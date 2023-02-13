These speakers could be the key to making your next outdoor movie night extra-special

Outdoor projectors are a wonderful way of mixing things up during the warmer months, taking your movie nights to the backyard for cozy family time or gatherings with friends. Still, the experience isn't quite complete without the addition of great sound. It's no use getting a 4K projector when the audio is muddy, and the dialogue is inaudible, after all.

The best speakers for an outdoor projector make all the difference, and there are a few different options that make getting set up achievable for everyone. There are hardwired speaker systems, but also Bluetooth options that can be fired up whenever you want to take your viewing up a level.

See which speakers we chose below, and head over to our ranking of the best outdoor projectors for more inspiration.

(Image credit: LG UAE)

Do you need speakers for an outdoor projector?

Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Many outdoor projectors come with their own built-in speakers, but most leave a lot to be desired. Playing audio outside is very different from playing it indoors due to the acoustics of open space, and so outdoor speakers need to be good enough to be able to cope with these challenges.

In short, you can absolutely use an outdoor projector with its own in-built speakers without extra investment, but for the best experience, we recommend adding an audio device. Bluetooth speakers are absolutely fine in most cases, but true audiophiles or movie buffs might want to look at a more expansive speaker system for their outdoor space.

For more about making the experience the best it can be, take a look at our backyard movie night ideas.