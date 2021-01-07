Best fitness apps: how to kick off your best home workout

We’ve rounded up the top 10 best fitness apps of 2021 to get you back to those endorphin-boosting sessions we all so desperately need. Let’s face it - without them, the challenge of motivating yourself to complete your workout at home can be a chore. Whether you’ve got a home gym filled with the best exercise equipment like an exercise bike, or a simple mat in the living room, try one of the apps below to keep you committed to your physical, mental, and nutritional goals this year.

Peloton

If you’re in search of unlimited on-demand content, including in-ear motivation for walking or running outdoors, Peloton is one of the best fitness apps. And best of all, you don’t need the bike to get involved.

“The Peloton App provides access to all Peloton content anytime, anywhere, with or without equipment,” says Kevin Cornils, Peloton's Managing Director International.

“New users can expect access to thousands of studio-style classes across a range of different categories. In addition, we’ve recently introduced a number of new content disciplines such as Dance Cardio, Barre, Pilates, and Fit Family classes. Community is a core element of the Peloton experience, with over 3.6 million members globally. Workout alongside others and give virtual high-fives, as well as the option to join various challenges. You can track your progress on an ongoing basis with workout metrics available in the app.”

App-only membership is available for £2.99 per month, and trial it for 30 days before purchase. App access is complimentary for all Bike, Bike+ or Tread owners. Peloton is offering a 60-day App free trial - this offer ends on January 31st, so it is perfect for those who would like to kick off the new year with some varied workouts. After the trial, the App is £12.99 per month.

Strava

Strava is a fitness app tailored to runners and cyclists looking for a competitive community. The Strava app connects your GPS from your phone or another wearable device to track where you’re going and how fast.

With the data gathered, Strava helps to analyze all levels of activity, providing each user with detailed performance stats. Share these with other members of the Strava community, explore new routes, and compete with others in this comprehensive social network for athletes.

The free app provides plenty to get you started, but if you’re looking for more advanced features, Strava Summit is priced at £6.99 per month.

Centr by Chris Hemsworth

Centr by Chris Hemsworth - yes, that Chris Hemsworth. You know, Thor - has curated 4-6 week training plans, to be completed at the gym or at home, as well as weekly meal plans to help achieve your goals.

Inspired by the world-class experts that have helped him throughout his career, Hemsworth wanted to make this holistic lifestyle approach available to everyone. The Centr app allows for a personalized experience, via logging your goals, setting your intensity, and choosing your workouts between HIIT, boxing, strength training, pilates, MMA, and much more.

Follow wholesome recipes from world-renowned chefs, download shopping lists, and swap meals based on mood for the ultimate convenience. Tap into mindfulness through guided meditations, sleep visualizations, and confidence-building hacks.

Your first 6 weeks are free, followed by a payment of £22.99 per month.

Apple Fitness+

For the Apple fans out there, it’s a no-brainer to tune into their latest venture, Apple Fitness+. Designed for Apple Watch users, their guided workouts cover 10 categories of fitness, including treadmill running and walking, stationary bike, rowing, core, yoga, dance, and strength training.

Built with deep integration with the Apple Watch and Apple devices, Fitness Plus syncs all previous workout data to the Health app, suggesting your next workout directly in the app. Whilst you workout, your personal data of heart rate, calories burned and elapsed time will pull from your Apple Watch and appear directly on your screen.

With a vast amount of beginner-friendly workouts, Apple Fitness+ is suggested for anyone looking to try something new or just getting started with their at-home fitness routine. The subscription service is £9.99 per month or £79.99 per year.

AllTrails

If there’s one thing we can credit 2020 for, it’s the desire to get out in nature and explore. Thanks to AllTrails, access to the outdoors just got easier.

With over 100,000 trails around the world documented, users can search their location to find handy trail guides to explore the outdoors with confidence. The app has a variety of useful features, including a filtering system to search by length, difficulty level, and rating.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly trail or dog-friendly trail, a few taps within the app provide the perfect choice for you.

Head of Communications, Meaghan Praznik, shares, “At AllTrails, we believe the outdoors is for EVERYONE - the novice hiker, the new mom, the world traveler, the experienced trail runner. This is why our goal is simple - connect people to the outdoors by helping them identify the trail best suited for their needs. We’ll handle the guesswork of which route is right for you, so you can simply focus on soaking in the beauty and fun of time spent on the trail.”

AllTrails is available for free, or a yearly subscription of £29.99 will provide access to additional features.

Aaptiv

Ranked the #1 audio fitness app, Aaptiv offers personal training for every one delivered straight to your headphones. Get unlimited access to trainer-led, music-driven workouts across a variety of categories including elliptical, running, strength training, stretching, yoga with over 2,500 audio-only classes.

Classes range anywhere from seven minutes to full marathon training programs, so no matter what constraints you have on time, there’s an option for you. Happen to be without wifi connection? Download classes to your phone for easy access, anytime. Aaptiv unlimited is USD $14.99 per month or USD $99.99 per year.

Deliciously Ella

The Deliciously Ella app touts itself as the one-stop shop to feel better. The app features nutritious recipes, a collection of over 200 workouts, and personalized wellness plans to keep you accountable to your goals.

The 600+ recipes are all plant-based, with easy tutorials to follow, and a meal planner to help structure the week. Input your personal information to the Wellness Tracker - a tool that creates a curated wellness plan based on food, exercise, mindfulness, sleep, and hydration.

Subscription to the Deliciously Ella App is only £0.99 per month, or £9.99 for a yearly subscription and access to all of the app content.

The Tracy Anderson Method

Celebrity trainer to the stars, Tracy Anderson has created her research-backed “Tracy Anderson Method,” bringing the cult favorite workouts from America to your living room.

The Tracy Anderson Method advocates that anyone can get lean and muscular by following her structured weekly programs. Online classes offer workouts available for any level, ranging from dance cardio to muscular structure classes.

Focus on one area or the body, or go for the full TA body burn through three Tracy Anderson programs for beginners, intermediate, and advanced participants. Complement these workouts with the Performance package: a comprehensive quarterly program to enhance mind, body, and spirit.

Sign up for a two-week free trial to test the method, or start a subscription at £90 per month.

Nike Training Club

The Nike Training Club is all about on-demand variety. The NTC community provides an array of workout options, varying in length, difficulty level, and category of exercise.

In addition to fitness classes, the app offers nutritional advice and expert help from world-class athletes. With 4-6 week training plans tailored to your category preference and available equipment, this is the app for those looking for something more structured to follow.

The app houses over 190 free workouts across strength, endurance, yoga, and mobility - you won’t soon be bored with your new at-home workout routine! Access to the NTC platform is free as a special offer from Nike during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fiit

With over 600 on-demand classes, Fiit offers interactive fitness content-led and is instructed by some of the UK’s leading instructors. Content can be chosen and filtered based on instructor, duration of workout, and level of difficulty.

At £20 per month, users gain access to on-demand content, over 20 training plans to follow, and unlimited access to HIIT, strength training, yoga, pilates, mobility, and breathwork. Co-founder and CEO of Fiit, Daniel Shellard says, “Fiit is the best fitness app as not only do we have the best trainers, classes, music, and content in the market we allow users to connect wearables so they can track their performance and workout with other members in real-time.”

Fiit offers three different subscription options, ranging from £20 to £10 monthly payments.

