I'd Never Have Considered a Brown Bedroom Before — But These 11 Rooms Have Me Dreaming of One

We’re not going to sugarcoat it — out of all the possible colors you can choose, a brown bedroom might be the least likely shade for a lot of people. Sure, brown has an inherently earthy appeal that brings a little bit of the great outdoors inside, but how do you make it a fashionable focal point of your bedroom's color story?

It’s not as light and refreshing as a crisp white—and it also doesn’t always evoke the cozy vibes of black, navy, or charcoal gray. Depending on the shade, brown often falls somewhere in between, making it unlikely bedroom color idea for a space that’s built with rest and relaxation in mind.

It might be easy to restrict the brown in your bedroom to wooden furniture, but it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, with the right design know-how, it is possible to make the hue equal parts cozy and chic. Here, several designers share their top brown bedroom ideas. From light khakis to enriching chocolates—and everything in between—the spaces below will make brown your new go-to hue.

1. Color drench with brown

(Image credit: Fabian Martinez (@fabianmml). Design: Chloé Mason Gray)

Color drenching is an interesting paint ideas for walls, as it can have varying effects. Use it with light colors and it'll feel like the edges of the room is blurred and the space much bigger, but use it with a darker color, as with this dark brown used by designer Chloé Mason Gray of Mason Gray Studio, and it brings the walls in, making it more cocooning.

"In general, making the home feel bigger wasn't a major focus of the design," Chloé says. "The brown color feels very sensual, rich, and cozy. I think the moody color palette also helps the bedroom feel like a calming and soothing space."

2. Or opt for an accent wall

(Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Ten Plus Three)

If you are new to decorating with brown — and hesitant to paint all four walls the cocoa color — try it as an accent wall idea. Covering one wall in brown will certainly make a statement without overpowering a room. If you need proof, check out this space from Dallas-based design firm Ten Plus Three.

“For this luxury apartment in Dallas, we used a brown velvet wallcovering by Innovations behind the bed,” says Gonzalo Bueno, partner and co-principal designer. “We paired it with a brown headboard, wood furnishings and accents, and used florals, decor, and a variety of textures and materials to create a warm and sophisticated personal space.” Finished with a curvy mirror and brass sconces, this space hits the sweet spot between subtle and statement.

3. Layer up

(Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Ten Plus Three)

Very few things are as comforting as curling up into a bed that’s covered in lots of blankets and throw pillows, so why not bring that same layering effect to the rest of your bedroom decor? This room, also by Ten Plus Three, shows just how lovely layers can be, especially in how the space implements an layered headboard idea.

“Texture, pattern, and materials bring interest and warmth to this bedroom,” Gonzalo explains. “A patterned wood wall backdrop, soft and textured headboards, and pillows bring in pattern play with a variety of shades of brown to create a bedroom sanctuary.” Meanwhile, the breadth of different browns creates a lived-in, layered look.

Lick Brown 02: Earthy Brown Paint View at Lick Price: $2/sample

Vasari Flat Terracotta Lime Interior Paint View in Lowe's Price: $6.98/sample

4. Cozy up with chocolate

(Image credit: Karyn Millet Photography. Design: Maison Inc)

While a rich chocolate might seem like it can quickly veer into dreary territory, this space from Maison Inc. is proof that there’s nothing drab about the dark side. “Rich, dark chocolate walls create a soft and sexy cocoon-like feeling,” says Joelle Nesen, the Oregon firm’s lead designer.

The key, however, is striking a balance between light and dark. For example, the butter yellow bedroom curtains, throw blanket, and upholstered chaise seen here counterbalance the brooding brown. The result? “Luxury, yet easy living,” Joelle says.

5. Or try a grayer-toned brown

(Image credit: Brooke Schwab. Design: Stelly Selway)

If you're looking to create a more modern feel using brown, grayer-toned shades will bring a more contemporary look. In this small bedroom designed by studio Stelly Selway, a dark but muted shade of brown has been used across the walls, door and trim, complemented by contemporary design in the art and lighting, as well as a minimally-styled bed.

6. Opt for a lighter brown

(Image credit: Costas Picadas. Desgn: Taniya Nayak)

Chocolate browns and even muted dark browns might be moody and cozy, but don’t discount lighter shades. As this space from Taniya Nayak proves, they can be a great entry point for design lovers who like the easy, breeziness of white, but are looking for something slightly more pigmented.

Here, the Boston-based designer offset the khaki grasscloth bedroom wallpaper with an exaggerated upholstered bed frame. White linens, storage, and lampshades for the pair of sconces keep the space light, bright, and oh-so serene.

7. Try a Little Texture

(Image credit: George Barberis Photography. Design: Hawkins Interiors)

Texture is a surefire way to bring a comfy flair to any bedroom, but while most people stick with plush velvets and nubby bouclés, designer Julie Hawkins encourages you to rethink your tactile touches.

“In this project, minimal materials were used as the building was built to look like a grain silo,” Julie says. “Concrete floors and wood walls and ceiling were just throughout.” But perhaps the biggest “wow” moment is the leather headboard, which Hawkins says “keeps things simple and tonal." Homey, meets minimalist interior design.

8. Or bring texture to the walls

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Studio Todd Raymond)

For another way to make a dark brown wall color feel modern, consider 'textured' wall finishes, such as Roman plaster or limewash paint ideas.

In this New York apartment owned by the founder of Studio Todd Raymond, the walls make look like a limewash finish at first glance, but it's actually a textured suede wallpaper by Phillip Jeffries. "Brown is really just wonderful and a favorite of ours to use," Todd Raymond tells us. "We stick to the basics by ensuring a space has a well-balanced mix of textures and tones."

9. Bring the outdoors in

(Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: K nteriors)

From the bark on our favorite trees to the dirt laying underfoot, brown will always be associated with Mother Nature. Instead of fighting brown’s reputation, Kristen Peña decided to lean in. In this earthy project, the San Francisco-based designer employed a burl wood headboard to give this bedroom a “plucked-from-the-backyard” feel. The headboard’s natural, raw-edged silhouette immediately transports you to an adult tree house. Meanwhile, the chocolate milk-tinged walls create a cohesive color story that doesn’t upstage the headboard.

Minnick Solid Wood Accent Stool View at Wayfair Price: $54.99 Get the look on a smaller scale with this natural stool with a live edge finish.

10. Find your color range

(Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Chango)

Why settle for one shade of brown when you can enjoy a few? In relaxed respite from Brooklyn-based design studio Chango, it’s all about making the most of the color spectrum.

Here, a nutmeg upholstered bed frame sits in perfect harmony with light oak furniture and coffee-hued artwork above. Meanwhile, the copper cushions and lumbar pillow throughout give this light room a warm “wow” moment.

11. Defy gravity

Want to give your brown bedroom some floor-to-ceiling appeal? Suspended art and accessories are a surefire way to jazz up a monochromatic space. Between the wooden structure near the near and the duet of sculptural light pendants that flank each side of the bed, this Chango-designed bedroom is proof that the only way to go is up.

Is Brown a Good Color for a Bedroom?

With the right shade, brown can be downright dreamy in a bedroom. Color psychologists agree that, when used appropriately, brown can be warm, comforting, and secure—which is everything you want to feel before going to sleep. However, there isn’t one perfect shade of brown. Instead, it’s all about selecting the right hue for you. If you’re looking to create a relaxed atmosphere, a light brown will pack on the zen-like vibes. Alternatively, anyone who wants a cozy, cuddle-ready crib might find comfort in a rich chocolate.

That said, some color psychologists warn that color can evoke feelings of isolation and loneliness. To keep the bad vibes away, lighten up the space with white bedding and lots of snuggle-worthy textures.