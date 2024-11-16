Make Your Home SoCal-Ready With Our Favorite Showrooms and Furniture Stores in Los Angeles

Earthy hues reminiscent of the local desert, organic shapes and materials, and countless opportunities to let the sun shine through: it doesn't take a design critic to appreciate the ever-influential, resonant essence of Californian interiors. On the West Coast, every detail — from the textures to the color juxtapositions — appears to amplify the richness of the surrounding environment, rather than merely mimicking it. The same is true of the furniture stores in Los Angeles we love most, whose time-traveling curation of designer pieces, décor collectibles, and rarities offers an exclusive glimpse into the evolution of this dynamic creative scene.

Much like the best Los Angeles hotels, which stand as a microcosm of the myriad cultural influences, inspirations, and aesthetic traditions that shape the City of Angels from within, the city's style destinations breathe new life into the cradle of Modernism that is California while simultaneously hinting at the rise of the biggest interiors trends of the moment. With historical modernist landmarks like Pierre Koenig's Bailey House and Stahl House, and Richard Neutra's Van der Leeuw House as their backdrop of action, and Palm Springs' design extravaganza only 114 miles away, Los Angeles' furniture stores carve themselves a place within a storied legacy. Curious to know what our favorite homeware shops in town are? Take a closer look at the selection below.

1. The Future Perfect

Book an appointment

What I like most about our cherished furniture stores in Los Angeles is that — as you'll quickly find out — many of them aren't stores at all, not in the traditional sense, anyway. Take, for example, the David Alhadeff-founded The Future Perfect, an ever-rotating curation of contemporary art and collectible design presented to the audience in a residential gallery format that allows visitors to see how each piece would look in their own domestic spaces. That doesn't sound like your go-to homeware shop, does it?

With a focus on craftsmanship, material innovation, and avant-garde design concepts, Alhadeff's boundary-pushing collection, incorporating anything from outstanding furniture pieces to wall art, ceramics, lighting, and large-scale, site-specific installations, exemplifies the widening breadth of contemporary décor and the countless stories embodied by it. Displayed within the striking frame of the Goldwyn House, The Future Perfect's reinvention of a 20th-century mansion originally conceived by architect Arthur S. Heineman in 1916, now serving as Alhadeff's LA base, the Californian edit of the gallery is not-to-be-missed.

See more of The Future Perfect's collection.

2. Fig & Oak

824 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, United States

Those of you who have read my roundup of the best furniture shops in London know a lot of my favorites come directly from my browsing on Instagram. Launched in 2020 by Samantha Romero, Fig & Oak is one of those lucky finds. Born as "a father-daughter duo," the business saw the founder realize her potential for interior design and shy away from her marketing career after completing a few mid-century modern furniture sales.

Now nestled in Downtown Los Angeles, Fig & Oak is rapidly becoming synonymous with understated luxury, thanks to the brand's ever-changing collection of truly captivating, and often one-off, items ranging from vintage furniture to handmade objects and ephemera imbued with a slightly nostalgic yet equally stylish feel. Rooted in community, the house is also behind some of the hippest creative events in town, throwing chic dinner parties, launches, and talks, all orchestrated by the presence of Fig & Oak's iconic décor.

See more of Fig & Oak's collection.

3. Ralph Pucci

1025 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States

Another one of our not-so-usual, beloved furniture stores in Los Angeles, Ralph Pucci's Californian base, located in Hollywood, is a real must-see for any lover of quirky, avant-garde furniture, lighting, and fine art. Hosted within a renovated, 1920s building, the luxury design mogul's 12,500-square-foot LA showroom comes to life through a genre-bending exhibition program featuring works by prominent names such as Hidden Trails protagonist India Mahdavi, Jens Risom, and Hervé Van der Straeten.

A holistic cultural destination for people traveling to the West Coast, Ralph Pucci's Angeleno gallery lends its expansive stage to a variety of initiatives that step beyond traditional interiors, including live dance and music performances. Active at the intersection of design and the arts in their widest possible connotation, this LA hotspot will certainly leave a mark, and possibly even transform, your understanding of décor, too. See anything you like on the gallery's website? Inquire for further information.

See more of Ralph Pucci's collection.

4. Galerie Half

6911 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States

Located on Melrose Avenue, one of Los Angeles' most coveted design streets, Galerie Half is yet another one of my internet-found gems, and if you aren't familiar already, trust me — it won't take you long to become obsessed. Specializing in vintage and antique furniture, lighting, and décor sourced from across Europe and the rest of the world, with a focus on Italy and Scandinavia, its online presence alone is a joy to indulge in.

From mid-century modern, plush seating and accessories to stuck-in-time, unique items from the 1800s and beyond, co-founders Cameron Smith and Cliff Fong's eye for authenticity is indisputable. Seamlessly floating between brutalist references, Modernism, and Art Deco, with sprinkles of primitive art and heritage ceramics here and there, there's nothing in this shop that doesn't feel, at once, researched, spectacularly crafted, and deserving of a home. Inquire to make any of their rediscovered treasures your own.

See more of Galerie Half's collection.

5. Studio OSKLO

8665 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States

Freshly inaugurated by Arya and Michael Martin of the eponymous design firm, Studio OSKLO is a burgeoning gallery blending antique and custom-made furniture in a truly spellbinding, Parisian salon-style setting. Inventively sourced from private collectors and international auctions alike, their soulful collection is a masterpiece of curation, straddling multiple decades and styles with innate flair in an exploration of modern interior design's influences and evolution.

Rising within a 1940s, loft-inspired townhouse, Studio OSKLO bridges the gap between 20th-century furniture and present-day innovation with Collection One, an inaugural drop of spectacular décor items presented alongside bespoke creations such as the DeGaulle Sofa and Monaco Barstool, and brought closer together by their shared organic tones and materials. Strategically placed in one of the city's most vibrant areas, the showroom was conceived as a platform for like-minded collectors, creatives, and designers to gather continuous inspiration through reciprocal artistic exchange and conversation.

See more of Studio OSKLO's collection.

6. Maxfield

8825 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069, United States

Primarily known for its edgy, daring take on all things fashion, Maxfield is also an under-the-radar design destination bringing selected furniture and home décor pieces infused with a love of high-end vintage and avant-garde luxury. Platforming the work of acclaimed design pioneers like Jean Royère and Pierre Jeanneret, this West Hollywood spot might not be the first store that comes to mind when searching for all-round homeware, but it's definitely your best bet when it comes to unearthing evocative statement pieces — be that leathery living room additions, artisanal Murano glass lighting, or crafty ceramics.

Displayed within a bold, minimalist flagship-cum-gallery environment, the punchy Maxfield collection will immerse you in the very best of modern design, taking you along on a journey that will leave you nothing but inspired. Sure, it may not make for everyday furniture browsing, but every purchase made at Maxfield is sure to get noticed, so consider it a long-term investment, perhaps?

See more of Maxfield's collection.

7. THE WINDOW

6825 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States

There is something quite addictive about the extensive collection of vintage and modern furniture, objects, art, jewelry, and garden decorative elements in stock at this Melrose Avenue décor heaven, and the pop-up design of its online platform only accentuates the eye-catching essence of THE WINDOW's encyclopedic offering.

Head to this meticulously curated hotspot to get lost in its eclectic range of rare ceramics, custom furnishings, and architectural home and outdoor additions. Established as a top destination for collectors, the gallery combines fine craftsmanship with one-of-a-kind finds, appealing to those seeking artistic and unusual homeware pieces.

See more of THE WINDOW's collection.

8. Atrio

Book your appointment

I am a firm believer in the power of objects to tell a story, and Jeremiah Brent's atmospheric, homeware concept store, Atrio, is the ultimate manifestation of that belief. Inspired by the world-famous designer's relationship with his grandmother, one of the first people to spark his interest in interiors, and her Portuguese roots, this by-appointment-only, general store looks at the items that shape our lives as active protagonists in them, showcasing heirloom-quality pieces that are both functional and emotionally resonant.

Conceptualized to appeal to all five senses, Brent's most personal project yet absorbs visitors in a deeply suggestive space, including an in-house floral shop, a dining room, and a bespoke scenting fragrance to define their journey through it. Selling anything from modern rustic tableware and bathroom linen to sumptuously designed home accessories, furniture, and collectibles, Atrio aims to encourage buyers to integrate uniquely personal, artful pieces into their everyday lives and does so with grace, care, and beauty. Inquire to learn more.

Inquire about Atrio's inventory.

9. Holly Hunt

945 Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States

Housed within a spacious, reimagined 1940s industrial building on Highland Avenue, Holly Hunt's Los Angeles showroom seeks to promote a new way of shopping furniture by catering to a truly immersive retail experience. A pioneer of the quiet luxury trend, in its Southern Californian location, the house invites the public to step inside a domestic environment that dissolves the boundaries between the brand and the buyer. How? By showcasing its dazzling creations in a showroom that mimics their natural habitat — the home. Or, actually, two freestanding "villas" delicately embraced by an exterior promenade-inspired gallery setting.

At Holly Hunt, browsing thus becomes the ideal opportunity to catch a sneak peek into different styling combinations, playing with fabrics, surfaces, shapes, and more within a one-of-a-kind dimension. Filled with the brand's extensive collections and custom-designed furnishings, this maze-like store marries the characterfulness of industrial design with its signature elegance in a nuanced exercise in eclecticism. Got anything on your radar? Request more info from the seller to bring it into your home.

See more of Holly Hunt's collection.

10. Hammer and Spear

765 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069, United States

Hammer and Spear is one of those homeware platforms you'll hardly forget after stumbling across it for the first time. Established in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Scott Jarrell and designer Kristan Cunningham, the showroom, located in the heart of LA's Arts District, straddles industrial and vintage aesthetics while retaining a constant nod to California's vibrant hues and textural finishes.

Characterized by a layered, bold style, its selection of furniture, décor, and art reunites a whole community of emerging and established artists, artisans, and makers in a celebration of Los Angeles' boundary-pushing design scene. If Hammer and Spear's online platform is crafted to impress, its wood-drenched showroom and equally woody, collector-worth items have style to spare. I dream of having any of their cabinetry goods in my own house, and their art objects selection would make any museum jealous. Still not convinced? Take to LA's La Cienega Boulevard and see for yourself.

See more of Hammer and Spear's collection.

11. Ken Fulk

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Courtesy of Ken Fulk)

555 Norwich Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90048, United States

Last but not least, I couldn't not include Ken Fulk's newly opened West Hollywood flagship in this edit of the best furniture stores in Los Angeles, because if the master of fantastical, layered interiors doesn't get a mention in it, who should? Situated steps away from the Pacific Design Center in a spiritedly inspiring side of town, this extremely intimate, home-like shop is a hidden-in-plain-sight décor paradise. The storefront, in itself, captures it all: painted in a vibrant shade of pea-green, with architectural column and frieze details and the "Ken Fulk" sign whimsically rendered in trompe-l'œil, the façade marks the entry point to a lush, hypnotizing decorating oasis filled with stunning (re-)upholstered vintage furniture, flowers and potted plants, wicker baskets, home accessories, and much, much more.

Art and book lovers will find their fair dose of shopping inspiration, too, as Ken Fulk's LA trove brings visitors a striking offer of carefully framed prints, sleek coffee tables, and other dandy-esque collectibles, including eye-catching Chinese porcelain vases. Long story short, if I were in Los Angeles this month, you'd know where to find me — wandering around the Virginia-born designer's latest venture, in search of treasures that can give my apartment a well-deserved, dazzling upgrade.

See more of Ken Fulk's collection.

Browsing for homeware in one of the world's buzziest design capitals requires a solid amount of dedication, which is why you might want to squeeze a break here and there to gain new focus before diving back into the best furniture stores in Los Angeles. To ensure you aren't left unprepared while visiting, take a look at what to do in Melrose Hill, Los Angeles' hottest design district, where most of them find their home, or consider enjoying a pit stop at one of the best Los Angeles cafés. Craving a proper sit-down meal? Head to our curation of the best Los Angeles restaurants to get the full experience.