11 holiday hosting essentials I'm stocking up on for a stress-free season
I found all the chic tableware, décor, and hosting tools you'll need for the perfect holiday party.
This year marks my first holiday season of hosting, and to put it bluntly, I'm terrified. Cooking four different dishes in my oven isn't the scary part—spending an arm and a leg on cute holiday décor is making my blood pressure rise. I want my apartment to feel fun and festive, but purchasing these hosting essentials is an intimidating task. My perfect tablescape forgoes the holly and fake snow for black and cream linens and eucalyptus garland. The goal is to make my home look chic and expensive while sticking to a reasonable budget, so shopping at Walmart is the only move I need to make. It has everything I need including well-priced dishware and a fun cocktail-mixing set for after-dinner drinks. I have no doubt the following items will help you have a stress-free holiday hosting experience.
Taper candles add a classic touch to any tablescape. The way the candlelight will reflect off these silver holders from Sofia Vergara's collection will create the most beautiful ambience.
This set also comes in dark blue and green depending on your color scheme.
If you're more into the pillar candle look, I suggest this bubble shape that comes in a wide range of colors.
As much as I love holiday prints, there's nothing more timeless and elegant than a black and white theme. Plus, you can repurpose these for other events and dinners you may host.
I love the idea of weaving this eucalyptus garland through the taper candles or placing it across a fireplace mantel.
I couldn't leave you without the matching place mats. And it doesn't get much better than $7 a piece.
These artificial flowers look anything but. You won't have to worry about keeping your florals fresh as you await your guests.
Stocking up on glassware for a large number of guests doesn't have to break the bank. This four-pack of stem wine glasses is proof.
The holiday season is a great excuse for purchasing fancy flatware.
This dinnerware set is a great starter pack for people like me who do not yet own a full collection of dishes for hosting large parties.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
-
-
'It brings glitz and glam!' – The new H&M Home x Rabanne collection is available now, and here are 9 pieces we love
The long-awaited collection is now available to shop and offers a hint of luxury needed as we head into the holiday season
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Jake Arnold swears by this one piece of furniture to help make your living room's layout work a million times better
This stylish and sociable piece of decor could very well be the missing piece your living room, office, or entryway needs, says the celebrity interior designer
By Brigid Kennedy Published