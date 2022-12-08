Tech under $100 that will make the perfect last-minute gift

We unveil some of our favorite and top-rated tech gift ideas for less than $100

Victrola Eastwood 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable
Caroline Preece
By Caroline Preece
published

If you're still searching for that perfect gift for your gadget-obsessed friend or family member, then you may be wondering how much you should spend. While the sky's the limit for those who want to splash out, there are also so many affordable options under $100 that will not just delight the recipient but also make their coming year more pleasant and convenient with smart tech and more.

Below we have picked out some of the best devices and appliances if you're on more of a budget, ranging from gifts for someone in your life who loves being in the kitchen to streaming and home audio equipment for someone who could do with an upgrade to their entertainment system.

And if you're interested in how to use smart home tech to make your home more festive this holiday season, take a look at our guide to how to set up a Christmas chime for your Ring doorbell or genius festive Alexa tricks.

Gadget gifts under $100

1

 
Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer

It feels like air fryers have been absolutely everywhere this year, touted as the answer to saving time and energy in the kitchen as well as keeping costs down. If you have a friend that loves to cook and wants to switch, this Mini option from Instant Pot could be perfect.

2

 
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Testing the Chromecast with Google TV is probably our favorite streaming experience this year, and it's become a fixture of our smart home editor's home. With a clean, useful interface and intelligent recommendations, it will make the TV addict in your family very happy indeed.

3

 
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Do you have a friend who never has time to drink their tea or coffee when it's hot? Or an office mate who always gets called into a meeting as soon as they sit down with their freshly brewed drink? The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug gets rid of these problems and ensures your coffee is ready and waiting as soon as you get a chance to stop.

4

 
Victrola Eastwood Bluetooth Record Player

If you're anything like us, then you've been pondering whether to take the leap into vinyl for a few years now, and the Victrola Eastwood is a great example of an affordable starting point for the music enthusiast in your life. We had a lovely time with it during testing this year, and its sleek, modern look has meant it has remained as our home's go-to record player.

5

 
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Another gift idea for coffee lovers, the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is perfect for small kitchens or those with limited counter space for yet another appliance. The machine takes coffee pods and just enough water for one perfect cup, and it comes in a variety of gorgeous pastel hues.

6

 
KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

Printing photos isn't something many people do these days, but having physical copies of these precious memories can immediately bring a smile to someone's face. We've tested this KODAK Step wireless mobile printer and can attest that seeing its tiny printouts on the kitchen pinboard is SO much better than scrolling through Instagram.

7

 
JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Who wants to shower in silence? One of the JBL Clip 4's many uses is as a waterproof speaker for the bathroom, but you can also use its clip design to attach it to a backpack and have tunes on the go. The audio from the Clip 4 is excellent for such a small device, and there are lots of colors to choose from.

8

 
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

We all probably know how the best smart speakers can help streamline our home lives by now, but smart displays like the Google Nest Hub are a slightly different proposition. This particular display, equipped with Google Assistant, is a great sleep tool, tracking your rest and giving detailed morning reports.

9

 
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock

Amazon's latest range of Echo speakers includes an updated Echo Dot with Clock. With everything that the normal Echo Dot offers, it also has a display that can show alarms, weather, song titles, and more. Ideal for those who have yet to introduce a smart speaker into their homes.

10

 
Amazon Halo View fitness tracker

Do you have someone in your circle who likes to take care of their health, but doesn't have the funds for a fancy smart watch? Amazon's Halo View fitness tracker is a more budget-friendly option that offers a sleep score, tracks heart rate and even blood oxygen levels.

11

 
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs

Smart lighting isn't just a more convenient way of keeping your home lit with schedules and routines, it is also a smart way of setting the mood with color and brightness changes at the touch of an app. And you can grab a 2-pack for less than $100. 

12

 
Tile Mate Essentials

We all know that one person who just can't stop forgetting where they put their glasses, whether their keys are at the bottom of their handbag or still in the door, or if they left their phone at the coffee shop. Key trackers like the Tile Mate are the ideal solution, and so this 4-Pack of essentials could make the perfect gift for your forgetful friend or family member.

