The best Paris hotels – 14 boutique stays in the French capital

Paris' monument-lined boulevards, masterpiece-filled museums, and diverse patchwork of neighborhoods are endlessly absorbing to explore. The City of Love draws you in with dreamy days spent shopping for chic linens at Merci and sipping on espressos at La Maison Rose on sunny afternoons. And the nights deserve to be every bit as romantic, so you should ensure you stay in of Livingetc's pick of the best Paris hotels.



Now the city of love is all a-flutter with new glamorous hotel projects by Louis Vuitton and a new outpost of Soho House all putting fresh polish on the French capital. For those picking a hotel in Paris, there are more options than one person could ever check into. But which are the very best stays in the city? We've narrowed down the list to the 8 of the best Paris hotels for the ultimate getaway.

Explore our pick of the best hotels in Rome for more stunning escapes.

The best Paris hotels

(Image credit: Hotel Amour)

1. Hotel Amour Paris' original boutique hotel is an edgy balance of style and substance Specifications Book: Rooms from £153 Address: 18 Rue de la Fidélité 75010 Paris Reasons to buy + Great for people and celebrity watching + A short walk from romantic Montmartre + A buzzing bar that stays open till 2am Reasons to avoid - Can be noisy with late night crowds in the bar. - Not particularly family friendly Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Playing on Paris’ reputation as one of the world’s most romantic cities, the Amour seduces guests with a love-themed décor and sophisticated bohemian spirit. Set in a former brothel in Pigalle, the hotel is one of those low-key hotspots that gets whispered from one style setter to the next, and during fashion weeks, you'd be wise to book way in advance.

The trio behind the daring themed hotel is graffiti artist and nightclub baron André Saraiva, hotelier Thierry Costes, and restaurateur Emmanuelle Delavenne, whose combined talents contribute to a boutique hotel that is playful, quirky, highly individual, and just a little bit risqué.

Black corridors lead to 24 retro-styled rooms, each individually arranged with vintage furnishings picked up in flea markets and mildly erotic artworks. The beautiful glass-topped patio garden with vintage bistro chairs is made for lounging over cocktails on sultry summer nights. The ground-floor bistro is a local buzzing drinking and dining spot from 8 am to 2 am daily.

(Image credit: Hotel Amour)

Find more Parisienne interior inspiration in this apartment in the Marais

(Image credit: Le Cheval Blanc)

2. Cheval Blanc Essentially a Louis Vuitton boutique you can spend the night in Specifications Book: Rooms from £978 Address: 8 Quai du Louvre 75001 Paris Reasons to buy + Epitome of style designed by the Louis Vuitton group + Houses an incredible Spa by Dior + Luxury concierge services providing in the know design tours + Stones throw from The Louvre and The Marais Reasons to avoid - Luxury doesn't come cheap! Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

LVMH’s first five-star accommodation in the city and a cornerstone of the conglomerate’s epic 16-year restoration of Paris’s historic La Samaritaine department-store complex, this hotel as you might imagine is a plush cocoon.

With 72 rooms and suites on 10 floors almost every one overlooks the Seine. A bastion of quiet and of privacy it is designed by Peter Marino to be a symphony of beige and white with flashes of gold. The feel is 1930s meets 1970s, cool elegance with a bit of grooviness.

The furniture, lighting, and decor are a mix from French artists and global creators and you will find staff wearing gold-buttoned uniforms by Patou and a subterranean spa helmed by Dior. Dining spots in the hotel include Limbar, a ground-floor brasserie with ornate wood-­inlaid floors, 1970s-era chandeliers, and red leather upholstery, and Langosteria a chic Milanese restaurant.

(Image credit: Le Cheval Blanc)

For more luxury interiors take a look at our glamorous Bedroom ideas gallery.

(Image credit: Hotel Grandes Boulevard)

3. Hotel Grandes Boulevards An 18th century hotel with modern day Mary Antoinette charm Specifications Book: Rooms from £200 Address: 17 Bd Poissonnière, 75002 Paris Reasons to buy + Located minutes from the Grands Boulevards subway station + Central location Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe to the East, The Louvre, Ponts des Arts and Le Palais Royal to the South + Their freshly cooked breakfast buffet is top notch Reasons to avoid - Room rates don’t include breakfast - There is no pool or gym Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Tucked down an alley in the spirited 2nd Arrondissement, Hôtel des Grands Boulevards teams 18th-century Parisian elegance with a touch of avant-garde design. Stately Louis XVI furniture nods to the building’s revolution-era roots, including charming canopied beds.

The hotel is part of the impeccably stylish but approachable Experimental Group of Hotels and the group’s go-to designer Dorothée Meilichzon adds playful touches with her retro aesthetic. The Grand Restaurant is at the heart of the hotel, set in and around the courtyard which features a menu designed in collaboration with Giovanni Passerini – renowned chef in the new Parisian gastronomic scene and revisits the great classics of French-Italian cuisine.

Communal areas are spacious and relaxed featuring herringbone parquet flooring, round bistro tables, and red banquettes, all of it bathed in the daylight that floods through the 1930s-style windows.

(Image credit: Hotel Grandes Boulevards)

(Image credit: Le Pigalle)

4. Le Pigalle This hotel has villagey allure with cosmopolitan service Specifications Book : Rooms from £157 Address: 9 Rue Frochot 75009 Paris Reasons to buy + Walking distance from bohemian Montmatre + Located near Paris’s most trendy bars and restaurants Le Sans-Souci, Le Mansart and Pink Mamma + Family friendly with adjoining rooms and bunk bed rooms. Reasons to avoid - Pets not allowed - Can get noisy with music playing late into the night Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Le Pigalle)

Named after the buzzy neighborhood in which it is located and Paris’s old red-light district, Le Pigalle is a glorious mix of vintage and contemporary design, boasting a café, bar, restaurant, a vinyl library, and a book kiosk, all run by colorful local characters.

Perfectly placed for exploring the village-y charms of Montmartre, each of the 40 rooms is a little different featuring seventies drinks cabinets and vintage velvet armchairs but with thoroughly modern comforts and amenities. With a tapas-style menu and generous cocktails in a bar overseen by Camille Fourmont, from Buvette a wine bar in the 11th. It’s easy to while the evening away here until the jukebox turns on or the local DJ starts spinning.

(Image credit: Hotel Les Deux Gares)

5. Hotel Les Deux Gares A jewel box of a hotel with joyous interiors Specifications Book: Rooms from £222 Address: 2 Rue des Deux Gares, 75010 Paris Reasons to buy + A 5 minute walk from the Eurostar Terminal + Rooms on the fifth floor all have balconies + The must visit Café Les Deux Gares cafe across the street + Joyous interiors Reasons to avoid - Some rooms overlook the train tracks - Minutes from a busy Gare Du Nord Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hotel Les Deux Gares)

Nestled between two stations and tucked down a narrow alley in Paris’ 10th arrondissement, you’ll find Hotel Les Deux Gares – a railway station hotel once abandoned and forgotten by time.

Luckily, thanks to a little imagination and the vibrant stylings and direction of English designer Luke Edward Hall, the new hotel is welcoming guests into its colorful surroundings. Head upstairs to one of the 33 bedrooms where joyful color combinations bring a contemporary twist to bathrooms and bedrooms with furniture inspired by the neoclassical period.

You’ll find mismatched rugs, gilt furniture inspired by French Empire antiques, fringed chairs, sumptuous velvet, and bold stripes along with 1970s-inspired light fixtures. The hotel’s bathrooms are a fresh take on Art Deco style and likely to provide the perfect backdrop for the selfie generation. Guests can choose to have breakfast in the hotel or across the street at Cafe Les Deux Gares.

Find more maximalist interiors in our gallery



(Image credit: Sinner)

6. Sinner Perfect for couples in search of a romantic refuge or friends in search of a scene. Specifications Book: Rooms from £470 Address: 116 Rue du Temple, 75003 Paris Reasons to buy + In the heart of the lively, eclectic Marais + Boasts an indoor pool and a steam room. + Soundproofed rooms Reasons to avoid - A late check in at 3pm Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Designed to surprise at every turn, Sinner Paris draws inspiration from its location on the Rue de Temple, an area home to the Catholic military order the Knights Templar in the 14th century.

The playful and provocative hotel hotspot with interiors by Tristan Auer is a thrilling mix of monastic and modern. On entry, you are led by lantern down dimly lit halls and into spaces resplendent with modern medieval details, vaulted ceilings, towering columns, tall stained-glass windows, and antique wooden doors.

The bedrooms are more serene and bright with pretty parquet flooring, art books, and even a yoga mat in the wardrobe. By day, the sunken restaurant with large windows backing onto an ancient wall is an airy lunch spot buzzing with chic families, transforming at night into an alluring candle-lit meeting place for the cool kids of Paris and resident DJ’s.

(Image credit: Sinner)

(Image credit: Soho House Paris)

7. Soho House Paris The members club's newest and most romantic house with added Parisienne flair Specifications Book: Rooms from £175 Address: 45 Rue la Bruyère, 75009 Paris Reasons to buy + A home from home fully equipped for working, dining, and relaxing + Centrally located in the 9th Arrondissement a short metro ride from Gare Du Nord + An exclusive and discreet members club crowd Reasons to avoid - You have to be a member to book a room Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

The bright young things of the city of light are flocking to its newest and most anticipated grand dame – Soho House Paris. Occupying a 19th-century apartment building that once served as French artist Jean Cocteau’s family home, the club’s first property in the city is located in Pigalle and boasts 36 bedrooms, a courtyard garden, a pool terrace, and a cabaret room inspired by nearby Moulin Rouge.

A blend of Art Deco accents mixed with wicker furniture and comfortable banquettes adorned in floral fabrics from Maison Pierre Frey, the club’s courtyard garden is partially covered by a glass roof and billowing striped awning.

In the basement, the Cabaret Room hosts members’ events, screenings, and performances with walls are covered in red velvet and the ceiling in a gathered silk fabric. Bedrooms can be booked by Soho House members and Soho Friends – a new membership type that gives access to Soho House bedrooms, Studios, and events, as well as benefits at the spas, restaurants, and cinemas.

(Image credit: Soho House Paris)

8. Confidentiel A pastel daydream designed by Philippe Starck Specifications Book: £201 for a Superior Double Room Address: 58 rue du Roi de Sicile 75004 Reasons to buy + 3 minutes walk from a metro station and 2 km from the Louvre + In the heart of the Marais + In room beauty and wellness services Reasons to avoid - No gym or spa Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 9 Confidentiel)

The latest 4-star hot spot, designed from start to finish by designer Philippe Starck. 9Confidentiel is housed in an Art Deco building and has 29 rooms across six floors, three of which are suites with a panoramic view over the roofs of Paris, as well as a breakfast room, a cocktail bar, and a tea room. Inspired by the subtle and sophisticated designs of the 1920s dreamlike interiors feature light wood, brushed stainless steel, rose brass, and wrought iron.

Public spaces in the hotel are a series of small, intimate, salon-like rooms in understated tones offset with highly patterned rugs by Pierre Frey and bold-colored, Picasso-like throw pillows.

In-room à-la-carte beauty and wellness services are offered in collaboration with Parisian custom-made skincare brand Codage and Le Confidence Bar, a sexy, dimly lit cocktail bar open from 6 pm to 1 am, is perfect for a pre or after dinner cocktail helmed by renowned drink mixologist Nico de Soto.

(Image credit: 9 Confidentiel)

For more 1930s interiors take a look at our guide to Art Deco Design

9. Bulgari Hotel Italian hospitality meets French luxury Specifications Book: Rooms from $2000 Address: 30 Av. George V, 75008 Paris Reasons to buy + Understated luxury par excellence across the exquisite rooms and suites + Vast pool and Roman-style pool/baths Reasons to avoid - A regal price tag to match the looks Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Bulgari Hotel)

Italy meets France between the elegant walls of this 76-room hotel located on the prestigious Avenue George V in the area known as "The Golden Triangle".

Rooms and suites are designed to feel like very swish apartments, with plush herringbone pattern carpets, Febo sofas, armchairs are by Maxalto, all finished with books and art pieces by Gio Ponti that nod to the heritage of the luxury jewelery brand. Each detail has been thought out, like the minibar designed like a huge vintage travel trunk, packed with Italian delights.

The property, which opened in 2021, is full of 'wow' features, like the panoramic roof garden of the (eye-wateringly expensive) penthouse suite, but the highlight is perhaps down in the subterranean spa: the exquisite mosaic-tiled 'vitality pool' that will have you feeling like a Roman emperor or empress in no time.

The ultra-glam bubbling 'vitality pool' is a highlight (Image credit: Bulgari Hotel)

10. Hotel des Academies et des Arts Great design blends with a low-key art theme Reasons to buy + Located a pretty spot on the Left Bank near the classic bistros of Montparnasse and Saint-Germain + Tasteful design and artwork throughout Reasons to avoid - It's chic but simple, so no flashy facilities like a pool or restaurant Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Each room features an expressive mural on the ceiling (Image credit: Hôtel des Académies et des Arts)

This charming little gem of a boutique hotel, opened in 2021, pays homage to the artistic legacy of Paris' Left Bank and is linked with the art school across the road, the Académie de la Grande Chaumière. Inside you'll find a delightful section of contemporary art works by Parisian artists; we especially like the whimsical street-art mural that runs up the elevator shaft and the delicate sculptures that dot the lobby. Guests can even try their hand at drawing themselves. There is a selection of art supplies on offer on the ground floor and the hotel can even arrange private lessons.

Rooms are chic, comfortable and pleasantly playful, with fun touches like the ceiling murals and a TV stand in the shape of an easel. Wood accents on headboards and wall-mounted shelves add a touch of retro grandeur.

There's no shortage of dining options nearby in lively Montparnasse, while the famous literary Saint-Germain neighborhood is within walking distance.

Guests are invited to browse art books and even try their hand at sketching (Image credit: Hotel des Academies et des Arts)

11. HOY Hotel Gorgeous minimalist design, a gourmet vegan menu and yoga sessions are on offer Specifications Book: Rooms from $250 Address: 68 rue des martyrs 75009 Paris Reasons to buy + Fabulous minimalist design creating tranquility right in a buzzy area of Paris + One of Paris's best vegan restaurants Reasons to avoid - If you don't like yoga and plant-based food, HOY won't be your top choice Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HOY Hotel)

Health, mindfulness and great design are on the menu at HOY Hotel, which both stands for House of Yoga and the Spanish word meaning 'today', putting the emphasis on the present moment.

The rooms are designed with the idea of cocooning away from the world (and lively Paris outside the window) with plenty of white and cream and accents of mineral-toned blue and green, plus plenty of plants and flowers (in fact, there's even an in-house florist).

The plant-based restaurant Mesa offers vegan Latin-American-inspires cuisine, which is a bold choice for meat-loving Paris, but it has proved a big success with both visitors and locals. In parallel, guests can book lessons at the in-house yoga and meditation studio and even take flower-arranging workshops. Massages are also available.

When you're finished relaxing, head out to buzzy Rue des Martrys and its lively cafes and boutiques.

(Image credit: HOY Hotel)

12. L'Hotel Gorgeous Jacques Garcia designed suites, including the room where Oscar Wilde spent his last days Specifications Book: Rooms from $350 Address: 13, rue des Beaux-Arts, 6e arr., 75006 Paris, Fran Reasons to buy + Sumptuous interiors courtesy of Jacques Garcia + An romantic and atmospheric space full of history and charm Reasons to avoid - You may not love the rich, eclectic design if minimalism is your thing Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

This dinky boutique hotel features colorful, sumptuous interiors courtesy of Jacques Garcia (Image credit: L'Hotel, Booking)

We have a real soft spot for this small but perfectly formed boutique hotel, located on Rue des Beaux-Arts, right in the artistic heart of Saint-Germain des Prés, and just a few minutes' walk from the banks of the Seine.

The interiors are designed by French superstar Jacques Garcia and feature his signature opulence and detail, with fine silks and patterns and motifs of different kinds, from European Baroque to Greco-Romain to leopard print. It's a sumptuous riot.

This hotel is also famous for being the place where a struggling Oscar Wilde lived for the last months until his death, and guests can even stay in the suite where he spent his last days. At the time, Wilde famously said he was "dying beyond his means".

Rich interiors are a feast for the eyes (Image credit: L'Hotel, Booking)

The Oscar Wilde suite at L'Hotel (Image credit: L'Hotel, Booking)

13. Le Barn A hip country house hotel less than an hour outside of Paris Specifications Book: Rooms from $215 including breakfast Address: Moulin de Brétigny Commune de Bonnelles 78830 Reasons to buy + A gorgeous countryside hotel for prolonging your stay in Paris + Chic, design-led rooms Reasons to avoid - It's out of town, so if you are pressed for time it could be tricky (even if it takes only about an hour to get there) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

The hotel is arranged across different structures, a central farmhouse and converted barns (Image credit: Le Barn)

What happens when the country house hotel concept comes to Paris? The answer is Le Barn, an address that crosses the charms of the French countryside and the characteristic chic design of Paris's boutique hotels scene.

The hotel is located on a large estate in Rambouillet forest, a 40-minute direct train ride from Paris Montparnasse, and the hotel is then a 25-minute cab ride away. The location is pleasingly bucolic, with plenty of walking and cycle paths and even a working stables and riding school on-site (classes can be booked for an extra fee).

The interiors are designed by be-poles, the Paris-based branding and architecture agency who are also behind the chic look of Le Pigalle. Rooms are modern, with splashes of color and white linens, embellished with contemporary artwork and photography on the walls. Common areas blend classic country vibes and a more modern aesthetic.

Rooms are functional yet chic with balconies overlooking the paddocks (Image credit: Le Barn)

Floor-to-ceiling windows in common spaces allow for full appreciation of the view (Image credit: Le Barn)

14. Hotel Particulier Montmartre A beautiful converted mansion hidden in plain sight in Montmartre Specifications Book : Rooms from $500 Address: 23 Av. Junot Pavillon D, 75018 Paris Reasons to buy + Exquisite individually designed suites + Enchanting location in a private mews in Montmartre Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest stay in town Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Each of the five suites has plenty of character (Image credit: Hotel Particulier Montmartre)

This five-suite hotel is located in a grand mansion once owned by the family who own Hermès is one of Paris's best kept secrets, hidden as it is on a private mews off the upscale Avenue Junot, a sloping road that leads to the top of Montmartre.

The food and beverage offerings are popular with locals in the know (you have to buzz the doorbell to be allowed into the compound) and visiting creative types.

The characterful accommodation offerings, made to feel like the guest rooms of a (very chic) Parisian friend have recently been refreshed by Pierre Lacroix. We love the slinky leopard-print wallpaper in the "Lazy leopardess" suite and the velvet-decked irreverence of the "Grand Tralala" suite.