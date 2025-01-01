Inside Selena Gomez's Property Portfolio — From LA to Texas, Tour the Megastar's Opulent Homes
Former Disney star Selena Gomez has an impressive roster of homes that offer insight into her classic interior design style
Selena Gomez is an industry multi-hyphenate. The actress turned singer turned beauty entrepreneur has many strings to her bow, as well as a long list of accolades, so it's only right that she has an impressive roster of homes suited to her level of stardom.
And the newly engaged A-lister has some seriously enviable real estate, and though it's unclear where she and fiance Benny Blanco will ultimately settle, they certainly have some stylish homes to pick from. From her delightful Studio City bungalow to her sprawling Encino mansion, Selena's modern homes offer plenty of places to hole up on the star-studded West Coast.
Her properties tell us a lot about her interior design style, too. "Selena's real estate portfolio reflects her evolving style and lifestyle, showcasing an eclectic mix of architectural designs and interior trends," explains interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Across her homes, Selena is attracted to timeless neutral palettes with playful bursts of color, vintage-inspired furniture, and natural materials, enjoying spaces that are equal parts cozy retreat and elegant statement."
Safe to say, the singer has come a long way since her days on The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, and her lifestyle is certainly a step up from the Tipton Hotel. We take a trip through Selena Gomez's homes of past and present for a taste of the even sweeter life she's been living since.
Tarzana Valley Home, LA
Back in 2011, Selena's parents helped secure this San Fernando Valley home for the then 19-year-old starlet. The five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath property spans 6,630 square, with outdoor amenities including a pool, a basketball court, and an orchard.
As seen in the listing images at Realtor.com, the property certainly scores points for curb appeal. "The white exterior, expansive balcony with a pergola below, and numerous windows create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, perfectly suited for the Los Angeles lifestyle," says designer Nina Lichtenstein.
Inside, the interiors are classic and elegant. Having been bought by Iggy Azalea and Nick Young in 2014, it's likely undergone some refurbishments since, but Selena clearly saw the appeal of the timeless features. Take the white kitchen idea, for example. Coffered ceilings and shaker cabinetry set a luxurious and sophisticated vibe, telling us a lot about Selena's tastes at the time.
"As someone who works closely with celebrities and high-net-worth individuals, I’ve come to appreciate that a property portfolio is so much more than a collection of addresses — it’s a window into a person’s identity, ambitions, and even their psyche," says realtor Yawar Charlie.
In Selena's case, we know the teen already had a penchant for clean, minimalist, and classic designs — a trend that carries through her later properties.
Price: $169.99, Was: $227.99
Size: 62''
Selena's Tarzana home was classic and traditional, with monochrome furnishings. This timeless floor lamp would look right at home.
Price: $339
Size: 6 x 9'
The Rare Beauty founder is clearly a fan of distressed area rugs in cream and beige tones, just like this one.
Calabasas mansion, CA
After putting her Tanzana home on the market, Selena set her sights on one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley. She bought her Calabasas mansion for $3.7 million back in 2014, but it was back on the market just a year later, selling to rapper French Montana. (But that just gives us a better look inside.)
The abode boasts three acres and, inside, a chef’s kitchen complete with a breakfast nook (although we expect keen cook Selena probably made good use of the space herself). "The rest of the custom-built property emphasizes eclectic vintage charm with rustic touches, creating a space that feels lived-in yet luxurious," says Nina.
Most notable is the double-height dining room where a purple and teal palette hints at Selena's more playful side. The whimsical, jewel-toned design features a shag rug, a regal table, and opulent chandeliers, and it's exactly what you might expect from a 20-year-old popstar.
Price: $54, Was: $89
Color: Eggplant
The singer's Calabasas home featured a glorious purple and teal dining space with sumptuous textiles. Add these velvet drapes to your space for a hint of glamour.
Price: $174.99
Color: Purple
Studded furniture always looks luxe. This ottoman in a regal purple shade is sure to elevate any space.
Fort Worth Estate, Texas
Selena is a Texas native, so she quickly snapped up this Fort Worth property in 2015 and the English-style home became her digs when visiting family down in the state. Like her Calabasas mansion, this house didn't stay in her hands for long, but the interiors hint at her maturing tastes.
"The home’s neutral color scheme, accented by bursts of personality in the entertainment areas, reflects a harmonious blend of sophistication and approachability," explains Nina. "It’s a perfect reflection of Selena’s grounded Texas roots and her innate flair for creating spaces that prioritize both style and substance."
The sprawling estate features traditional furnishings, suggesting the Wizards of Waverly Place star had waved farewell to her Disney Channel beginnings by now, instead favoring a more refined aesthetic.
"The primary suite, for example, offers a retreat-like experience, boasting a tray ceiling, a private sitting area, and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub, double sinks, a makeup vanity, and a separate shower," Nina says.
Price: $90.00, Was: $129.99
Quantity: 2
Wood tones featured heavily in Selena's Texan home, and these walnut bar stools like these would add warmth to a kitchen island or home bar.
Price: $178.34, Was: $198.16
Size: 15 inch
Classic art deco-style light fixtures like this one add a touch of opulence to any space, helping refract the light beautifully.
Studio City Cottage, LA
This charming Studio City bungalow became Selena's in 2017 for $2.2 million. She'd tried to sell it but then the pandemic lockdowns struck, so she ended up hunkering down here throughout most of 2020 before re-listing the property in August of that year.
The characterful space features herringbone-patterned floors and rustic brick walls in the kitchen, offering a warm and inviting feel. As far as her real estate goes, it's certainly the most humble space, with an understated elegance that avoids being flashy or ostentatious.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
"The formal living and dining spaces flow effortlessly into an open kitchen, media area, and a library with a cozy fireplace — perfect for intimate gatherings or quiet reflection," says Nina.
It's the classy, neutral living room idea that caught our eye in particular, complete with a distressed rug, crisp white upholstery, and black accents. By now, Selena's certainly refined her aesthetic, choosing elegant and minimalist furnishings that pair comfort and style.
Price: $149, Was: $169
Finish: Natural Brass
The living room of Selena's cottage is so warm and inviting, and these brass sconces are sure to have a similar effect in any space.
Price: $134
Material: Cotton
Selena is a fan of cozy comforts, so a simple cotton and linen throw is a must.
Encino Estate, LA
The Who Says singer nabbed her most impressive home yet in 2020. This SoCal estate previously belonged to Tom Petty and sold for $4.9 million, coming complete with a vocal booth, den, and performance space that was installed by the rock singer.
"This standout property oozes charm and sophistication, offering versatility as both a music studio and a cozy retreat — a perfect reflection of a star who’s just as comfortable running the show as she is kicking back on the couch," says Yawar.
While the exterior of the property is undoubtedly one of grandeur, the interior feels a lot more understated. "Upon entering, the living area immediately captivates with its high ceilings, a dramatic fireplace, and canyon views that flood the space with natural light," Nina says, but spaces like the cozy bedroom prioritize a more relaxing feel.
"With its thoughtful mix of neutral tones, natural materials, and bold pops of color in key spaces, the home feels like a sanctuary that encourages both relaxation and inspiration," adds Nina.
Price: $160
Pattern: Stripe
The bedroom in the star's Encino home is so calming. This linen ottoman in a ticking stripe pattern is the perfect way to replicate the warm minimalist style.
Price: $21.60
Size: 18 x 18"
This striped fringe throw pillow is offers the perfect splash of color for a bedroom, and blue was clearly the accent shade of choice for Selena, too.
With her newfound Billionaire status and recent engagement, there's no doubt that Selena's property portfolio is still in its early days, but her homes so far tell us a lot about the star's design style.
"For celebrities like Selena, their real estate choices offer a fascinating glimpse into their evolving tastes, priorities, and the balance they strike between their public personas and private sanctuaries," Yawar summarizes.
Lilith Hudson is the Trends Editor at Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has previously written for the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine. Writing for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on social media, Lilith stays ahead of the curve when it comes to the fresh color sweeping interiors or the hot new style entering the homes of celebs.
