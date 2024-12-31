12 Surprisingly Stylish Ways to Use Your Christmas Lights After The Holidays Have Wrapped Up

There’s something about twinkly fairy lights that, without fail, makes me feel warm and fuzzy. It's one of the many reasons the festive season is my favorite time of the year. I always look forward to walking through the sparkliest streets in my area, where the neighbors compete for the most luminous display. But 'what goes up, must come down', they say... but I've decided that doesn't have to mean your Christmas lights.

It feels especially cruel to suggest we remove this touch of sparkle during the coldest and grayest months of the year — arguably when we need a bit of magic the most. Now, while I won't suggest we keep our trees up until March, surely our Christmas lights don't need to sit in a box in the garage gathering dust for the next eleven months.

Christmas lighting ideas can find their place in your home year-round, and if you don't believe me, I've collected a list of the most creative and beautiful ways to incorporate string lights around you home, well beyond December. So, here's how to use Christmas lights year-round.

1. Create a sparkling table centerpiece

One of my best tried and tested ways to display Christmas lights year-round is also, conveniently, one of the easiest to achieve. All you have to do is artfully bundle your lights within your favorite vase or bowl to making a gorgeous glowing accessory to add to the middle of your dining table.

This trick works best with battery-powered lights options, like these copper string lights from Amazon. For the most effective look, try to conceal the battery under the lights or in the vase you're styling.

2. Adding extra light to your kitchen

(Image credit: Norm Architects)

Installing built-in kitchen cabinet lighting ideas can be a very costly exercise, but thankfully, using your Christmas light can make for a much cheaper and effective alternative.

Not only will they add a playful, warm, and inviting touch to your kitchen, but they'll also make it easier to see what you're doing. Stick them under cabinets or even inside deeper cabinets for added light, and a touch of magic.

3. Sparkle up your staircase

I love the look of fairy lights strung across a staircase, twisting and twirling across the railing. They offer an illuminating glow to your home, and can also make your stairs safer, guiding the way late at night.

Depending on how you want to hang them, using invisible clips like these drop ceiling hooks from Amazon, can help make your Christmas lights look like they're effortlessly floating along your staircase or bannister.

4. Flame-free fireplace decor

(Image credit: Future)

The original (but now unused) fireplace in the bedroom of my rental apartment was one of the features that drew me to my current home, but since moving in, I really struggled to work out how to actually style it. Then, I had the idea of draping a string of fairy lights across it, and instantly transformed it from a dusty relic to an eye-catching centerpiece in my home.

Although this upgrade was initially intended to be just a Christmas decorating idea, I honestly can't see it coming down any time soon. It's become my favorite bedroom lighting idea — the soft glow coming from the fireplace is something that I'll never get over. If only it was real!

5. Softly light up a bedroom

(Image credit: Sparkle Lighting)

If there is one place where twinkly lights are always welcome, it's whenever it comes to kids' room ideas. Whether it's in your teen daughter's room, or used as a nightlight alternative for your toddler, a string of fairy lights will instantly add a sense of magic to the space.

I particularly like them hung across the headboard, but if you happen to have a four-poster bed, they look wonderful wrapped up the posts and draped across the canopy, too.

6. A glittering room divider

But remember, that Christmas lights come in more styles than just a simple string. Something like these Christmas curtain lights from Amazon would make for a truly magical way to divide a space, whether for a party, special event, or just because it's pretty.

I could equally see them used as an alternative to an accent wall, minus the paint, or used outside to zone off an area while entertaining.

7. Give you garden a magical glow

(Image credit: Lights4fun)

But when it comes to finding ways to use Christmas lights year-round, the most obvious is backyard string light ideas — of which there are plenty! There's a reason lights are a mainstay on the Christmas tree. There is something so special about the look of a warm glow amongst rich foliage.

And this doesn't change after Christmas. Scatter lights throughout your bushes, or in your garden, to make your home feel like a twinkling fairyland all year.

8. Upgrade your al fresco dining

(Image credit: Kate Anne Designs/Jeffrey Brian Reimer)

Summer may feel a million years away right now, but once it does eventually come back around again, it gives you the perfect excuse to use your Christmas lights again — by brightening up your outdoor spaces.

Any outdoor dinner party, movie night, or even late night swims will be made even more special done under twinkling string lights. Whether they're strung up over your space, draped over the table, or wrapping the pool fence, there is no reason dressing your home's exterior in lights should be reserved for Christmas only!

9. A makeshift chandelier

In a pinch, a few strings of fairy lights twisted around a sculptural branch and suspended from the ceiling can make a great DIY alternative to an expensive statement light fitting — and it won't require rewiring your home! Plus, you can even take it outside if you want.

10. Sparkling lanterns

(Image credit: Adam Potts. Susan Skornicka)

A gorgeous display piece that is sure to look much more impressive than it is, we love the way a string of sparkling lights looks tumbled up within a glass jar or lantern in the garden.

They're the perfect outdoor pathway lighting idea, but look equally lovely on your mantelpiece, flanking your front door, or dotted elsewhere throughout your garden.

11. Homemade vanity mirror

(Image credit: WF Arquitetos)

Bring some old-school Hollywood glamour to your dressing room or bathroom mirror ideas by adding fairy lights behind it (if you can squeeze them!) While this look is most striking with a round mirror, whatever you have hanging in your home is sure to work.

Simply drape the sparkling lights around the periphery of the mirror for a dramatic glow from behind. It will make it look much more custom, but doesn't have to cost a thing if you're reusing your Christmas lights.

12. A work of art

(Image credit: Etsy)

If you've got a blank wall you're wanting to fill, or are looking for a work of art that is guaranteed to wow your guests, something like this Willow vine fairy light from Etsy is the perfect year-round piece.

It not only works perfectly come Christmastime to tie in with the whimsy of the season, but will make a stylish statement year-round.