The most amazing rugs bring the drama to this otherwise minimalist home – they might just be the new accent wall

From soft high pile to pared-back jute, from patterned prints to neutral block patterns, rugs add texture, softness and a depth to a room that is unparalleled.

The team at Toronto-based Ali Budd Interiors is no strangers to the power of a rug and they've exhibited this in this project in Scarsdale Village. Built in 1907 and upgraded 10 years ago, the house had a great foundation but was due a massive overhaul.

In keeping with the homeowner's request for her home to feel like a 'serene oasis', Budd used rugs and texture as a tool to layer. Budd used Art + Loom rugs, a brand that creates 'art for the floor', and the brilliant Atelier Fevrier, a powerhouse team made up of Florian Pretet and Isha Mukhia Pretet who design hand-knotted rugs.

Each room has a softness underfoot that beckons all who enter to kick their shoes off and enjoy the cozy and homely feel. The result is a soft and plush space and a sense of calm that the clients wanted from their forever family modern home.

The living room

(Image credit: Marco Ricca. Design: Ali Budd Interiors)

In the living room, the rug's light pink shade is a key element to the design. The pink of this irregularly shaped rug is the perfect complement to a neutral scheme.

The subtle injection of pastel color brightens and adds some much-needed warmth where the furniture remains white and neutral. The rug brings the design together for a warm minimalist decor scheme.

'Soft furnishings are incredibly important, not just from the obvious practical standpoint, but because they bring texture, color, and scale to a space,' says Ali Budd (opens in new tab).

The piece is from rug makers Art + Loom (opens in new tab). 'There are countless places to purchase soft furnishing, however, my go-to is usually having pieces made. Going custom allows you to create pieces that are the perfect scale for the space, paired with the perfect fabric. I love giving clients something that was made specifically for their home.'

Ali transformed the vibe of the living room by adding a custom stepped nero marquina fireplace which adds some boldness to the space and a dramatic centerpiece.

3 simple neutral living room rugs

Front room

(Image credit: Marco Ricca. Design: Ali Budd Interiors)

In this conversational space, the focus of the room is engaging with friends or family, sitting around together in a communal setting. The rug in this space is used as a zoning device, bringing the focus into the center of the space. The rug - together with the custom boucle tete-a-tete sofa seems to pull the decor - and people in the room - together. The abstract detailing helps to do this even more.

'Living room rugs are what ground a space. They create depth in a room, and I never truly feel like any living space or bedroom is complete without one,' says Ali.

'The biggest mistake people make with rugs is going too small. At the very least, the front feet of all the pieces in the vignette or space should be sitting on the rug. A larger rug will always provide an anchor to the scheme of the room and make the space feel larger.'

'It helps add pattern to an otherwise solid space,' she adds.

The principal bedroom

(Image credit: Marco Ricca. Design: Ali Budd Interiors)

In this space, texture is layered in a sumptuous way to create depth and coziness. 'A beautiful rug always makes a space feel finished and makes a space look expensive,' says Ali. The ribbed texture of this rug mirrors the ottoman at the end of the bed, and emphasizes that this bedroom is a place for relaxation.