5 Colors Interior Designers Warn Will Date Faster in 2025 Than Paint Can Dry

Choosing the perfect color palette for your home is no easy feat. It's why so many people hire interior designers, right?

Each year and season brings new color trends, and while we're here for them, we've got no time for those that are only briefly passing through.

So, if you're about to decide upon a whole house color scheme or buy a boldly-colored couch, and you care about timelessness over fads, you might want to know which colors interior designers are saying will quickly wane in popularity.

Of course, every year we watch outdated paint colors fall off the "most popular" list, but all the hues on this list had an undeniable moment in 2024. But will their dominance endure in 2025? And will you still love them tomorrow? These are the colors designers are predicting will go out of fashion fast, and color alternatives that are totally timeless.

1. Brat Green

Starting strong with summer sensation — Brat Green. You may not be able to imagine the ultra-lime shade in interiors, but Color Expert Amy Krane warns, "If you fell for the Brat Green phenomenon last year and put it on walls, please get out your paintbrush."

"The color is highly synthetic and antithetical to the more natural direction colors have been going in decor. Greens are generally natural colors and every version of it is hot right now, except for that one! If you’d like a yellow-green with a zing try a chartreuse or a light pear green," says Amy. Chartreuse is like the calmer, more refined sister of Brat Green, and buying decor in this playful shade is a fun way to jump on the strategic neon color trend without overwhelming your space.

2. Stark White

It seems obvious, doesn't it? When it comes to decorating with white, stark whites have been on the chopping block for years, and if you are still toying with the shade, it is time to let go.

"We are many years beyond the 'all white' home, which in its first incarnation used cold or neutral whites (no visible undertones) for all the surfaces. While we can consider a white kitchen timeless and classic, the nature of the white has changed. Today the white needs to be nuanced with hints of warmth in its makeup," says Amy.

This year it is all about warming things up. "Even though white is timeless, we're starting to see people combine whites with other colors to create a warmer look. Darker tones, rich wood finishes, and vibrant accent colors are being used to add contrast and dimension to the kitchen. This shift helps move away from the stark, clinical feel of an all-white space, offering a more inviting atmosphere," says Aurora Espinoza, interior designer at nobilia North America.

3. True Gray

We’ve been hearing for a few years now that gray has been replaced by beige and other warm neutrals, but 2024 brought a full-on resurgence of decorating with gray. However, has this controversial shade already dated... again?

Amy says, "The grays that are dated are very neutral grays which appear as just a mix of black and white, showing no personality nor a hint of the color family they're from ( meaning no visible undertones.)"

"Warm is this buzz word du jour. Grays which appear as green grays, for instance, are absolutely on trend as are warm ones like mushroom colors. Colors which have green and/or gold undertones like a khaki are absolutely on-trend," adds Amy.

4. Cherry Red

Much like the Brat Green color trend, we saw a huge influx of 'unexpected red' in our interiors. Bright accents of red were added either on walls, as side tables, throw pillows, and more. But alas, it is time to move on from this dated touch of cherry to a shade with a bit more refined elegance.

Amy says, "If the 'Unexpected Red' craze grabbed you last year and you still want a pop of this powerful color in your home, choose a red that's deep and muted with brown like an oxblood."

5. Beige

Finally, we come to our last fading color trend--beige overload.

Although beige interiors are still trending (I don't think they will ever go fully out-of-style), designers are looking for shades with a bit more personality and warmth. "All-beige spaces can often feel sterile and impersonal if not thoughtfully curated. Adding a bold accent color or a color that goes with beige can really make the space feel more personal," says founder and creative director of Mendelson Group, Gideon Mendelson.

Gideon adds "I believe a more balanced approach lies in the use of warm earth tones. Shades like terracotta, mustard, and rich browns, complemented by natural materials such as wood and stone, create an inviting, grounded atmosphere that fosters a deeper connection with nature."

FAQs

How do I pick a timeless color for my home?

Amy says "My rule of thumb for most homeowners who redecorate infrequently is to choose colors you love which express your individuality and work with your other decor and finishes, despite current trends. But if you are more trend-driven, then paying attention to what’s in and what’s out is both fun and inspiring." Basically, it is all about execution.

Sadly, not all of our favorite trends were built to last. These colors served us well in 2024, but the New Year brings exciting variations on our favorite hues. As the saying goes: when one color door closes, another one opens.