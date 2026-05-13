That Italy-inspired tableware is having a moment this year is undeniable, but not everyone manages to replicate the artisanal flair of Il Bel Paese with the same results.

Luckily for you, I can tell an actually handmade plate from a widely manufactured one when I see one, which is why the launch of Big Mamma's e-shop and debut crockery collection actually took me by surprise.

The brand behind some of London's most coveted and cinematic Italian restaurants, from Carlotta and Circolo Polare to the more recent, 1970s-infused Barbarella, Big Mamma might not necessarily stick to the essential simplicity Italy's cuisine is known for in its culinary offering (or so thinks an Italian native).

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Still, what it nailed this time around, with the release of this spirited tableware set, is bringing the joyfulness and vibrancy of the country's gastronomic tradition and cult of togetherness to the dining tables of Londoners — and everyone else's wherever they are in the world.

The vibey, 1970s interiors of Big Mamma's Barbarella... Image credit: Jerome Garland the latest entry to the group's coveted London addresses. Image credit: Jerome Garland

The name Barbarella is from a 1960s sci-fi movie of the same name, starring Jane Fonda in metallic bodysuits. (Image credit: Jerome Garland)

From May 13, the collection is available to shop directly via a dedicated e-shop on the group's website. Crafted in collaboration with four Italian ceramic artisans, the limited-edition drop "brings together the craftsmanship of Alemana and Trinacria in Sicily, and Nataloni and Fuma in Umbria," explained the Big Mamma team.

These are the kind of pieces every Italian family has seen passing, being used, and being passed on to the next generation of foodies at some point in their life, regardless of any accidental cracks and imperfections. The type of tableware you'll want to cherish and style on your most anticipated dinner nights with friends and loved ones.

There you go: now you won't even need to snap a reservation at one of its trendy eateries to bathe in authentic Italian extravaganza. Act fast till they last, and buon appetito!

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Sign up to the Big Mamma newsletter to access the full collection, or browse our favorite crockery pieces from it below.