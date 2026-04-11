5 Japanese Homes That Are Uniquely Expressive, Creative, and Effortlessly Grounded — They're "Rooted in Tradition Yet Designed for Modern Life"

In excerpts from gestalten's book 'A House in Japan', these homes teach us how to embrace constraints

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A grand Japanese home angled towards the surrounding forest and mountains with large wood-paneled glass windows all around and a sloped black roof with a black chimney breast
(Image credit: Owen Raggett, from A House in Japan: Lessons in Living (gestalten 2026))

I have always hugely admired Japanese design — the curated calm, the effortless elegance, the intentionality. Along with a distinct connection to nature, balance is key to the aesthetic — balance in space, rather than symmetry — with 'empty' space just as vital to the overall design as the pieces within it. And with every corner carefully considered, each space becomes its own work of art.

Japanese design principles are centered on so much more than just minimalism — it's about finding ways to live more harmoniously, more efficiently, and to do that, spaces need to be multi-functional. To honor the creativity of a plethora of stunning Japanese homes, gestalten has just released a new book, A House in Japan: Lessons in Living, which showcases all the unique ways that interior designers and architects have designed homes that epitomize self-expression.

These homes — from compact urban spaces to vast sites in the mountains — are an exercise in problem-solving. They teach us the importance of experiences, in how a space makes you feel, over material objects, and that the spirit of the Japanese home can be applied to your own home, no matter where you live. Below are excerpts from the book, which I was utterly fascinated by — each entirely unique, and just the tip of the iceberg of a collection of breathtaking dwellings.

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1. Where Handmade Craft Meets Modern Living

APARTMENT KAIROU — KOOO ARCHITECTS AND ICHIJO-TOMA — MINATO, TOKYO

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Sliding internal doors painted in blue at the bottom and gold at the top with an orange sun-like circle in the center are opened to reveal a Japanese tea room in a neutral hue with tatami mats
The decorated internal sliding doors reveal a minimalist tea room, and when closed, create a work of art in the open-plan living space.(Image credit: Keishiu Horikoshi, from A House in Japan: Lessons in Living (gestalten 2026))

Here, serenity greets you at the entry, where araidashi, a kind of plaster embedded with natural pebbles, quietly announces a home crafted by human hands. This thoughtful materiality continues throughout — from the warm wood underfoot to the intricate shoji screen that wraps around the living, dining, and kitchen area.

2. Finding Stillness in Cedar and Light

TSUSHOSHA — ED NG AND TERENCE NGAN, AB CONCEPT — KARUIZAWA, NAGANO

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A grand wood-paneled bedroom with two double beds, a sloped ceiling, and wood-framed floor-to-ceiling glass windows; each bed has a storage bench at its foot, and an accent chair sits on a shag rug
This grand bedroom breathes elegance from every corner — bathed in light and surrounded by warm natural materials, it is a framed picture of serenity.(Image credit: Owen Raggett, from A House in Japan: Lessons in Living (gestalten 2026))

Itsu Sho Sha takes the form of a small village, consisting of a main living area, a studio, a study room, and a guest pavilion. This “village” typology gave the duo [Ed Ng and Terence Ngan] more creative freedom and allowed them to fashion spaces that function both as a personal sanctuary and a design laboratory. Nestled gently into the surrounding forest, the home reﬂects — and honors — its verdant surroundings.

3. Finding Space and Style in a Narrow Frame

SHOEI HOUSE — HEARTH ARCHITECTS — KOKA, SHIGA

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A minimalist Japanese open plan living space with neutral walls and wood frames, with a pitched ceiling, a wood dining table, and a low-profile sofa with a raised large format checkerboard floor
This minimalist open-plan living space is tranquility personified. With diffused light and soft warmth from natural materials all around, it exudes effortless elegance and calm sophistication.(Image credit: Yuta Yamada, from A House in Japan: Lessons in Living (gestalten 2026))

Inside, the architecture celebrates restraint. Exposed wooden beams line the ceiling, their texture warming the otherwise minimalist interior. Horizontal slatted blinds ﬁlter sunlight into shifting bands that glide across the walls throughout the day, adding a graphic touch to the pared-back space.

In the absence of a traditional garden, pockets of greenery were introduced indoors. Small courtyards feature aesthetically arranged plants and rocks; in the double-height volumes, skylights create a vertical “skyspace,” allowing the trees to grow freely.

4. Finding Concrete Joy on Every Single Level

BUILDING FRAME OF THE HOUSE — IGARCHITECTS — TOKYO

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An open multi-layered Japanese home with concrete walls and ceiling, a bookcase that takes up the entire wall on one side, three stories up, with floating stairs and rooms with no doors
A multi-layered space that defies convention. Floating walls, no doors, and contrasting materials create a feast for the eyes and a living experience unlike any other.(Image credit: Ooki Jingu, from A House in Japan: Lessons in Living (gestalten 2026))

Designed for a couple whose lives ﬂow seamlessly between work and leisure, the house rejects the notion of ﬁxed boundaries. Instead of compartmentalizing functions through walls, IGArchitects designed ﬂoors that stagger and ﬂoat, allowing the inhabitants to feel each other’s presence, even from opposite ends of the space.

5. A Kaleidoscope of Color and Creativity

KOLORU HOUSE — RAMDANE TOUHAMI — SHINJUKUM TOKYO

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A colorful Japanese living room with multicolored wavy and curved seating that is almost like furniture, shoji screens, and neutral walls with a wood paneled ceiling
Gloriously joyful, playful, and inviting, the layered, colorful seating in this space gives drama to an otherwise ordinary room.(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud, from A House in Japan: Lessons in Living (gestalten 2026))