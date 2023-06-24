'Spend more time outdoors!' These inexpensive patio shades are light on the pocket, but still look great

There are multiple ways to cover the patio or courtyard garden but if your summers are short, and you don't want to invest in a large outdoor structure to protect you and your furniture from the heat, then it's best to go with budget-friendly ideas. Things that can cover the exteriors, and be taken down when not needed, and do not require a contractor to install the shade.

The market has several options, such as fabric or canvas canopy; even materials like lattice and bamboo are popular options that can be placed above the seating area, and that allow dappled light onto the space. 'We love using fabric pergolas because they expand your usable living area and allow you to have a semi-shaded area while still having light,' says Lauren Lerner, principal designer, and CEO of Living with Lolo. 'We often add retractable awnings as well so the tops can be completely covered as needed.'

'If you want to catch some rays, you can go with loungers that are semi-uncovered that allow sun exposure,' says Brad Ramsey, principal designer and founder of Brad Ramsey Interiors.