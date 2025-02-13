Beading Is the Overlooked Interior Detailing That'll Make Your Home Feel Rich

I can still remember the bead-embroidered purse I had as a little girl. It was the size of a wallet, had dark blue and red flowers, and I carried it everywhere. I loved it mostly because it had personality and I felt stylish holding it. When I heard that beading was the texture-oriented design detail making its way into interiors this year, I was instantly sold. Don't we all want our interiors to have personality and style?

Though beading has been everywhere in fashion recently (picture full bead-embroidered dresses, beaded purses, and even boots) beading may not be the most obvious style when translated to interior design trends. Where can you incorporate beading? How do you style it? From accent chairs to pendant lights, embellishing your home with beads is easier than you might imagine.

There is no questioning the chicness that comes from transitioning fashion favorites into interiors. If you are looking to add a bit of playful charm, beading is that subtle tactile moment that will help bring your home to life. I talked to Rebecca Goesling, trend forecaster and the director of design at Goesling Group, to find out why beading is back for 2025 and how to style the look.

A beaded wall covering adds texture, character, and dimension to a room. (Image credit: Joe Kramm. Design: Wretched Flowers)

Beading has existed for centuries and throughout many different cultures, but today's resurgence seems to stem from people's interest in high-quality, hand-crafted pieces.

"There's renewed interest in physical craft as an antidote to our digital world. We see inspiration being drawn from fashion brands like Loewe and Aquazzura," explain designer and trend forecaster, Rebecca Goesling. "Heavily beaded textiles bring a bold statement to home design; their decorative, almost impractical charm transforms even the simplest pillow into something special amidst a sea of performance fabrics."

Philippe Desart, the managing director of bespoke wall covering brand Arte, adds, "There is something truly beautiful about embroidery, particularly the use of beading. It brings a tactile, handcrafted element to a design that adds a touch of haute couture sophistication."

Image 1 of 2 It's like a work of art for your walls. (Image credit: Arte) (Image credit: Arte)

In their Le Couturier collection, Arte also drew inspiration from the world of high fashion. "Every garment, every stitch, and the application of every bead speaks of the finest craftsmanship and a love of design," says Phillippe. "Our La Perle wallcovering design (pictured above) features an all-over embroidery pattern, adorned with pearl beads in the black and white colorway. This handcrafted touch brings a new tactile dimension to the design, drawing both the eye and the hand while adding an elegant design detail."

There is nothing as rewarding as finding an unexpected piece to adorn your bookshelves or a unique thing to hang on your walls. One-of-a-kind pieces add to the story of your home. Beading can be that touch of individuality and thoughtfulness as you trim your throw pillows, sport beading on your wallpaper, or even deck your lampshade in the look.

How to Style Beading in Your Home

There are a multitude of ways to incorporate the beading trend into your home, including on textiles, as with this armchair. (Image credit: Marc Houston)

"Beading feels like the cool, cultured cousin of cross-stitch and decorative trimming," says Rebecca. "There are the traditional applications on upholstery and table runners, but what is most exciting is its use in more sculptural pieces. Beaded faux florals, candelabras, and picture frames add delightful depth to a space."

Beading will bring a lot of texture and possibly color to a room, so when styling, it is important to maintain visual balance in your design. For example, natural materials such as wrought iron and reclaimed wood are harmonious counterparts. "These surfaces have a grounded nature to them, allowing intricately beaded details to bring a touch of whimsy to otherwise stately spaces," adds Rebecca.

As for interior aesthetics, Rebecca says, "Beading lives best alongside styles with rustic undertones." Though lodge and cottage-style homes would take to it well, incorporating beading into a castle-core design is especially interesting.

"The technique of beading harkens back to the handicrafts of medieval times while introducing a contemporary cheekiness," says Rebecca. "Any object that boasts crystal, including chandeliers, cabinet pulls, and doorknobs, are ripe for beaded makeovers, which add an interesting micro-texture to a space of otherwise massive proportions."

This stunning lamp has been draped with a beaded chainmail, with the light emphasizing the intricate detailing. (Image credit: Joe Kramm. Design: Wretched Flowers)

When it comes to incorporating this historical embellishment, you are not just stuck to throw pillows and fabric embroidery, either.

"We create lighting and tapestries from chainmail, and adding gemstone beads enhances the material’s textile-like quality and adds visual intrigue," says Loney Abrams, designer and co-founder of Wretched Flowers. "Our chainmail follows the traditional 4-in-1 European pattern, dating back to 400 BCE, historically used as armor across cultures. By incorporating beading, we transform a once-utilitarian, military material into something decorative and delicate, bridging masculine and feminine craft traditions, as the beaded patterns are sourced directly from historic textiles like crochet."

Beading can function as wall art, evoking the presence of a painting while introducing movement and texture. "It can also be used as architectural elements — hung as ethereal curtains layered over windows, or installed as sculptural partitions or screens. Because beading blends contemporary materials and historic influences, it suits minimalist and modernist spaces as well as richly layered, maximalist interiors," adds Loney.

But there are also less literal ways to incorporate the look, too. (Image credit: Future)

Bobbin details, while not quite a perfect match, feel like a stylish iteration of the beading trend. Bobbin adds the same playfulness and the look pays homage to our beloved beaded bracelets and necklaces.

Speaking of drawing inspiration from jewelry, one of my favorite iterations of beading detailing is through pendant lighting ideas. The abstract hanging pendant light in the dining room featured above resembles the chain of a pearl necklace — incredible. Though this dining room lighting may feel like a bold statement piece rather than everyday jewels, it is a beautiful way to show your fashion-forward side.

It is all about getting creative.

Shop Beaded Decor

Bring on the beads! I am already planning where to incorporate this dainty detail in my house...now if I could just find that blue and red purse.