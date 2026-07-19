Surfing social media for interior design inspiration is honestly the gift that keeps on giving. Sure, there is a lot to sift through, and you don't want to end up copying anyone's space completely, but there's a kind of 'in-the-know' magic that happens when you stumble upon something that feels like the start of a wonderful new trend. For me, this kind of magical inspiration recently came in the form of a stunning gradient paint technique I'd never seen before.

I have to preface this by saying I'm not gung-ho about an ombre effect across an entire wall — it's an interior design trend I don't think I'm ready to see come back just yet. But the new iteration of ombre? A gradient paint application that feels inventive and just nuanced enough to be on-brand for contemporary interiors? Yes, please. The gradient paint techniques I've seen are subtle, tonal, expertly blended, and applied in very unique ways. And this combination of criteria is essential to elevating the look from a 2016 interior design trend to something you'd see in a 2026 home.

Bringing color gradient moments into your space speaks to a larger movement toward more personalized and handcrafted decor. When you think about this new-age ombre in that way, the newfound popularity starts to make more sense. So, this stylish gradient paint technique — what in the world am I talking about? And what are a few ways to try it in your interior? Below is everything I know.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

A post shared by Celli (@celliduske) A photo posted by on

I mean, talk about decorating ideas you want to steal from a cool girl's apartment — this relatively simple paint trick elevates this apartment balcony from a rather plain space to a moment of high impact. Your awkward outdoor space turns into a place you can happily enjoy a cold beverage or an afternoon reading session.

The unexpected red with the pink gradient is definitely what makes this balcony decorating idea so memorable. It's almost an optical illusion. And in some ways, I'm shocked I haven't seen it before. So how did designer Celli Duske come up with the idea? Originally, she'd wanted to tile her balcony floor with mosaics, "But after looking into it, I realized it would be far too expensive, especially with the custom tiles I had my eye on," Celli tells me.

So to cater to that same sense of boldness and personality, Celli came up with the idea of painting the floor red. However, like many apartment buildings, she wasn't allowed to change the building's facade color, so "I had to find a way to make the two colors (the existing exterior color and the bold red) feel connected."

"I kept thinking there had to be a more creative way to transition between the wall and the floor than a hard, straight line," continues Celli. Color blocking can be a striking way to do color, but again, the sharp lines cater to a very specific aesthetic. Whereas the gradient softened that color transition, turning it into the main design feature of the balcony. "I love that it makes the whole space feel much more unique and playful," says Celli.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to Recreate the Look

Image 1 of 3 This gradient paint trick makes this balcony feel brand new. (Image credit: Celli Duske) Starting with the gradient allows room for error and corrections before committing to the final floor. (Image credit: Celli Duske) Undeniably cool. (Image credit: Celli Duske)

How often do you find a DIY that makes you want to paint your floors? It's an often overlooked decorating choice, but can obviously be super impactful when done in a nuanced and contemporary way. "I find that very bold wall colors can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially in smaller spaces," Celli explains. "A colorful floor adds personality without making the space feel too heavy, so it felt like the perfect balance."

Are you looking to make the most of your small balcony, and think it could use a fun gradient to bring it back to life? This garden DIY is relatively easy — you only need a couple of different paints and a bit of patience.

"For my balcony, I used one floor paint for the floor and two exterior wall paints for the walls," says Celli. It's important to use the right paint on the right surfaces, as "floor paint is much thicker and stickier, which makes it difficult to blend properly on the wall," adds Celli.

But the most important thing with a gradient technique is to work slowly and with a steady hand. "Small mistakes are noticeable with a gradient, so patience really makes a difference. I'd recommend practicing on a small piece of wood or cardboard first so you can get a feel for how the colors blend," says Celli.

The good news is that it’s also very forgiving. If you’re not happy with a section or make a slight painting mistake, Celli assures, "you can usually go back over the whole area and blend it again until you’re happy with the transition."

Then finally, there are a few technical things to finish off this DIY. First, clean your brushes throughout the process so that the colors stay where they're supposed to be and blending is easier. "Work in smaller sections, clean your brush often, and don’t be afraid to go back over an area if you’re not happy with it," says Celli. "Most mistakes can be fixed with a little more blending."

Then finish it all with a paint lacquer (like this one from Amazon). "Most floor paints have a slight sheen, so I used a clear spray lacquer to protect the painted surface and give it a subtle shine," says Celli.

The key to the gradient feeling right for 2026 is how much care you put into the paint job and the design around the gradient. This setup feels elevated against the fun background creating balance. (Image credit: Eric Ho. Design: Gunter & Co)

This DIY inspired a newfound love for the gradient paint effect and showed how past color trends (like ombre) can reinvent themselves. This technique doesn't have to be saved for a floor covering, either — there are plenty of ways to incorporate a color gradient in your decor.

Mary Tkachenko, an artist who specializes in gradient paintings, shares how this technique influenced her work and how it can be perfect for an interior color scheme. "I've always been fascinated by color and how different color combinations can create completely different emotions and moods," she shares. "A gradient feels like the perfect way to let those colors flow into each other naturally, making the transition itself part of the story."

Mary paints color gradients on canvas, but the same technique can be applied to walls, floors, ceilings, trim paint colors, and more. Rather than a solid shade, a gradient feels relaxed yet exciting.

To choose your palette, "Think about how colors interact with each other," she recommends. "Some combinations feel calm and peaceful, while others feel bold or energetic. I usually test different colors next to each other before I start painting until something just feels right."

Just a touch of gradient color through this artwork ties the colors of the living room together. Image credit: Mary Tkachenko Here you get a glimpse into Mary's technique and how she creates the perfect gradient. Image credit: Mary Tkachenko

The easiest way to start is by blending colors that sit next to each other on the color wheel because they naturally transition really well. Start with two or three colors. It's much easier to control the blend, and it will feel more grounded in a room. Once you feel comfortable with that, you can start experimenting with more contrasting colors.

"Another thing I've noticed is that different colors have different densities," says Mary. "Paints with more white in them are usually thicker and much easier to blend, while very bright or dark colors can be a little trickier," she adds. So look out for the colors, finishes, and where you are buying your paint.



The biggest piece of advice when decorating with color gradients is to "enjoy the process and not focus too much on making everything perfect. Some of my favorite color combinations happened completely by accident, so don't be afraid to try things that you wouldn't normally put together," says May. Who knows, maybe we will all be ombre-ing our interiors soon.

For more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.