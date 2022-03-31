The IKEA METOD kitchen cabinet has been reinvented in this stunning bathroom

You have probably seen the IKEA METOD kitchen cabinet used in plenty of kitchens before, however, this IKEA hack demonstrates why we should all be rushing to include it in our bathroom ideas.

Emy Stenudd (@malmrosvillan) a renovator based in Vindeln, Sweden transformed the staple IKEA cabinet into an elegant bespoke sage green vanity unit. She was inspired by other bathroom side-built vanity projects she'd seen. However, to keep her bathroom project within a budget she decided to use the IKEA kitchen cabinets as her base.

'We used the 'IKEA METOD' kitchen cabinets,' Emy tells Livingetc. She used two 80x80x60 cabinets and one 80x40x60 cabinet which she cut down to her desired sizes.

(Image credit: Emy Stenudd / @malmrosvillan)

'Before we put the pieces for the cabinet together we cut the sides down from 80cm to 60cm, so it would be a good height on the finished vanity unit,' she explains. 'So when we put the cabinets together it was two 80x60x60 and one 60x40x60.'

To accommodate the 12cm floor moulding, Emy decided to create legs for the cabinets at the same height so they would sit flush with the front edge of the cabinet. 'It's like a box that the cabinets are standing on,' she explains. 'We put some cover panels between the cabinets and on the sides for that side built-in feeling.'

(Image credit: Emy Stenudd / @malmrosvillan)

Emy finished the vanity with SÄVEDAL fronts. She used four doors in the 40x60cm size and three drawers in 40x20cm. She then painted the cabinet and fronts in an on-trend sage green that complemented the whimsical wallpaper idea.

IKEA fans might recognise the bestselling EKBACKEM marble effect countertop that finishes off the vanity. The hardwearing laminate countertop has been elevated with his and her vessel basins and statement gold mixer taps.

(Image credit: Emy Stenudd / @malmrosvillan)

The project has been finished off with two statement gold-edged mirrors that add a touch of grandeur to the room. The gold detailing has been picked out in the vanity handles, taps and sconce lights. It is subtle but marries beautifully with the sage green and yellow tones in the wallpaper.

Emy finished the project a year ago and says she still loves the impact it creates. 'I love it! And I still do after one year. It came out perfect for our bathroom.'

If ever there was a case for integrating an IKEA kitchen staple into a bathroom this is a stunning example.