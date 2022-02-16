Sunroom costs – a guide to the pricing up a stylish glazed addition

Sunroom costs can vary for all manner of reasons. From the size and the shape to the location, design, construction, and finishing materials you choose. Plus, like with most single-story extensions, it’s a good idea to have a contingency plan, as building a sunroom comes with a few hidden costs.

Generally speaking, the average price for a sunroom varies between $10,000 to $80,000. Although some prices can tip over (and under) that. The good news? There are ways to ensure you can create a vitamin-D inducing addition that suits you, your interior design vibe and comes in just under your top budget. As New York Interior Designer Nannette Brown explains, 'Sunrooms are wonderful, mood-enhancing spaces and if someone wished to convert or build a sunroom, I would recommend doing research on the size, materials, design, and furnishings that speak to you. Establish a budget and bid the job to a designer or contractor to see if it's within your budget goals.'

Sunroom ideas can suit any style of home. And once you’ve listed your must-haves and your must-have-nots, you can get as creative as you like. Brown says, 'While we often see sunrooms in grand, traditional houses, I think a very modern sunroom in a contemporary home with plants as sculptures mixed with an interesting palette of architectural materials could be stunning. Especially given tons of sunlight.'

If you’re thinking about adding a new or additional sunroom space to your home, keep reading. We’ve spoken to experts to find out the price breakdowns of all the sunroom costs.

Sunroom costs: everything you need to know

What is a sunroom?

In simple: a sunroom helps to bring the outdoors in and lets you enjoy the use of an outdoor space while protecting you from the natural elements. As Interior Designer, Nicholas Obeid, explains, 'Adding a sunroom to your home allows you to connect with the outdoors and to be enveloped in the direct sunlight, from the comfort of indoors.'

It's a room in which you can enjoy the sunshine minus the mosquitos, and still capture the rays of vitamin D without the wind. 'You might add a sunroom to your home to connect with nature by blurring the lines between interior and exterior,' Studio Gild’s Principal, Kristen Ekeland says. 'The room is a great place to grow indoor plants, spend time reading, and enjoy the sun.'

But not all sunrooms are created equal. As Brown tells us, 'The classic notion of a sunroom was that it was synonymous with a solarium-type structure – a room with a lot of glass windows that allowed an abundance of sunlight. But the modern take on this room today is really any room in your house that gets a lot of sunlight that is more exposed to nature, than perhaps others.'

What design options are there and how do they vary in costs?

Broadly speaking, there are three different types of sunrooms, including:

1. Three-season sunrooms

These types of sunrooms designs are built to be used for three months of the year. From spring, throughout summer, and during fall. That’s because three-season sunrooms aren’t climate controlled, as they aren’t equipped with central heating, air-conditioning or insulation which helps to bring the cost down. Three-season sunrooms are a separate structure to your home, and are usually accessed through a joining door.

Total cost: $8,000 to $50,000

2. Four-season sunrooms

Four-season sunrooms are designed to be used all year round. They are usually insulated, have central heating, air conditioning, and electrical wiring. These types of sunrooms are most likened to any usual modern home extension ideas. As they are integrated into the original construction of the house. Out of all the different variations of sunrooms, four-season additions can be one of the most expensive.

Total cost: $20,000 to $80,000

3. Solarium

A traditional solarium will give you the most sunlight thanks to it being a total glass structure that’s attached to your home. Despite the fact it’s not climate controlled, the glass should act like a greenhouse and capture the sun. Depending on the glass, materials and different variables you opt for, a modern solarium can be the most expensive sunroom option.

Total cost: $30,000 to $150,000

How much on average does it costs to add a sunroom?

There is no precise cost you can put on adding a sunroom to your home. As Jake Weber, Principal at Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, tells us, that’s 'because the design and size of sunrooms can vary widely, it’s difficult to assign a cost to them.'

But generally speaking, and according to Home Guide, the average price of a sunroom costs between $100 to $350 per square foot. So do keep this price in mind.

This means for a small 8x10 three-season sunroom, you can expect to pay between $6,500 to $18,500. While the same sized four-season sunroom would set you back $16,000 to $28,000.

A modest 12x12 three-season sunroom can cost $11,500 to $33,000. And on average, you could fork out $28,500 to $47,500 for a 12x12 four-season sunroom.

However, it’s important to note that the true average cost is so highly dependent on a manner of factors. This includes:

1. Location

In the US, states like New York, Portland, and California have higher costs of living. Therefore the construction costs and material costs can be more expensive here.

2. Design features

The sunroom's window style, door/s, and amount of glazing all have an impact on the total cost.

3. Quality of materials

If you’re investing in UV-protected window glazing and solar shades you can expect to pay more than sunrooms without these materials.

4. Type of sunroom

Three-season sunrooms are usually cheaper than four-season sunrooms as they don’t come with central heating, air-con, or climate control.

5. Size

Like with any building work, the bigger your construction is, the more you can expect to pay.

6. Labour

It’s generally accepted that most laborers will add on 10-20% of the total cost of your project.

What extra costs may incur?

Before you give the green light on a sunroom addition, there are a few extra costs to be aware of. This includes:

1. Landscaping

Ekeland says, 'Landscaping is very important to be sure all views from the sunroom are lush and beautiful depending on the style of the home and garden.' This could cost anywhere between $4 to $12 per square foot.

2. Permits

Arditi says, 'If you are building an extension to your house, most towns do require permits. I would check with the town or experienced general contractors before taking on the project and figuring out what is allowed on your lot.' Generally speaking, a permit for a sunroom addition will cost around $500.

3. Increased property taxes

As a general rule, anything that increases your home's value is likely to increase your home's property tax. You could pay anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars more in annual property taxes, depending on the tax rate in your state.

Can a sunroom add value to your home?

A sunroom might seem like a costly expense to the footprint of your home. But it does allow you to reap some rewards. It allows you to enjoy a dedicated space to bask in the sun. But can adding a sunroom increase the value of your home?

'Absolutely,' New York-based interior designer, Rozit Arditi, of Arditi Design, says. 'They are a great additional room that you didn’t think you needed. Some older homes come with the sunroom already and it is a great opportunity to create a modern-day relaxation space in your house.'

According to Titan Sunrooms, the US-based company state that when you add a sunroom to your space you can increase your home's market price by around 4-6%.