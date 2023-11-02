10 holiday home gifts that are certified crowd-pleasers
No matter the home aesthetic, these affordable items are the perfect holiday gift.
I've always been a bit wary of giving home décor as a holiday gift. Like perfume and cologne, home décor is quite personal, so it's not a gift I want to fumble. But I've had a lot of gift-giving practice over the years, and I've finally nailed it down to a science. In the world of gift-giving, there are a few "neutral" categories that have something for everyone: candles, throws, and framed photos are always easy, thoughtful options. If you want to go all out, cookware sets, ceramic pieces, and framed prints are the next level up. No matter which home décor category you go with, Walmart has everything you need. I'll be purchasing my holiday gifts in one go at this one-stop shop. Keep scrolling to shop the 10 holiday home gifts that all of your loved ones will be excited to unwrap.
Throw blankets are the sweaters of home décor. They're easy, reliable, and always sure to please.
If you have a relative who's moving into their first home, this cookware set is an incredibly well-priced gift that has every pot and pan they'll need for their new kitchen.
This print from Drew Barrymore's collection is a sweet combination of classic floral patterns and inspirational words that will look beautiful in any bedroom, bathroom, or office.
I love the texture that pampas grass adds to a room. This ceramic works in a wide variety of home styles from boho to modern.
This candle evokes winter with notes of midnight amber, black vanilla bean, and mahogany woods.
This cute dutch oven falls into the category of "things I'd like to buy myself."
With so many photos living in our camera rolls, it's a special treat to have one printed and framed for you.
There really is no such thing as having too many candles. When in doubt, they often make the easiest and most crowd-pleasing gifts.
Art prints often come with a hefty price tag, so this set of six for $18 is a deal you can't miss. I love the idea of giving this set so the recipient can mix and match according to their preferences.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
