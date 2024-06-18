5 Lessons I've Learned Living in Small Apartments as a Design Editor to Make Rentals Feel Like Home

You don't need to settle for bland just because you rent. There was a time I'd made peace with bare walls and basic furniture with the hope that one day I'd decorate my own home the way I wanted. And, I know that many renters feel the same way, too.

But, over the years, I've realized that there's no need to deny yourself the joy of decorating when there's plenty you can do with a few low-cost design hacks — you can spruce up your rental, your way, without drilling holes or moving walls.

Intrigued? Here are some cool small apartment ideas I've used, and the products that have come in handy.

1. It's easy to add a dash of color

(Image credit: Showcase Photographers. Design by Brad Ramsey Interiors)

I don't mean by painting the walls and ceiling, and risking your heavy deposit deductions in the wake! For decorating a rental, consider bringing in color via flexible, non-permanent items. Think pillows, throws, or painted furniture. Spruce up your living room wall with colorful framed photos, prints, or vibrant artwork. I've always found Etsy, Artfinder, and Artifact Uprising great sources for finding nice prints. You can also visit a museum shop to find works that appeal to you. As for hanging them, nothing comes close to the 3M Command Hooks from Amazon that have an adhesive bond, so you do not need to drill holes in the wall. These allow you to hang artwork of any size without issues.

That apart, I've always loved the idea of the Samsung Frame TV. This large, flat-screen when not in use switches on an Art Mode and displays gorgeous paintings, giving the room a gallery-like effect.

Also, consider rolling out a colorful living room rug to add warmth, color, and pattern, or choose vibrant curtains that filter in vivid, distilled light.

2. And experiment with wall treatments

(Image credit: Stephan Julliard. Design: Pierre Gonalons)

For decorating an apartment, I've recently been obsessing over vinyl stick-on wallpapers. Several brands such as Pottery Barn, Home Depot, Walmart, and Urban Walls offer great wall decals with great options for all design tastes. You can also go in for peel-and-stick living room or bedroom wallpapers at a variety of price points. If color isn't what you're interested in, you can also choose stick on wallpapers that mimic the texture and look of wood, marble, and more.

One thing I would advise though is checking the quality of your walls first. Sometimes walls aren't properly finished and coated, and in those instances, the wallpaper, when peeled off, practically pulls off the paint! It's a nightmare I've dealt with before. It's best to check with the landlord before applying if you're concerned.

3. You shouldn't compromise on lighting

(Image credit: Ater Architects)

More often than not, rentals provide basic lighting fixtures with walls and ceiling bulbs, that don't entirely make up the most effective lighting scheme. If you have taken the pains to decorate your interiors, you need to draw focus to it with the right lighting solutions. Ideally, your bedroom or living room lighting scheme should include floor lamps, table lamps, and sconces for adding warmth and ambiance. Choose bulbs with warm light to create a cozy atmosphere that enhances the overall aesthetic. It would also be great to have the lamps on dimmer to create the right lounging mood at night.

Don't have the space for a great ceiling light/ chandelier? The oversized swing arm lighting trend is one to jump on. Plus, they give rooms a sculptural feel. I've found the Maverick Floor Lamp by Urban Outfitters, and the Pavo Black Double Floor Lamp from CB2 as great choices. The beautifully arched Lergyn Floor Lamp from IKEA is currently gracing my home.

Adding a kitchen island pendant could be hard if you don't have a light socket on the ceiling. In that case, a countertop table lamp could give you the needed task lighting. Otherwise, I also found these stick on undercabinet LED Puck Lights from Amazon to be super useful.

4. It's a good idea to invest in key furniture pieces

(Image credit: Tim Lenz Photography for Barrett Oswald Designs)

I've always preferred to move into fully furnished apartments so you don't have to move with your own furniture. But there's a downside. You have to make peace with the landlord's furniture, whether it's old, brand new, or worn out. That's why, after my third move, I decided to invest in three key pieces of furniture that have a timeless appeal, and will move with me everywhere.

I bought this reclining POANG armchair from IKEA in beige because the color easily matches any decor scheme, and it's so comfortable, that I can sleep, relax, read, and even work on it. Trust me, it's rare to find this living room furniture piece as part of any furnished rental.

Then, I decided to invest in this multifunctional Drum Storage Coffee Table from West Elm that also has a lovely storage solution within it. The round shape ensures that there's plenty of circulation area around it, and it easily hides all my living paraphernalia like remotes, batteries, books etc.

Finally, I bought this IOTXY 4-Tier Wooden Shelf from Amazon which can be used as a bookshelf, as a china cabinet in the dining or even as a bathroom or kitchen storage unit. The wood adds a nice touch of warmth to spaces.

5. Create a scentscape at home

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the most low-budget, high-return idea on this list. Buying one of the best scented candles may feel like such a washy idea but trust me, this is the biggest trend in home decor at the moment, and nothing makes you feel right at home than sweet smells. I also like the idea of buying fresh florals with musky undertones to celebrate summer. I also highly recommend bringing in fresh flowers and creating a lovely set up by the window. These small additions go a long way in making the home feel personalized, welcoming, and very YOU.

Place scented candles in the bathroom and even consider using scented detergents with rose, lavender, vanilla, or jasmine scents so your laundry and towels always have a hotel-like, relaxed feel, adding to the home's overall aroma.