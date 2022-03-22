20 incredible bedroom ideas from the world's best designers

Bedroom ideas are the part of design most closely linked to your overall wellbeing. It’s the last place we see before falling asleep, and the first place we see in the morning. It’s the place where - quite literally - dreams are made.

After all, you’re spending upwards of nine hours a day in your bedroom. Or even endless amounts of time if you’re in a studio apartment (where the bedroom is the apartment). Then perhaps overtime if your bedroom now doubles as a home office.

In other words, getting your bedroom right is something of a priority.

What to keep in mind, you ask? “Comfort first and foremost and that is specific to each and every client,” says Seattle-based interior designer Brian Paquette. “Do they like light or dark? Do they want to feel hard wood or carpet on their feet? What color makes them relax?”

Tranquil palettes can actually enhance our ability to sleep. And beyond the surface, you’ll also find a range of soothing spaces designed to clear the mind through the art of decluttering. Some of the best minimalist bedrooms are inspired by Scandinavian design and layouts that apply the ancient Chinese science of Feng Shui.

Of course, you’ll also find plenty of designs that embrace a touch more personality, from rustic to boho, where rules are made to be broken.

To help you get inspired, take a look below at all of the best bedroom ideas from around the world.

The world's best bedroom ideas

1. Add a standout statement headboard

Design by Home Studios (Image credit: Brian Ferry)

If there’s one item that separates the bedroom from every other room, it’s the bed. And if there’s one item that can make your bed stand out it’s the headboard, the crown to every king and queen.

These days, statement headboards reign among 2022’s bedroom trends , and they’re often the main feature of the bedroom’s design scheme. Their stunning finishes range from mosaic tiles to raucous patterns and bespoke woodwork. In the townhouse above, Brooklyn’s Home Studios embraced the trend with a custom built-in headboard that incorporates bedside tables.

“The incorporation of collectible design and art was very important to this project as it was our wish to provide the client with a unique home environment that speaks directly to their lifestyle,” says Oliver Haslegrave, the founder of Home Studios. “We designed the custom rattan, walnut and travertine bed as a focal piece of the room.” With its muted palette but clever use of shapes this is another example of why beige bedroom ideas are never bland.

2. Bring the outdoors in

Design by Ike Kligerman Barkley (Image credit: William Abramowitz)

If you’re lucky enough to have a view, let the outdoors set the mood. In the West Seattle home above, natural scenery steals the show through wall-to-wall windows. In this modern bedroom, an uncluttered interior brings the outdoors in without interruption.

“I did not want to obstruct the view of the woods with furniture,” says Mia Jung, the director of interiors at Ike Kligerman Barkley. “Therefore, the furniture was naturally selected to enhance the open view of the windows. A low modern bed was just the right thing to ensure that, and the tall chest was placed to juxtapose the low bed. A rug with rich, luxurious texture and colors counterbalanced the heavy ceiling detail. Lastly, the wing chair bridged the two different heights.”

3. Mix decorative patterns for a layered scheme

Design by Heidi Caillier (Image credit: Haris Kenjar)

It can feel risky enough picking one bold pattern for your bedroom. But if you select the right materials and pair them with a subtle background, you can create a layered space that’s both interesting and soothing. In the rustic bedroom above, a modern beige wall smooths out the vibe while a mix of old and new patterns create harmony with different scales.

“When mixing patterns, it is really about balance,” says Seattle-based interior designer Heidi Caillier. “It’s important to mix small and large-scale patterns and colors that don’t feel overly ‘matchy.’”

But be careful not to go overboard with one bold pattern. “It’s also smart not to incorporate too much of one thing—for example, here we include just one plaid and one floral,” notes Caillier. “These patterns feel uniquely different, but they also work together to tell a story rather than feeling too strong on their own.”

To help the overall look feel less “overtly designed,” Caillier also recommends adding some vintage fabric for good measure and balance (we have plenty of expert tips for making a traditional pattern feel modern , too).

4. Create access to outside

Design by Marmol Radziner (Image credit: Roger Davies)

Incorporating access to the outdoors into your bedroom ideas? That’s what dreams are made of, if you ask us. Certainly, the approach is only possible with a major renovation (unless it exists already) and a hefty budget, but it’s nevertheless worth considering if you’re building a master bedroom from scratch, like the home above.

“Where possible we always like to create easily accessible exterior spaces adjacent to primary bedrooms,” says Ron Radziner of Marmol Radziner. “It becomes a nice spot for a cup of coffee or to read the paper in the morning. It is a nice space to spend time in, a space for reflection.”



And while views of nature certainly create visual interest, it’s important to bridge the gap between your outdoor space and the corresponding interior. “The earth tones, the browns and grays that are in the room, mirror the colors outside and help to bring the two together,” says Radziner.



5. Wallpaper a statement wall

Design by Natalie Papier, mural by Fine & Dandy Co (Image credit: Megan Easterly for Fine & Dandy Co)

Looking for a foolproof way to bring pattern, color, and texture into your design? Bedroom wallpaper does it all. And while you can go wall-to-wall with the right print, even a simple statement wall keeps busy patterns in check. A prime example is the bedroom above by interior designer Natalie Papier.

“The large scale pattern of the Audubon mural with the oversize birds and the black painted ceiling draws your eye to the head of the bed, creating a great focal point,” says Jill Steinberg, the co-founder of Fine & Dandy Co., the maker behind the grey and white print. “If on a tight budget, a mural as a feature wall can really give you a huge impact for your money.”

Feeling bold? “Ceiling murals are also very popular,” adds Steinberg. “Chinoiserie panels or wallpaper used on screens or closet doors can add some unexpected details if you’d like to opt for something understated but still achieve an opulent and elegant result.” Even a little bit will go a long way: adding prints in panels, after all, is one of the biggest wallpaper trends for 2022.

6. Add a sitting area

Design by Studio Life/Style (Image credit: Sam Frost)

With so much attention on the bed, adding a seating area—even just a single chair tucked into a corner—can turn your bedroom into a dynamic, multi-purpose space. The point is to create a separate spot for rest, allowing you to sit for a cup of coffee or tie your shoes (if you’re lucky, you might even have space to squeeze a small sofa for some serious lounging).

In the serene room above, a simple space for seating at the foot of the bed adds depth to the bedroom’s overall function. “These accent chairs are the perfect size and shape for the space,” explain Shannon and Brittany, co-founders of Studio Life/Style. “When designing a space, we make sure the furniture pieces scale appropriately in the room. It was crucial for our clients to have an alternative seating area for reading and TV watching.”

7. Be contrasting with monochrome shades

Design by Sean Anderson Design (Image credit: Haris Kenjar)

Leaning toward crisp and clean white bedroom ideas ? Don’t forget to add some contrast. As serene as white walls can be, they’re also a perfect backdrop for a bold pop of color or a dramatic shade. In the bedroom above, a soaring space with a vaulted ceiling and bright white walls, you’ll find a balance of light and dark that anchors the all-around luxe (yet relaxed) room.

“The component that most significantly informed the design direction in this room were the dark stone pavers used for the floor, which was the first thing I chose,” says interior designer Sean Anderson.

“When I started with such a visually heavy floor I knew the rest of the room needed furnishings and decor that felt light and airy. It’s a juxtaposition that feels both bold and welcoming, which so perfectly represents these clients — she’s breezy and relaxed, while he’s more rough-and-tumble.”

8. Add a bookshelf to fill the room with personality

Design by Marguerite Rodgers Interior Design (Image credit: Halkin Mason Photography)

While you can fill an entire bedroom with your most personal nicknacks, keeping your most precious mementos contained will help your space feel cool and collected.

In the high-rise unit above, the bedroom rises to the occasion thanks to a custom bookshelf—a bonafide vault of memories—that adds visual interest to an otherwise stark, modern building.

“The design allows the client’s personality to shine through with her personal collection of artifacts, books, textiles, and furniture, assembled during decades of travel around the world,” says Meg Rodgers, a principal at Philadelphia’s Marguerite Rodgers Interior Design who offset the eclectic mix with a neutral color scheme . “The custom bookcase was designed to complement the clients Thos. Moser bedside table and Thos. Moser bed. We painted the backs of the bookshelves to keep them light and to allow the objects to pop. The result is an eclectic look that allows her to continue her story in a new more modern environment.”

9. Go dark, but not necessarily black

Design by Nicholas Potts (Image credit: Jennifer Hughes)

If you’re drawn toward the night, a dark bedroom design can deliver a meditative experience. And while black bedrooms may seem like the obvious approach, don’t assume that every dark palette is a total blackout. You can also achieve drama and depth with a hint of color, from inky blues to earthy tones.

In the Manhattan bedroom above, designer Nicholas Potts created a moody blue cocoon by painting the walls, mouldings, and ceiling in the same color (a perfect trick for small bedrooms ). “Since most of the time spent in a bedroom is during the night, we wanted to augment this experience—almost as if the room disappears and becomes part of the nighttime sky,” explains architect and designer Nicholas Potts. “During waking hours, the room is a transition to a state of sleep... and ultimately very calming and meditative.”

The effect also carved out an altogether different mood compared with the rest of the apartment. “Going darker also helped balance the light levels across the apartment—the rest of the apartment is all white but has fewer windows, and this room is located on a very bright corner but paradoxically wants to be the dimmest due to its use,” adds Potts. “I love using colors that have some mystery to them and exist between hues. The color we landed on, Farrow and Ball's Inchyra Blue, takes on green, blue, or grey tones depending on the time of day and lighting conditions.”



10. Set the mood with grey

Design by Brian Paquette Interiors (Image credit: Haris Kenjar)

Depending on which shade you pick, grey bedroom ideas can range from warm and cocooning to dark and moody. Either way, the hardworking neutral is one of the most adaptable bedroom color ideas around, easily serving as a backdrop for brilliant pops of color as well as deeper, dramatic shades that are just as bold. In the bedroom above, a soft grey paint is just the beginning of an all-out calming interior.

“I try to limit the palette in most of our bedrooms, something soothing that allows the client to truly reset,” says Seattle-based designer Brian Paquette. “We used tone on tone but many textures to build a calm but interesting place to retreat.”

Paquette explored a range of grey and charcoal fabrics for the bed, bench, chair, and bedding to bring rich texture to each and every neutral. “It may seem simple to do a room in all one shade but the eye needs to be trained to understand the subtle changes in color and the weight each shade and texture will have to ensure the overall design is balanced,” he says.

11. Go boho, but peacefully so

Design by A1000XBetter (Image credit: Alex Zarour of Virtually Here Studios)

Bedrooms are the most personal spaces in your home, so if you’re keen to showcase as much personality as possible there are plenty of boho bedroom ideas that leave ample room for flair. Awash in relaxed materials like rattan alongside woven textiles, patterned fabrics, and statement pieces of furniture, the boho vibe is certainly out of the box. Ticking all of the boxes, the bedroom above offers a bohemian spirit with an unmistakable dose of tranquility.

“We wanted a quiet color palette that didn’t compete with the view outside,” says Kirsten Blazek, the founder of A1000XBetter. “The statement piece and focal point of this room is the bed with its unique wood platform that runs all the way around. The vintage rug and framed maps of the states that our clients were born in helped bring in soul and added a personal touch to their bedroom.”

Of course, “Bohemian” style can be eclectic without feeling cluttered. “Bohemian inspired interiors typically feel layered and warm but they also don’t need to be over-decorated and should feel tranquil and calming,” adds Blazek. “When creating a bohemian aesthetic in your bedroom it is important to use a mix of natural materials like wood, leather, and linens. We always bring in vintage items to add authenticity and a curated collection of items from around the world. The textiles are also very important and can be a great way of enhancing the traveled spirit of being Bohemian.”

12. Incorporate clever bedroom storage

Design by Workstead (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

Sure, not everyone can have a walk-in closet. But incorporating storage ideas from hidden cupboards to floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and even drawers tucked beneath your bed frame will help you maximize your space without sacrificing style. To make the most of your bedroom storage space, consider going bespoke, like the terribly handsome wardrobe installed in the bedroom above.

"The primary bedroom closet in our Twin Bridges project serves as both a room divider and utilitarian object,” explains Robert Highsmith, a principal at Brooklyn’s Workstead. “Crafted from cherry and incorporating rounded corners that mimic the building’s architecture, the cabinet features dueling full-height closets, drawers, and open display areas.”

Here, the unit works twice as hard, changing the entire layout of the bedroom. “The cabinet also provides a buffer between the bedroom area and a dressing area that leads to the adjacent bathroom beyond,” adds Highsmith. “The result is a monolithic sculpture that provides a myriad of storage opportunities, alongside a practical spatial purpose."

13. In small spaces, aim for built-in furniture

Design by DISC Interiors (Image credit: D Gillbert Photography)

If you lack square footage, the best small bedroom ideas will maximize your space from corner to corner. Instead of focusing on your horizontal footprint, consider ways to enhance your space vertically. Anything from floor-to-ceiling storage and low-slung beds can work together to create an airy, spacious bedroom.

“We custom-designed the bookshelf to have a sculptural and minimal quality to showcase books and decorative items,” says David John Dick of Los Angeles’ DISC Interiors of the Pasadena home above. Keeping a minimal profile, DISC added solar shades (instead of voluminous curtains) and a light yellow silk DeGournay wallcovering behind the bed to further a bright, warm environment.

“The bed is lower to the ground, complementing the ceramic vases that we turned into lamps,” adds Dick.



14. Make your guest bedroom a suite

Design by David Frazier (Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

You don’t need to offer turndown service to turn a spare room into a stylish guest bedroom . Whether it’s a multi-purpose space (one that doubles as a home office ) or a neutral bedroom scheme (a safe choice for mixed company), the chief concern is comfort.

In the guest bedroom above, a classic and symmetrical layout is easy on the eyes while offering all the right comforts. “I think the same principles are there in regards to the design of both a guest and primary bedroom: it has to be a place that is both comfortable and beautiful, relaxed, but interesting,” says New York-based interior designer David Frazier. “The subtleties are what matter most in a guest bedroom: multifunctional window treatments to filter light and also provide the option for black-out, accessories that make the guest feel comfortable: a place for luggage, a place to charge your phone, [and] a place to read [or] escape besides the bed when you get tired of your hosts (ha!).”

15. Fill a large room with texture

Design by Marie Flanigan Interiors (Image credit: Julie Soefer)

It sounds like a problem anyone would be lucky to have: what can you do with a bedroom that’s huge? Too much space can leave a room feeling cold and cavernous, and it’s no small task figuring out how to decorate large walls that can make average-sized artworks look like postage stamps. While there are many paint ideas that can fill a room with color, one of the easiest tricks to extra large bedrooms is to create dimension with texture.

“Texture is a fool-proof way to make any size room feel cozy,” says Houston-based interior designer Marie Flanigan. In the oversized bedroom above, Flanigan chose tactile surfaces—like fluted plaster walls and a range of textiles like chunky knit throws and a bamboo silk rug—to bring the space back down to earth. “The deep blue upholstered wall, doubling as a headboard, is nestled within a bleached white oak alcove and nearly extends to the ceiling,” adds Flanigan. “This creates a fabulous focal point for the entire room. Plus, blue always elicits a feeling of calm...”

16. Add a modern, mixed gallery wall

Design by Brian Koehler (Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

If you’re struggling to pick the right piece of art for your bedroom, consider doubling down. The best gallery wall ideas bring personality to the boudoir while also blending in rich colors, patterns, and textures all in one. As a perfect complement for white bedroom ideas , you can mix a range of styles, materials, and proportions to create balance and tension like in the curated bedroom above.

“I think it's about the blend of different styles. From the abstract art directly above the late 17th-century Victorian cast iron and gilt mirrors to the French mid-century alabaster and brass chandelier sitting in front of the vast ocean photograph by Wolfgang Uhlig,” says interior designer Brian Koehler. “I think the reason I'm able to incorporate pieces that someone wouldn't necessarily pair together is that the backdrop for the room is simple and classic; crisp white walls, classic white bedding, a simple linen bed frame, a 1940s French rush chair...they all feel timeless and allow for different types of art to shine and work together.”

17. Escape clutter and embrace minimalism

Design by Workstead (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

In an effort to create a clean and uncomplicated space—a balanced environment for sleep—the hallmarks of minimalism in interior design are tailor-made for bedrooms. One trademark of a minimalist bedroom is an all-around spare aesthetic, one that allows raw and simple forms to stand out, like in this rustically luxurious Shelter Island abode pictured above.

"The bedroom design at Shelter Island celebrates the gabled architecture, natural light, and the surrounding landscape by keeping things simple,” says Ryan Mahoney, a designer at Brooklyn’s Workstead. “We believe that materials have an inherent natural beauty, so we let them speak for themselves by keeping forms elemental.”

The bedroom itself is a minimalist’s dream—the focus lands on raw, rich materials like pinewood ceilings, the Indiana limestone hearth, and the white oak floors. "The restrained furnishings are for sleeping, reading and appreciating the landscape,” adds Mahoney. “The handful of items, however, are thoughtfully considered, offering a balance of luxury, comfort, and rustic appeal.”



18. Relax with a neutral bedroom

Design by NAINOA (Image credit: NAINOA)

Torn between a light and dark color palette? Find a peaceful middle ground with neutral bedroom ideas that will envelop your bedroom in natural, soothing colors. “Your bedroom is the first room you see in the morning and last one before closing your eyes,” says Noa Santos of NAINOA, the interior designer behind the serene bedroom above. “As such, it can set the tone for your day. A neutral palette can be an effective way to make those critical moments calm ones.”

But don’t just stop at color, because decorating with neutrals , like soft greys and beige, is just the beginning to a layered aesthetic that folds in organic accents like linen, wood, and terracotta. “Importantly, if you're using a neutral palette, you have to consider texture, weight and the finer material details even more closely—the space still needs to have a richness.”

19. Brighten up rooms with less natural light

Design by Jessie Schuster (Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

Natural light is brilliant, but not every bedroom has sunshine beaming through every window. If you’re low on direct sunlight a mix of the best bedroom lighting ideas (a trifecta that includes task lighting, ambient lighting, and accent lighting) will have your room glowing in no time.

Taking it one step further, you can also brighten your space with pops of color and refreshingly light materials. In the soft and serene bedroom above, interior designer Jessie Schuster made the most of a softly lit space by adding splashes of chartreuse textiles ( green bedrooms help foster a deeper connection to nature) and warm, organic accents.

"The room doesn’t get direct sunlight because, as you can see in the photo, it faces a brick wall,” says Schuster “Surprisingly, it still does get a lot of natural light—a little odd, but welcome. I wanted the walls to be white and bright, and then I added some moodiness through the art and natural materials. By keeping the walls and then also the rug light and bright, it helped to make the whole room feel lighter and brighter in a low-light situation."

20. Play around with earth tones for a kid's room

(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson)

Out of all the bedrooms in the house, the kids' room may well be the trickiest—children grow up fast, and they tend to change their minds before the paint dries. To make the investment last, the best kids’ bedroom ideas get creative with spaces that kids grow into, skipping childish themes for simple schemes that are easy to update.

In the bedroom above, New York’s Pappas Miron Design delivers a master class in how to design a kid’s room . “We avoid buying “kids” furniture for any of our clients rooms, as within a few years, the kids have outgrown them,” says designer Tatyana Ahlers. “Instead, we prefer to do a paint color that can be updated, or bedding that can be changed out if the client wants a room to feel young at the outset.”

Here, deep brown walls (Farrow and Ball’s London Fog) allow pops of turquoise, yellow, and red decor to keep the overall vibe playful while mid-century modern furniture folds in clean lines and warm materials. “We always believe in one good piece of furniture in every room, including for the young ones,” adds Ahlers. “Old school wool blankets can add a lot of color and texture and make a kids room seem more mature—they are favorites.”

How can I make my bedroom stylish?

The tricky part of designing a bedroom is that it will always need to include certain things. A bed, some storage, a mix of lighting. Making your bedroom stylish is about finding a way to incorporate style around the room's function.

'A bedroom can be made stylish simply by a few decorative touches,' says Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'You can switch the headboard for a vast, statement piece available affordably from many online stores. Or you can change the lampshades on your bedside lamps to be a bright color and daring pattern. The simplest way to make a bedroom stylish, though, is to keep it tidy. Put away the clothes that are strewn across the chair, pick up the books by the side of the bed. By just organizing your space you will instantly find it looks a whole let better.'