Gilmorecore is the Trend of the Season — These Are the Details That Make the Characters' Homes so Cozy

There is something about books, coffee, and cozy sweaters that defines the season of fall. As the chill breeze sets in and the red and orange leaves start making their way from their branches down to the sidewalk, I can almost hear Carole King beginning to softly sing "Where You Lead".

Gilmore Girls, at this point, is synonymous with fall. Rewatching (or if you are lucky enough to have not seen it yet, watching) the iconic 2000s TV show is a ritual that begins every year in September and carries us through the long, cold winter months. But as I started the annual duty of pressing play on the pilot episode, I noticed details in the show I hadn't given much thought to in the past: how all the protagonists' homes follow all of the best interior design trends.

From the cozy accent chairs and eclectic decorations of Lorelai's house to the refined love seats and coffee tables of Emily's mansion, the Gilmore girls are doing cozy-chic like no one else. They say as you get older and continue to watch the show, you change from wanting to be like Rory to wanting to be like Lorelai and then Emily. As I enter my fifth cycle of the Gilmore Girls rewatch, I have decided I have grown into wanting my home to embody a combination of all three. These are the three features that make their homes feel like a warm hug on a cold fall evening (and I'll be implementing with immediate effect).

1. A Cozy Accent Chair

You cannot talk about Gilmore Girls without noting Rory's endearing love for reading. From her walks with Dean around the bookstores and markets of Stars Hollow to her days studying at Chilton, Rory always has her nose in a literary classic. The cozy season definitely heightens our desire to grab a warm drink and turn the pages of a crisp new book. And so no cozy fall home is complete without the best accent chair.

"Accent chairs must be picked with individuals in mind, not just based on looks," says Martin Waller, Founder of Andrew Martin. "If you are a big reader, you're going to want a chair that will support you through the hours lost in the plot of your latest fictional novel."

2. Unique Table Lamps

Nailing the cozy living room aesthetic is all in the lighting. Obviously, you can't have the stark, "big light" killing the mood, so you need unique and stylish lamps to liven up the room. My favorite part about Lorelai's home is that she's not afraid to incorporate a few different lamps within the same space. The lamp on the left of the sofa does not necessarily have to match the one on the right. When styled well, mismatching your decor is a stylish way to spice up your room.

"When it comes to lighting your home, choosing lamps should be like selecting accessories to complement an outfit," says Interior Designer, Matthew Williamson. "Setting the mood rests entirely on the lighting you choose; illuminating a few lamps around the room makes for a more interesting, flattering lighting scheme." The best table lamps will reflect your style and create a warm, cozy glow to pick up a book from Rory's reading list or watch one of the duo's favorite movies.

For another way to make a lighting scheme feel cozy, Matthew even suggests "creating a conversation with your lighting" by using different heights with side lamps and floor lamps to achieve the perfect cove of coziness and intimacy.

3. Antique furniture

As the matriarch of the family, Emily Gilmore has a refined taste. Her style throughout the series is a blend of Nantucket-inspired decor and a very elegant and traditional look that incorporates plenty of antique furniture. Her old-money mansion is the epitome of that cozy fall feeling.

Emily's home feels like a sanctuary of academia and refined social engagement; the perfect setting for a fancy Thanksgiving meal or to cozy up with a steaming cup of tea or coffee. To recreate Emily's style, look for pieces that combine both tradition and modernity.

A wood accent chair with the right plush pillows is the perfect seating to host one of Lorelai's long rants before the iconic Friday night dinners. Lisa Conway, Marketing Manager at Brintons, shares that tartan or large patterns with autumnal shades like reds, oranges, and browns" are a lovely fall base that can act as a neutral.

Emily also loves an intricate lamp or vase to adorn a mantel or piece of antique cabinetry. Mixing the warm tones of wooden furniture with metal materials in vases will give your home a balance of inviting warmth and class.

Gilmore Girls continues to feed us all the fall inspiration we need. Having a home styled after any of the three Gilmore women is sure to bring all the cozy vibes to elevate your space. "When we think of cozy living spaces, we think of soft textures and warm, homely colors," Lisa summarises. "For fall, as the days get shorter and the air cooler, surrounding yourself with restful and mellow decor will create a relaxed, intimate, and calming space."