10 holiday home gifts that are certified crowd-pleasers

I've always been a bit wary of giving home décor as a holiday gift. Like perfume and cologne, home décor is quite personal, so it's not a gift I want to fumble. But I've had a lot of gift-giving practice over the years, and I've finally nailed it down to a science. In the world of gift-giving, there are a few "neutral" categories that have something for everyone: candles, throws, and framed photos are always easy, thoughtful options. If you want to go all out, cookware sets, ceramic pieces, and framed prints are the next level up. No matter which home décor category you go with, Walmart has everything you need. I'll be purchasing my holiday gifts in one go at this one-stop shop. Keep scrolling to shop the 10 holiday home gifts that all of your loved ones will be excited to unwrap.

Better Homes & Gardens Solid Knit Throw

Throw blankets are the sweaters of home décor. They're easy, reliable, and always sure to please.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

If you have a relative who's moving into their first home, this cookware set is an incredibly well-priced gift that has every pot and pan they'll need for their new kitchen.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Yellow Flower Pattern Linen Print Size 16" x 20"

This print from Drew Barrymore's collection is a sweet combination of classic floral patterns and inspirational words that will look beautiful in any bedroom, bathroom, or office.

Better Homes & Gardens 14" Artificial Pampas in White Rounded Ceramic Vase

I love the texture that pampas grass adds to a room. This ceramic works in a wide variety of home styles from boho to modern.

Better Homes & Gardens Warm Leather & Amber Scented 2-Wick Ombre Jar Candle

This candle evokes winter with notes of midnight amber, black vanilla bean, and mahogany woods.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven

This cute dutch oven falls into the category of "things I'd like to buy myself."

Mainstays 8x10 Matted to 5x7 Distressed White Gallery Tabletop Picture Frame

With so many photos living in our camera rolls, it's a special treat to have one printed and framed for you.

Better Homes & Gardens 12oz Salted Coconut & Mahogany Scented 2-Wick Frosted Jar Candle

There really is no such thing as having too many candles. When in doubt, they often make the easiest and most crowd-pleasing gifts.

Haus and Hues Aesthetic Posters

Art prints often come with a hefty price tag, so this set of six for $18 is a deal you can't miss. I love the idea of giving this set so the recipient can mix and match according to their preferences.

Better Homes & Gardens 7-Piece Stainless Steel Mixologist Set with Wooden Tray

If you're headed to any holiday party this season, this is the perfect gift for the host to get the party started.

