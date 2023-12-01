X
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
I’m Livingetc's Editor and I Know Gifting - These 39 Timeless Presents Will Impress Anyone Who Is Tricky to Buy For
These timeless presents all go along way to making a home a more wonderful place to live in - from the perfect French Press to the a pitcher that's a work of art
By Pip Rich Published
4 Closet Organizers That Aren't Worth Your Money, According to Decluttering Pros, and What to Get Instead
Gimmicky organizing gadgets aren't always what they seem, and these are the ones you ought to steer clear of
By Lilith Hudson Published