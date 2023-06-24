'Spend more time outdoors!' These inexpensive patio shades are light on the pocket, but still look great
Want to make your backyard a haven during summer? These inexpensive patio shades won't break the bank, but won't ruin your aesthetic either
With the summer heat now in full force, you might be realizing that your patio needs shade to make it useable during the daytime. Instead of building or adding a brand new (and often complex) structure for your patio, consider shade options that can be opened and closed at will, moved around, and stored when the winter arrives. They just so happen to be a little lighter on the wallet, too.
Here are some of the best outdoor furniture we've found that will give you much-needed relief this summer, without blowing the budget.
Budget-friendly parasols
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $184
Material: Polyester fabric
Consider this lightweight, recycled, and durable fabric to shade and cozy up your modern garden, and other seated areas around your home.
Price: $78
Material: Polyester
Cover your garden bar or deck with this solid-toned umbrella. The pole crafted from aluminum with a rust-resistant black powder-coated finish will last many seasons.
Outdoor curtains
Price: $141
Material: Sunbrella acrylic
This indoor/outdoor drapery panel resists fading, stains, and mildew, and is the perfect fabric to save your patio furniture from the elements.
Price: $34
Material: 100% Polyester
Enhance the decor of your patio, small garden deck, or courtyard with this patterned, water-repellent, and fade-resistant curtain.
Price: $43
Material: Polyester
Add this bright-toned outdoor curtain to your outdoor dining or living room, to protect from the sun and the rain, and to add color to the exteriors.
Stylish sun sails
Price: $36
Material: 100% virgin HDPE material
Cover your outdoor living room or kitchen with this HDPE fabric that has been treated with UV-stabilized compound, preventing the sails from drying out, tearing, and fading.
Price: $91
Material: Commercial-grade knitted polymer fabric
Cover your balcony or outdoor space with this bright green sail that offers UV protection and remains unaffected by moisture and natural temperature extremes.
Price: $119
Material: Breathable knitted fabric
Make your roof garden, patio, or backyard an easy place to spend time with this easy-to-assemble sail shade, available in varied colors.
What's the best budget-friendly way to create shade in a backyard?
There are multiple ways to cover the patio or courtyard garden but if your summers are short, and you don't want to invest in a large outdoor structure to protect you and your furniture from the heat, then it's best to go with budget-friendly ideas. Things that can cover the exteriors, and be taken down when not needed, and do not require a contractor to install the shade.
The market has several options, such as fabric or canvas canopy; even materials like lattice and bamboo are popular options that can be placed above the seating area, and that allow dappled light onto the space. 'We love using fabric pergolas because they expand your usable living area and allow you to have a semi-shaded area while still having light,' says Lauren Lerner, principal designer, and CEO of Living with Lolo. 'We often add retractable awnings as well so the tops can be completely covered as needed.'
'If you want to catch some rays, you can go with loungers that are semi-uncovered that allow sun exposure,' says Brad Ramsey, principal designer and founder of Brad Ramsey Interiors.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast). Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations.
-
-
10 outdated rules you can break when decorating small spaces, according to interior designers
'No more white walls' – designers say these small-space decorating rules are made to be broken
By Ellen Finch • Published
-
'So easy, and so beautiful!' 10 best heat tolerant perennials to thrive in your backyard as the temperature soars
Our expert selection of heat tolerant perennials come in a fiery palette of yellow, orange, red and hot pink, plus one hazy blue to cool things down
By Sarah Wilson • Published