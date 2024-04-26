These Viral Aesthetic Salt and Pepper Grinders Are Positively Perfect for Minimalists (and Less Than $50)

Bet you didn't know salt and pepper shakers could be this chic...

salt and pepper shakers on a colorful background
By Brigid Kennedy
published

If you classify yourself as a minimalist (a.k.a. everyone at this publication), this new Amazon find is the one for you.

Every so often, the brilliant designers at some of the best home decor brands find new ways to turn a boring, everyday home item into something worthy of display. Something you'd like to leave out on your counter not because it saves you time to do so but because it looks so good. Something that is not only functional, but plays into your personal design style.

For all those minimalists out there, you're going to love this.

Scrolling TikTok the other day, I found these stunning electric salt and pepper mills thanks to a video from @everythingenvy. The video now has over 50K likes and the corresponding Amazon page? Well, it says more than 100 people purchased the stunning minimalist set in the past month.

These sleek grinders are electric but also rechargeable, so you can season with ease without worrying about batteries on hand. The ceramic grinder works for all kinds of spices, not just salt and pepper, and the simple design is so calming and chic. A perfect gift for a design-obsessed home chef or just a fun buy for yourself! If the reviews are any indication, this is an excellent, quality buy for under $50.

minimalist and electric salt and pepper shaker, sage green
LARS NYSØM Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Price: $44.99

My favorite of the six colors has to be this sage hue, which plays off a trend we're seeing on kitchen walls.

minimalist and electric salt and pepper shaker, white
LARS NYSØM Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Price: $44.99

Of course, you could also keep things classic and opt for a white set (if you're not first tempted by the black and white pair).

minimalist and electric salt and pepper shaker, blue
LARS NYSØM Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Price: $44.99

Calm and relaxing, gentle and soft. This blue would serve as a fabulous accent on a counter.

9 chic salt and pepper grinders for the aesthete

Ceramic Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Cream - Figmint™
Ceramic Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Cream

Price: $15

There's nothing terribly unexpected about this grinder set from Target, but it's just good design. Perfect in any kitchen and would match with any decor. Plus, just $15!

Monday Moose Manual Refillable Solid Acacia Wood Salt and Pepper Grinder Spice Mill Set Carbon Steel Rotor With Adjustable Coarseness (small, 2pcs - Grinders)
Acacia Wood Salt and Pepper Grinder

Price: $26.50

I love the round-top look of these 100% acacia wood grinders, which can, of course, grind any spice of your choice. A perfect neutral.

Battery Powered Salt & Pepper Mill Set
Battery Powered Salt & Pepper Mill Set

Price: $54.61
Was: $63.99

I love the soft but bright sage green of these minimalist battery-powered mills, which also happen be made from a safe and corrosion-resistant wheat straw material. I've never used these mills, but I have wheat straw bowls at home and love them!

Joseph Joseph Milltop Salt & Pepper Set - Sage
Joseph Joseph Milltop Salt & Pepper Set - Sage

Price: $39.99

I've been loving cookware and home brand Joseph Joseph lately for their quality, design-forward, affordable tools. Its streak continues with this two-toned grinder set that it seems Target customers love just as much as me.

neutral colored salt and pepper mill
Salt And Pepper Bottle Grinders (Set Of 2)

Price: $148

This scandi-inspired design is a design lover's dream — and the spice and nut hues delight. Plus, each has a rubberized body for an easy grip.

chrome pepper mill
Billy Cotton Pepper Mill

Price: $80

West Elm designed this chrome, industrial-inspired mill in collaboration with renowned interior designer Billy Cotton. They are, in fact, sold individually, but it's worth the $160 for the sleek look of a pair.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

