"There are so Many Better Options" — The 'Cluttering' Bedroom Storage Designers Say to Ditch in 2024

Whether you're planning to give your bedroom a full makeover this year, or just fancy a bit of a switch-up, there's always a way to give your space a tune-up. And, it's not always just to do with how your space looks, either.

I asked several designers about the things they're leaving behind when it comes to designing a bedroom in 2024 and - funnily enough - all their answers had to do with the same thing — storage.

More than that, there was one big storage mistake they think everyone is making that we can stop repeating in the coming year for a more functional, modern bedroom.

What bedroom storage are designers leaving behind in 2024?

(Image credit: McGee & Co)

The piece of storage furniture that designers say isn't pulling its weight in a bedroom design anymore? The dresser.

'We have been trying to get away from using traditional dressers where possible and finding unique ways to incorporate storage into millwork and other furniture that may not be expected,' New York-based interior designer Todd Raymond, founder of Studio Todd Raymond tells me.

Designer Britney Groneck agrees. 'Gone are the days with multiple large dressers floating around in the bedroom,' Britney explains.

It's part of a larger move in bedroom trends away from "open storage" that contribute to visual clutter when you're using it, and dressers aren't the only thing that designers are starting to turn their back on.

'Floating shelves are also past their prime,' says San Francisco-based interior designer Kristen Pena, founder of K Interiors. 'Instead, we are building storage pieces that can hang on the wall but feel more like a small furniture piece than a floating shelf.'





What's trending instead?

(Image credit: Francois Coquerel. Design: Hauvette Madani )

Instead, designers are looking to storage that becomes part of the room's architecture more and more, so turn to built-in storage that streamlines your space.

'If you have the opportunity to incorporate built-in custom furniture pieces designed within the space for storage or clothing needs, that is always my preference,' Britney Groneck says. 'Though sometimes you can't avoid a dresser for storage needs and that's okay!'

Ideas like the bedroom above, designed by studio Hauvette Madani, help storage blend even more into the background as its color drenched with the rest of the room, yet still adds interest with more decorative finishes.

For those who still feel that dressers are an important part of their bedroom storage make-up where there isn't a separate, dedicated walk-in closet, another popular concept is the room divider closet.

This is a design where a (usually) floor-to-ceiling headboard wall is installed behind the bed, creating a divider which is used to zone a closet from the rest of the room. It's a clever way to create an open closet, while also hiding away clothes, clutter and, yes, your dressers, from view when using the bedroom.

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Studio Todd Raymond)

If you need overflow storage for things that aren't used everyday in your bedroom, there are also some other ideas to explore. 'There are some cool bed designs that allow storage below the mattress,' designer Britney explains, 'another way for good storage use.'

Storage beds are a great way to make use of space that would otherwise be wasted, but often they're not the most practical for storing clothes in rotation at that moment in time. They are, however, great for storing your winter clothes in summer, or vice versa.