You Can Now Shop Cult Restaurant Group Big Mamma's Iconic Crockery — And It's the Easiest Way to Get Your Hands on Truly Artisanal Italian Plates for Less
The limited-edition drop gathers a selection of handcrafted tableware used across the brand's trattorias, from Circolo Popolare to Carlotta
That Italy-inspired tableware is having a moment this year is undeniable, but not everyone manages to replicate the artisanal flair of Il Bel Paese with the same results.
Luckily for you, I can tell an actually handmade plate from a widely manufactured one when I see one, which is why the launch of Big Mamma's e-shop and debut crockery collection actually took me by surprise.
The brand behind some of London's most coveted and cinematic Italian restaurants, from Carlotta and Circolo Polare to the more recent, 1970s-infused Barbarella, Big Mamma might not necessarily stick to the essential simplicity Italy's cuisine is known for in its culinary offering (or so thinks an Italian native).
Still, what it nailed this time around, with the release of this spirited tableware set, is bringing the joyfulness and vibrancy of the country's gastronomic tradition and cult of togetherness to the dining tables of Londoners — and everyone else's wherever they are in the world.
From May 13, the collection is available to shop directly via a dedicated e-shop on the group's website. Crafted in collaboration with four Italian ceramic artisans, the limited-edition drop "brings together the craftsmanship of Alemana and Trinacria in Sicily, and Nataloni and Fuma in Umbria," explained the Big Mamma team.
These are the kind of pieces every Italian family has seen passing, being used, and being passed on to the next generation of foodies at some point in their life, regardless of any accidental cracks and imperfections. The type of tableware you'll want to cherish and style on your most anticipated dinner nights with friends and loved ones.
There you go: now you won't even need to snap a reservation at one of its trendy eateries to bathe in authentic Italian extravaganza. Act fast till they last, and buon appetito!
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Sign up to the Big Mamma newsletter to access the full collection, or browse our favorite crockery pieces from it below.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.