perfect gift for the hosts, I'm sure a wine accessory set would be very much welcomed, along with Soho Home's intricate wood coasters. And who can say no to a hand-painted tray from Les Ottomans? Read on for my full list of items to gift every home connoisseur with this holiday season.

Les Ottomans Fauna Hand-Painted Metal Tray $109 at MatchesFashion This tray will do more than just hold a few glasses. Hand-painted with a brightly colored peacock, it works as the perfect talking point for any house guests.

Anthropologie Lady in Stripes Wall Art $598 at Anthropologie For a loved one you're prepared to spend some money on, consider abstract wall art. It's a personal and welcome gift because it can help finalize a space.

Eny Lee Parker Leven Marble Tray $128 at Lulu & Georgia I've never received as many compliments on a tray as I have on this cream marbled one from Lulu & Georgia. So in the spirit of the holidays, I am sharing my best-kept secret.

Soho Home Balfern Petrified Wood Coasters, Set of Four $90 at Soho Home Crafted from petrified white wood, this under-$100 gift will spice up any coffee table.

L'Atelier du Vin Le Globe Wine Accessory Collection $350 at Bergdorf Goodman This glass dome encompassess all the essential wine tools needed while also making for a simple yet chic kitchen fixture. Consider this option for the wine buff in your life.

Anthropologie Oversized Mushroom Fruity Woodland Apple Glass Candle Was $34, Now $24 at Anthropologie Whether you have an office white elephant party coming up or you need to grab a stocking stuffer, this under-$40 candle will be a surefire hit.

Sarah Sherman Samuel Wrinkle Vase $194 at Lulu & Georgia Designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel in collaboration with Lulu & Georgia, this wrinkled vase has asymmetrical lines that add just the right amount of quiet elegance to any room.

Loewe Logo-Patch Striped Wool-Mohair Blend Cushion $375 at MatchesFashion This item is number one on my wish list this year.

Hadiya Williams Carina Textile Wall Art $698 at Lulu & Georgia Art always tells a story, and this Hadiya Williams piece does so with just a few shapes.

Our Place Cookware Set Was $565, Now $335 at Our Place As a party host, I can tell you I love nothing more than new pans, so I'll be adding this green Our Place set to my collection in time for the holidays.

Sofia Cashmere Double-Face Cashmere Throw Blanket $695 at Bergdorf Goodman Crafted from 100% cashmere, this throw is designed with neutral patterns and finished with contrast stitches.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy This pizza oven was the best gift I received last year, and I cannot rave about it enough. With multiple heat settings, a fast cooking time, and an ultra-lightweight and sleek design, it's a no-fail gift.

EtúHome White Round Mod Medium Charcuterie Board $140 at Bergdorf Goodman This simple charcuterie board has a sustainable element to it, as it is crafted from a 100% plant-based and food-safe white wax finish.

Soho Home Aida Teapot Was $62, Now $30 at Soho Home As a Brit, I will never say no to a cup of tea (or a new teapot). This one has been designed to match the ceramics throughout Soho House Berlin.