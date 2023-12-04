Wondering when to start shopping? Kellie Brown breaks down the easiest way to handle the holiday hustle
The content creator is tackling the busiest season of the year in style, starting with kitchen essentials and home décor
Preparing for the holidays also means preparing to take a million trips to the mall. In holiday seasons past, no matter how many lists I made, I'd inevitably forget a few gifts or hosting essentials that required me to get in my car once again. But that was the old me—new me is determined to get more organized this year, so I've reached out to content creator Kellie Brown to share her tips and tricks for keeping calm amidst the holiday hustle. She's an expert in all things interiors and hosting, so naturally, I took copious notes. TLDR: Her number-one tip for staying organized has to do with shopping at the right retailer. Walmart has everything she needs to do one big order in preparation for the holiday season. Whether you're cooking for a large group, cozying up your home, or searching for thoughtful gifts, Walmart is the one-stop shop for every item you'll need. Keep scrolling to see what's on Brown's list this year.
"My holiday décor style totally depends on my mood. It also depends on what version of myself is decorating at the time! I love traditional holiday décor, so reds and greens are a go-to. If I'm going to do something neutral, it would be more like what I've done with my tree this year, which is to opt for crystal pieces, glass ornaments, and pearl bits that are just so charming. This year has also been a lot about coziness and classics with a twist. I love the idea of mixing in these faux poinsettia plants because they're seasonal, and this allows me to reuse them, and it feels a little less wasteful." —Kellie Brown, Content Creator
"There's just so much to do this time of year—it's great to be able to get not only your gifts but your hosting and entertaining needs. My family has definitely called me out for not having enough cookware, so I'm excited to use this Drew Barrymore Dutch oven and for my sister to bake her famous chocolate chip cookies with this Kitchenaid. [Walmart] is honestly a one-stop shop because we can get our groceries done at an affordable price as well." — Brown
Shop More of Brown's Favorites
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
-
-
Sprucing up your home for the holidays doesn't have to break the bank, according to this interior decorator
Cassandra Noel of @cassandranoelhome shares her chic finds for elevating your home this holiday season.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
I've Trawled the Wayfair Christmas Decor Section to Find Surprisingly Luxe Festive Pieces - So You Don't Have To
It can feel a bit overwhelming to try and find your faves among all the Wayfair Christmas decor ... but only if you don't have Livingetc to steer your picks
By Brigid Kennedy Published