This Genius DIYer Recreated a $2,500 Scalloped Dresser Using Budget IKEA Furniture
DIY influencer Dannie Berger walks us through the process of building a designer dresser for only $740, using just a flatpack base, a few power tools and some elbow grease
Remember the wavy, psychedelic Ultrafragola mirror that went viral last year? Well, the design world's love of curvaceous interior decor didn't stop there. From minimalist, abstract lamps to scallop-edged napkins, whimsical design can be spotted everywhere.
For those of us wanting to incorporate a little extra fun into our interiors, there are plenty of high-end brands that are willing to help. But for decorating enthusiasts working on a more limited budget, look no further than the DIY guru Danie Berger (@diydanie).
Crafting extraordinaire Danie fell in love with Lulu and Georgia’s Samantha Dresser but didn’t have the budget to match her passion. Fortunately, she had the tools and imagination to craft her own set of drawers, creating something wholly her own as a clever IKEA hack.
SIMPLE DIY DESIGNER DRESSER
"Modern farmhouse, modern organic, a sprinkle of dark academia and modern folk." That's how Danie, star of Can I Make It for Cheaper? on YouTube, sums up her personal style.
While gazing at a wasted corner of her spare room, Danie found herself fantasizing about storage that was practical but didn't scrimp on style. "Enter the Samantha Dresser from Lulu and Georgia. I mean, have you seen it? The scallop detailing, the clean lines, the vibe—it’s perfection." Unfortunately, her dream dresser was out of budget so she had to find another way to fill this gap in her storage needs.
"I rolled up my sleeves and launched into a mission on my YouTube series, Can I Make It for Cheaper?, where I found a DIY solution for less!"
You'll need:
- IKEA TARVA 6 Drawer Dresser
- Pneumatic Brad Nailer, like this one from Walmart
- A jigsaw tool - this budget Black+Decker one will work fine
- A table saw, like this DeWalt one from Amazon
- Gorilla wood glue, which you can buy from Amazon
- Quarter round trim, from Home Depot
- New handles (we like these ones from Anthropologie)
Starting out this IKEA dresser hack with the TARVA - "it's the DIY holy grail" - Danie changed up the legs, drawer fronts and incorporated the Samantha's whimsical scallop detailing.
After "MacGyvering" new legs with locally sourced lumber, quarter-round trim, some wood glue and brad nails, she had to tweak the TARVA dresser to fit her new design. "I had to compensate for the new round legs but it was totally doable with my table saw!"
Then she moved onto the feature detailing: the scallop pattern that runs along the dresser's top drawers. Using Photoshop and some rudimentary math, Danie crafted the perfect template for her half-moon pattern. "I traced it onto the wood, went to town with my jigsaw, and sanded everything smooth." To ensure the perfect finish, she touched up any gaps with wood filler and sanded them back down.
Once the base was complete, Danie used a paint-stain technique, keeping the pine's natural texture visible, but avoiding any of the usual blotching issues that come with staining IKEA furniture made from laminated pine. She sealed it with satin finish and then "topped it off with some gorgeous antique gold drawer pulls."
Now, the dresser is sitting happily in what would otherwise be an awkward corner of her spare room, making a statement where others might see an interior problem. "I spent just $740 to create a custom dresser that’s totally me." Danie couldn't be happier with the outcome.
Follow Danie Berger's DIY Series on YouTube.
