Sprucing up your home for the holidays doesn't have to break the bank, according to this interior decorator

This year, I'm taking a more controversial approach to holiday home décor: I'm sticking to neutrals. That's right—green and red have no place in my apartment. Instead, I'm reaching for the items that can be on display year-round. Maybe it's my lack of storage or my dwindling holiday budget, but I think I'm onto something with this "less is more" strategy. To scope out the items needed to achieve this aesthetic, I've enlisted the help of content creator and interior decorator Cassandra Noel to set me on the right path. You may recognize her or her stunning Chicago home from Instagram, where she gives her followers exceptional advice on all things décor. She's an expert in how to bring warmth and light into your home, which is perfect for this cozy time of year. If you're also in the market for a décor refresh but want to be mindful of your budget, keep reading to see how Noel is sprucing up her home with chic finds from Walmart. A few of these pieces (including the gorgeous glass candle holders) are already en route to my home, so join me in shopping Noel's holiday favorites.
"Walmart has such a huge selection of holiday décor no matter your style or price point. Walmart also has some of my favorite product lines—Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart both have such beautiful home décor items in their collections for Walmart. For many items, Walmart offers same-day delivery. If you're in a pinch for time and can't make it to the store before hosting, this comes in so handy." — Cassandra Noel, Content Creator and Interior Decorator
"I love mixing classic and modern pieces. Before decorating, I typically think about the feeling I want to evoke in a space. Around the holidays, I want my home to feel cozy, romantic, and warm. Color-wise, I tend to gravitate toward golds, mauves, and greens. This isn't a huge break from my normal décor, which is nice because then I have an excuse to keep the decorations up throughout January. I'm not one to tear the décor down the day after the holidays—I want to enjoy it as long as possible! To add warmth and romance to a room, candlestick holders and taper candles are perfect. Walmart has the most beautiful pair—I have them in my kitchen right now, and I think I need a set for every room! Lighting is another aspect that can instantly make a room 1000 times cozier. Walmart has an amazing selection of lamps and sconces; turning them on at night with [my] Christmas tree adds light to the room while still letting the tree have its moment." — Noel
Shop More of Noel's Favorites
