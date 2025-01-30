At This New Beverly Hills Members-Only Club, Old Hollywood Glamour Gets a High Tech-Meets-Gatsby Revamp

Named after the ancient Roman virtue of seriousness, dignity, and importance, Gravitas Beverly Hills, a newly unveiled private members' club strategically nestled in the Californian city's Golden Triangle, lives up to its chosen name, and then some. Born to surpass Los Angeles bon vivants' expectations of award-winning hospitality, the burgeoning destination is on a mission "to fill a void, both in Beverly Hills and the greater LA membership club scene," co-founders Seth Glassman and Brandon Steven tell me.

New York City-born Glassman, a seasoned restaurateur with 20 years in the gastronomy industry under his belt, successfully introduced Los Angeleno culinary hotspots like BOA Steakhouse, Sushi Roku, and The Belvedere at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, as well as launching his own Italian Steakhouse, Pistola, in 2013, before recently relocating to Wichita, Kansas. It was there that he met Steven, a local luxury auto space entrepreneur, and borrowing from their diverse backgrounds, they decided to set up a club that "blends the high-end sophistication of New York, the relaxed vibe of Southern California, and the down-to-earth charm of the Midwest" into one seamless experience.

Reflecting the standards of quality and design innovation of the best Los Angeles hotels, "the vision was to create a space with top-notch amenities, incredible service, and a warm and welcoming feel," they explain. Think anything from Bluetooth-assisted, private booths, which grant Gravitas Elite Members the opportunity to enjoy their meals undisturbed and get servers' attention through their one-touch integrated call system, a state-of-the-art recording studio dedicated to guests' creative projects, a dazzling al fresco dining location, and stunningly crafted wine lockers.

To unlock a new level of authenticity in Gravitas Beverly Hills, Glassman and Steven leaned into its multi-city influence — something they felt "set it apart from similar offerings in the city and brought a new perspective into the game". Designed to impress by Kelly Architects, the members-only club is perfectly in tune with the interior design trends of the moment, from the 'exclusive' mood to its oxblood-tinted indoor dining room; the statement ceilings of its garden food location to the 1970s-inspired, boldly eclectic décor that brings the space to life; and the chenille banquettes of its cocooning, rose-hued loft lounge.

Informed by the cinematic myth of Beverly Hills, which lends its electrifying backdrop to films like Fatal Beauty, Pretty Woman, and Clueless, the location pairs "its timeless glamour with modern technology and the pulse of LA vibrant culture," explain the co-founders. "Rich colors and luxurious materials evoke the elegance of Hollywood's golden age while maintaining a sophisticated, contemporary style that matches the taste of the modern guest." Still, more than the design alone, it is the human relationships on offer at Gravitas Beverly Hills that make the project relevant.

"People, particularly in bustling cities like Los Angeles, are drawn to private members' clubs for their sense of community, as they provide a trusted, curated environment where members can establish meaningful connections," say Glassman and Steven. But the club wants to be more than just a space. "From a beautifully designed interior to exceptional food and drink offerings, every detail aims to inspire."

Whether it's sleek brass and leather, Art Deco design-style bar stools, hypnotic terrazzo surfaces, or drenched-in-marble, softly glowing rooms, Gravitas Beverly Hills doesn't hold back in its pursuit of luxuriousness. The result might not be to the liking of uncompromising minimalist interior design lovers, but that's also the point: rather than aspiring to simplicity, "the hope was for the space to embody the multifaceted feeling of the neighborhood," explain the co-founders, who describe their partnership with Kelly Architects as an enrichingly collaborative experience.

Inside, the contagious extravaganza of Beverly Hills is put front and center, starting with "the map of the city that's ornately recreated onto the floor — a design element we are especially proud of," they say. But, together with its three-state-spanning inspirations, it is the open-air roof that elevates the club to a coveted haven. Allowing guests to dine and drink indoors while enjoying fresh air and sunshine, "it is a one-of-a-kind setting people won't find anywhere else in the Golden Triangle," Glassman and Steven say.

In a world where hotels and private members' clubs are the new museums, where individuals are searching for belonging, creativity, and inspiration within the walls of their most cherished lifestyle destinations, Gravitas Beverly Hills couldn't have landed at a better time. "There is incredible momentum in Beverly Hills right now we are grateful to be part of," conclude the co-founders. "We hope to be — and will be — a place that the Beverly Hills community is proud of, excited by, and looks to as a cultural figure, and will continue to do everything we can to expand that our own incredible community in the future."

Find out more information on Gravitas Beverly Hills.