Inside Selena Gomez's Property Portfolio — From LA to Texas, Tour the Megastar's Opulent Homes

Selena Gomez is an industry multi-hyphenate. The actress turned singer turned beauty entrepreneur has many strings to her bow, as well as a long list of accolades, so it's only right that she has an impressive roster of homes suited to her level of stardom.

And the newly engaged A-lister has some seriously enviable real estate, and though it's unclear where she and fiance Benny Blanco will ultimately settle, they certainly have some stylish homes to pick from. From her delightful Studio City bungalow to her sprawling Encino mansion, Selena's modern homes offer plenty of places to hole up on the star-studded West Coast.

Her properties tell us a lot about her interior design style, too. "Selena's real estate portfolio reflects her evolving style and lifestyle, showcasing an eclectic mix of architectural designs and interior trends," explains interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Across her homes, Selena is attracted to timeless neutral palettes with playful bursts of color, vintage-inspired furniture, and natural materials, enjoying spaces that are equal parts cozy retreat and elegant statement."

Safe to say, the singer has come a long way since her days on The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, and her lifestyle is certainly a step up from the Tipton Hotel. We take a trip through Selena Gomez's homes of past and present for a taste of the even sweeter life she's been living since.

Tarzana Valley Home, LA

Back in 2011, Selena's parents helped secure this San Fernando Valley home for the then 19-year-old starlet. The five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath property spans 6,630 square, with outdoor amenities including a pool, a basketball court, and an orchard.

As seen in the listing images at Realtor.com, the property certainly scores points for curb appeal. "The white exterior, expansive balcony with a pergola below, and numerous windows create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, perfectly suited for the Los Angeles lifestyle," says designer Nina Lichtenstein.

Inside, the interiors are classic and elegant. Having been bought by Iggy Azalea and Nick Young in 2014, it's likely undergone some refurbishments since, but Selena clearly saw the appeal of the timeless features. Take the white kitchen idea, for example. Coffered ceilings and shaker cabinetry set a luxurious and sophisticated vibe, telling us a lot about Selena's tastes at the time.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As someone who works closely with celebrities and high-net-worth individuals, I’ve come to appreciate that a property portfolio is so much more than a collection of addresses — it’s a window into a person’s identity, ambitions, and even their psyche," says realtor Yawar Charlie.

In Selena's case, we know the teen already had a penchant for clean, minimalist, and classic designs — a trend that carries through her later properties.

Swing Arm Floor Lamp View at Wayfair Price: $169.99, Was: $227.99

Size: 62'' Selena's Tarzana home was classic and traditional, with monochrome furnishings. This timeless floor lamp would look right at home. Kamran Blue Quartz Rug View at Ruggable Price: $339

Size: 6 x 9' The Rare Beauty founder is clearly a fan of distressed area rugs in cream and beige tones, just like this one. Upholstered Dining Chair View at Target Price: $109.99

Color: Khaki These classic dining chairs are a really similar match to Selena's, offering elegant seating for any table.

Calabasas mansion, CA

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

After putting her Tanzana home on the market, Selena set her sights on one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley. She bought her Calabasas mansion for $3.7 million back in 2014, but it was back on the market just a year later, selling to rapper French Montana. (But that just gives us a better look inside.)

The abode boasts three acres and, inside, a chef’s kitchen complete with a breakfast nook (although we expect keen cook Selena probably made good use of the space herself). "The rest of the custom-built property emphasizes eclectic vintage charm with rustic touches, creating a space that feels lived-in yet luxurious," says Nina.

Most notable is the double-height dining room where a purple and teal palette hints at Selena's more playful side. The whimsical, jewel-toned design features a shag rug, a regal table, and opulent chandeliers, and it's exactly what you might expect from a 20-year-old popstar.

Velvet Drape Panel View at Wayfair Price: $54, Was: $89

Color: Eggplant The singer's Calabasas home featured a glorious purple and teal dining space with sumptuous textiles. Add these velvet drapes to your space for a hint of glamour. Juliana Storage Ottoman View at Target Price: $174.99

Color: Purple Studded furniture always looks luxe. This ottoman in a regal purple shade is sure to elevate any space. Tiered Chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $389.99

Features: Dimmable A tiered chandelier like this one has the power to transform a space for a true Hollywood glamour aesthetic.

Fort Worth Estate, Texas

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

Selena is a Texas native, so she quickly snapped up this Fort Worth property in 2015 and the English-style home became her digs when visiting family down in the state. Like her Calabasas mansion, this house didn't stay in her hands for long, but the interiors hint at her maturing tastes.

"The home’s neutral color scheme, accented by bursts of personality in the entertainment areas, reflects a harmonious blend of sophistication and approachability," explains Nina. "It’s a perfect reflection of Selena’s grounded Texas roots and her innate flair for creating spaces that prioritize both style and substance."

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

The sprawling estate features traditional furnishings, suggesting the Wizards of Waverly Place star had waved farewell to her Disney Channel beginnings by now, instead favoring a more refined aesthetic.

"The primary suite, for example, offers a retreat-like experience, boasting a tray ceiling, a private sitting area, and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub, double sinks, a makeup vanity, and a separate shower," Nina says.

Walnut Bar Stool View at Target Price: $90.00, Was: $129.99

Quantity: 2 Wood tones featured heavily in Selena's Texan home, and these walnut bar stools like these would add warmth to a kitchen island or home bar. Ribbed Glass Shade View at Amazon Price: $178.34, Was: $198.16

Size: 15 inch Classic art deco-style light fixtures like this one add a touch of opulence to any space, helping refract the light beautifully. Krissan Vase View at McGee & Co Price: $84

Finish: Pebble Selena is clearly a fan of neutral schemes, and this pebbled vase from McGee & Co makes for a timeless decor piece in any room.

Studio City Cottage, LA

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

This charming Studio City bungalow became Selena's in 2017 for $2.2 million. She'd tried to sell it but then the pandemic lockdowns struck, so she ended up hunkering down here throughout most of 2020 before re-listing the property in August of that year.

The characterful space features herringbone-patterned floors and rustic brick walls in the kitchen, offering a warm and inviting feel. As far as her real estate goes, it's certainly the most humble space, with an understated elegance that avoids being flashy or ostentatious.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

"The formal living and dining spaces flow effortlessly into an open kitchen, media area, and a library with a cozy fireplace — perfect for intimate gatherings or quiet reflection," says Nina.

It's the classy, neutral living room idea that caught our eye in particular, complete with a distressed rug, crisp white upholstery, and black accents. By now, Selena's certainly refined her aesthetic, choosing elegant and minimalist furnishings that pair comfort and style.

Roan Armed Sconce View at Wayfair Price: $149, Was: $169

Finish: Natural Brass The living room of Selena's cottage is so warm and inviting, and these brass sconces are sure to have a similar effect in any space. Pia Throw View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $134

Material: Cotton Selena is a fan of cozy comforts, so a simple cotton and linen throw is a must. Throw Pillow View at Target Price: $20

Material: Cotton Add plenty of soft textiles to a living space for extra warmth and coziness, but try black and white designs for a contemporary edge.

Encino Estate, LA

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

The Who Says singer nabbed her most impressive home yet in 2020. This SoCal estate previously belonged to Tom Petty and sold for $4.9 million, coming complete with a vocal booth, den, and performance space that was installed by the rock singer.

"This standout property oozes charm and sophistication, offering versatility as both a music studio and a cozy retreat — a perfect reflection of a star who’s just as comfortable running the show as she is kicking back on the couch," says Yawar.

(Image credit: Realtor.com)

While the exterior of the property is undoubtedly one of grandeur, the interior feels a lot more understated. "Upon entering, the living area immediately captivates with its high ceilings, a dramatic fireplace, and canyon views that flood the space with natural light," Nina says, but spaces like the cozy bedroom prioritize a more relaxing feel.

"With its thoughtful mix of neutral tones, natural materials, and bold pops of color in key spaces, the home feels like a sanctuary that encourages both relaxation and inspiration," adds Nina.

Jacques Ottoman View at McGee & Co Price: $160

Pattern: Stripe The bedroom in the star's Encino home is so calming. This linen ottoman in a ticking stripe pattern is the perfect way to replicate the warm minimalist style. Striped Throw Pillow View at Walmart Price: $21.60

Size: 18 x 18" This striped fringe throw pillow is offers the perfect splash of color for a bedroom, and blue was clearly the accent shade of choice for Selena, too. Kyra Futon View at Target Price: $342.99, Was: $489.99

Color: White If you're lucky to have enormous windows with vistas like Selena's, add an accent chair or futon to create the perfect reading spot.

With her newfound Billionaire status and recent engagement, there's no doubt that Selena's property portfolio is still in its early days, but her homes so far tell us a lot about the star's design style.

"For celebrities like Selena, their real estate choices offer a fascinating glimpse into their evolving tastes, priorities, and the balance they strike between their public personas and private sanctuaries," Yawar summarizes.