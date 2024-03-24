8 of the Best Filler Plants for Containers — Choose These to Make Pots and Window Boxes Look Fuller

Warmer months are nearing and gardens have started to blossom again. This is the perfect time to get back into gardening mode or give this lovely hobby a try. You might be on the lookout for ideas on how to fill up some bare spaces with a touch of greenery. Well, you're in luck! We spoke to a couple of gardening experts and they gave us some fantastic tips on what you should be planting and how to take care of them.

Growing your own potted plants is easier than you think and it does so much more than just beautify your home. 'These filler plants not only enhance the visual appeal of container gardens but also provide valuable habitat for beneficial insects,' says plant specialist Zahid Adnan, founder of The Plant Bible.

If you've got a green thumb and you're interested in livening up your space with some gorgeous potted plants, these are the ideal container gardening plants to grow.

1. Sedum 'Angelina'

Starting off strong with a plant that is suitable for gardeners of all skill levels, Angelina Stonecrop is a perennial plant commonly grown during spring. Despite being a good choice for a low maintenance garden, this is a fairly fast-growing plant.

'This succulent offers vibrant chartreuse to golden foliage that trails beautifully, adding a splash of color and texture. It's drought-tolerant, making it ideal for sunny spots,' Tony O'Neill says. When caring for the plant, Tony suggests allowing the soil to dry out between waterings to prevent root rot.

2. Lobelia

Lobelia is a very pretty plant and its ability to cascade as it grows adds to its beauty. These flowers make any garden feel like spring and they come in a range of colors including purple, blue, and pink.

Zahid tells us that Lobelia is great for filling gaps in containers and hanging baskets, and they're one of the best flowers for window boxes, providing a burst of color throughout the growing season. His tip on caring for Lobelias is to keep the plant evenly moist and water it whenever it feels dry to the touch.

3. Heuchera

Commonly known as Coral Bells in honor of their unique bell-shaped flowers, Heuchera plants are one of the easiest bloomers to add to your garden containers.

Tony suggests planting Heuchera in well-draining soil and keeping an eye out for the flowers that blossom in shades ranging from peach to burgundy. Coral Bells add a dramatic flair with their foliage alone and offer easy upkeep: 'Just remember to remove any faded leaves to keep it looking fresh', Tony says.

4. Euphorbia 'Diamond Frost'

This plant blooms clouds of airy white flowers and is another low-maintenance crop that works well when used as a filler plant for flowerbeds. As a self-cleaning plant that plays well in all conditions, we can't help but title Diamond Frost as one of our favorite fillers and Tony agrees.

'This plant complements any arrangement and is extremely heat and drought-tolerant. Simply use well-draining soil and be cautious of the milky sap, which can be an irritant', says Tony.

5. Nemesia

Nemesia is a spring-to-summer bloomer that offers flowers in white, red, pink, blue, and orange. If you are a color-conscious gardener, pick the color of Nemesia that best suits your aesthetic, grab your gardening gloves, and get to planting.

This plant is not only known for its looks but also for its pleasant fragrance. Tony informs us that Nemesia also provides a sweet fragrance. When it comes to Nemesia, keep the soil moist, avoid overwatering, and deadhead to encourage more blooms.

6. Hedera

If you don't already recognize the name, it's probably because you know it by its common name: ivy. Displayed for its draping vines and leaves, Hedera is extremely resilient and can thrive in direct sunlight and complete shade.

Since Ivy requires regular watering, Zahid's tip is to allow the soil to dry out slightly between watering to prevent soggy conditions. Plant ivy in your patio for dense green foliage.

7. Bacopa

Bacopa came highly recommended by garden experts as a way to fill out containers.

'This is an excellent choice for filling gaps as it produces small, delicate flowers that spill over the edges of pots, creating a lush and full appearance', says Zahid. In order to take proper care of Bacopa, Tony advises keeping the soil moist to prevent it from drying out.

8. Creeping Jenny

Creeping Jenny or Lysimachia nummularia is a semi-evergreen ornamental plant that provides small yellow flowers upon bloom. 'Creeping Jenny is a trailing plant with vibrant green foliage that adds a pop of color to containers. It's extremely adaptable and can tolerate a variety of light conditions, although it prefers partial shade,' notes Zahid.

There's only one thing to be mindful of when growing this plant and that is root rot. As long as you don't drown the crop in water, it will flourish in your backyard.

As you can probably tell from this extensive list of gorgeous filler plants, caring for your plants is extremely rewarding. Once you educate yourself on the plants you're interested in and begin your gardening journey, you'll be the proud owner of a luscious garden in no time.