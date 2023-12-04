Wondering when to start shopping? Kellie Brown breaks down the easiest way to handle the holiday hustle

Preparing for the holidays also means preparing to take a million trips to the mall. In holiday seasons past, no matter how many lists I made, I'd inevitably forget a few gifts or hosting essentials that required me to get in my car once again. But that was the old me—new me is determined to get more organized this year, so I've reached out to content creator Kellie Brown to share her tips and tricks for keeping calm amidst the holiday hustle. She's an expert in all things interiors and hosting, so naturally, I took copious notes. TLDR: Her number-one tip for staying organized has to do with shopping at the right retailer. Walmart has everything she needs to do one big order in preparation for the holiday season. Whether you're cooking for a large group, cozying up your home, or searching for thoughtful gifts, Walmart is the one-stop shop for every item you'll need. Keep scrolling to see what's on Brown's list this year.

(Image credit: @itsmekellieb; Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)

"My holiday décor style totally depends on my mood. It also depends on what version of myself is decorating at the time! I love traditional holiday décor, so reds and greens are a go-to. If I'm going to do something neutral, it would be more like what I've done with my tree this year, which is to opt for crystal pieces, glass ornaments, and pearl bits that are just so charming. This year has also been a lot about coziness and classics with a twist. I love the idea of mixing in these faux poinsettia plants because they're seasonal, and this allows me to reuse them, and it feels a little less wasteful." —Kellie Brown, Content Creator

Mainstays 10.5-Inch Indoor Artificial Pine Tree in Pot with Snow $5 at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Indoor Carved Mid-Tone Brown Wood Decorative Dough Bowl $15 at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Gray Plaid Ultra Soft Velvet Printed Throw Blanket $18 at Walmart

Better Homes & Garden 6.5-Inch Medium Wood Candle Holder $13 at Walmart

(Image credit: @itsmekellieb; Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)

"There's just so much to do this time of year—it's great to be able to get not only your gifts but your hosting and entertaining needs. My family has definitely called me out for not having enough cookware, so I'm excited to use this Drew Barrymore Dutch oven and for my sister to bake her famous chocolate chip cookies with this Kitchenaid. [Walmart] is honestly a one-stop shop because we can get our groceries done at an affordable price as well." — Brown

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven $69 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Silicone and Wood Handle Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set Was $30, Now $25 at Walmart

(Image credit: @itsmekellieb; Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)

Shop More of Brown's Favorites

Better Homes & Gardens Waylen Slipcover Sofa $478 at Walmart

My Texas House Canton Cream/Black Light Filtering Poly-Blend Balloon Shade $14 at Walmart