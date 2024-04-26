These Viral Aesthetic Salt and Pepper Grinders Are Positively Perfect for Minimalists (and Less Than $50)

If you classify yourself as a minimalist (a.k.a. everyone at this publication), this new Amazon find is the one for you.

Every so often, the brilliant designers at some of the best home decor brands find new ways to turn a boring, everyday home item into something worthy of display. Something you'd like to leave out on your counter not because it saves you time to do so but because it looks so good. Something that is not only functional, but plays into your personal design style.

For all those minimalists out there, you're going to love this.

Scrolling TikTok the other day, I found these stunning electric salt and pepper mills thanks to a video from @everythingenvy. The video now has over 50K likes and the corresponding Amazon page? Well, it says more than 100 people purchased the stunning minimalist set in the past month.

These sleek grinders are electric but also rechargeable, so you can season with ease without worrying about batteries on hand. The ceramic grinder works for all kinds of spices, not just salt and pepper, and the simple design is so calming and chic. A perfect gift for a design-obsessed home chef or just a fun buy for yourself! If the reviews are any indication, this is an excellent, quality buy for under $50.

LARS NYSØM Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set View at Amazon Price: $44.99 My favorite of the six colors has to be this sage hue, which plays off a trend we're seeing on kitchen walls. LARS NYSØM Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set View at Amazon Price: $44.99 Of course, you could also keep things classic and opt for a white set (if you're not first tempted by the black and white pair). LARS NYSØM Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set View at Amazon Price: $44.99 Calm and relaxing, gentle and soft. This blue would serve as a fabulous accent on a counter.

9 chic salt and pepper grinders for the aesthete

Ceramic Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Cream View at Target Price: $15 There's nothing terribly unexpected about this grinder set from Target, but it's just good design. Perfect in any kitchen and would match with any decor. Plus, just $15! Acacia Wood Salt and Pepper Grinder View at Amazon Price: $26.50 I love the round-top look of these 100% acacia wood grinders, which can, of course, grind any spice of your choice. A perfect neutral. Battery Powered Salt & Pepper Mill Set View at Wayfair Price: $54.61

Was: $63.99 I love the soft but bright sage green of these minimalist battery-powered mills, which also happen be made from a safe and corrosion-resistant wheat straw material. I've never used these mills, but I have wheat straw bowls at home and love them! Joseph Joseph Milltop Salt & Pepper Set - Sage View at Target Price: $39.99 I've been loving cookware and home brand Joseph Joseph lately for their quality, design-forward, affordable tools. Its streak continues with this two-toned grinder set that it seems Target customers love just as much as me. Salt And Pepper Bottle Grinders (Set Of 2) View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $148 This scandi-inspired design is a design lover's dream — and the spice and nut hues delight. Plus, each has a rubberized body for an easy grip. Billy Cotton Pepper Mill View at West Elm Price: $80 West Elm designed this chrome, industrial-inspired mill in collaboration with renowned interior designer Billy Cotton. They are, in fact, sold individually, but it's worth the $160 for the sleek look of a pair.