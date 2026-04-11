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I have always hugely admired Japanese design — the curated calm, the effortless elegance, the intentionality. Along with a distinct connection to nature, balance is key to the aesthetic — balance in space, rather than symmetry — with 'empty' space just as vital to the overall design as the pieces within it. And with every corner carefully considered, each space becomes its own work of art.
Japanese design principles are centered on so much more than just minimalism — it's about finding ways to live more harmoniously, more efficiently, and to do that, spaces need to be multi-functional. To honor the creativity of a plethora of stunning Japanese homes, gestalten has just released a new book, A House in Japan: Lessons in Living, which showcases all the unique ways that interior designers and architects have designed homes that epitomize self-expression.
These homes — from compact urban spaces to vast sites in the mountains — are an exercise in problem-solving. They teach us the importance of experiences, in how a space makes you feel, over material objects, and that the spirit of the Japanese home can be applied to your own home, no matter where you live. Below are excerpts from the book, which I was utterly fascinated by — each entirely unique, and just the tip of the iceberg of a collection of breathtaking dwellings.
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gestalten
A House in Japan: Lessons in Living
Showcasing a vast array of breathtaking homes by interior designers and architects across Japan, these dwellings are a masterclass in embracing restraint and self-expression.
1. Where Handmade Craft Meets Modern Living
APARTMENT KAIROU — KOOO ARCHITECTS AND ICHIJO-TOMA — MINATO, TOKYO
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Here, serenity greets you at the entry, where araidashi, a kind of plaster embedded with natural pebbles, quietly announces a home crafted by human hands. This thoughtful materiality continues throughout — from the warm wood underfoot to the intricate shoji screen that wraps around the living, dining, and kitchen area.
2. Finding Stillness in Cedar and Light
TSUSHOSHA — ED NG AND TERENCE NGAN, AB CONCEPT — KARUIZAWA, NAGANO
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Itsu Sho Sha takes the form of a small village, consisting of a main living area, a studio, a study room, and a guest pavilion. This “village” typology gave the duo [Ed Ng and Terence Ngan] more creative freedom and allowed them to fashion spaces that function both as a personal sanctuary and a design laboratory. Nestled gently into the surrounding forest, the home reﬂects — and honors — its verdant surroundings.
3. Finding Space and Style in a Narrow Frame
SHOEI HOUSE — HEARTH ARCHITECTS — KOKA, SHIGA
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Inside, the architecture celebrates restraint. Exposed wooden beams line the ceiling, their texture warming the otherwise minimalist interior. Horizontal slatted blinds ﬁlter sunlight into shifting bands that glide across the walls throughout the day, adding a graphic touch to the pared-back space.
In the absence of a traditional garden, pockets of greenery were introduced indoors. Small courtyards feature aesthetically arranged plants and rocks; in the double-height volumes, skylights create a vertical “skyspace,” allowing the trees to grow freely.
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4. Finding Concrete Joy on Every Single Level
BUILDING FRAME OF THE HOUSE — IGARCHITECTS — TOKYO
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Designed for a couple whose lives ﬂow seamlessly between work and leisure, the house rejects the notion of ﬁxed boundaries. Instead of compartmentalizing functions through walls, IGArchitects designed ﬂoors that stagger and ﬂoat, allowing the inhabitants to feel each other’s presence, even from opposite ends of the space.