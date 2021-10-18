Smart tech Christmas gifts: 23 ideas for the smart home enthusiast in your life

It's almost gifting season and, if you're anything like us, you don't want to leave it to the last minute to think about what to buy for your loved ones. As smart speakers and other gadgets have become more and more popular present options every year, we have assembled what we think are the finest smart tech Christmas gifts to indulge in this year.

We've split the ideas below into handy categories based on budget, but our list includes everything from smart kitchen appliances and smart lighting, to home theatre must-haves and even some treats for your furry friends.

And we will be updating this list as the festive season gets underway, so check back when you're stuck for what to buy.

The best smart tech Christmas gifts in 2021

Tech Christmas gifts over £1,000

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung The Premiere 4K UHD Wireless Projector

Still not going to the cinema on date night like you used to? Well, if you fancy splashing out on bringing the big screen into your home, then the Samsung Premiere 4K projector is a great choice. It's pricey, but it offers up to a 120" screen, Ultra HD resolution, voice control and a super-bright 2,200-lumen picture. If you have a movie buff at home, this would make their year. And for more, you can check out our guide to the best projectors.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

2. Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Level Portable Smart Speaker

A typically stylish speaker from Bang & Olufsen, the BeoSound Level adds Google Assistant to its list of features, packaged in a gorgeous gold (or grey) speaker that will look fantastic on a bookshelf, coffee table, or pretty much anywhere else.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung The Frame Smart 4K LED TV

Despite more and more brands offering lifestyle TVs with features like Samsung's Ambient mode, The Frame is still arguably king of the concept. Available in a range of sizes between 43"-75", the 4K television is a brilliant addition to the home both when it's on and when it's off. Use it to display artwork from the Store, or family photos, when you're not watching.

Tech Christmas gifts under £1,000

(Image credit: Dyson)

4. Dyson Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 Smart Air Purifier

This year's newest offering from Dyson, the HP09 Hot + Cool uses the same iconic design but with a few extra touches. Many will find the copper/gold metallic body more appealing than the traditional silver and, as well as working as a heater and fan, the air purification now covers formaldehyde. The ideal gift for when we're all more aware of what might be in our indoor air.

(Image credit: Sonos)

5. Sonos Arc soundbar

A top surround soundbar by any metric, the Sonos Arc is the ideal gift for those who wish their TV sound system was just a little bit (or a lot) better. With Dolby Atmos creating the illusion of a complete home theatre system, and both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control, you'll wonder how you lived without it. For more, take a look at our guide to the best soundbars.

Tech Christmas gifts under £300

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker

Our choice for the best smart speaker available right now, we'd recommend the Amazon Echo Studio for those trying to decide which Alexa product to go for. That goes double if you don't want to sacrifice sound quality, with smart speakers gaining a reputation for lacking in this department, as the Studio sports Dolby Atmos and other audio-boosting tech for optimised listening.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

7. Nanoleaf Elements Hexagon Starter Kit

The NanoLeaf Elements range allows you to get creative with your lighting, making a starter kit the perfect present. The set comes in the form of several panels that can be arranged however the user wants and mounted straight onto the wall for a striking art piece. The lights are also compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Veritable)

8. Veritable Indoor Garden Smart Edition 4 Slot Herb & Plant Holder

For green thumbs and gardening novices alike, this indoor smart garden holder from Veritable is designed to help keep plants healthy and alive for longer. It does this by automatically giving them the light, irrigation and nutrients they need, adjusting intensity as needed.

(Image credit: Lavazza)

9. Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy Espresso Coffee Machine

Do you know someone who struggles to get going in the mornings? The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy could help make things easier, allowing someone to simply ask the espresso machine for your chosen drink or programme routines in Alexa to ensure your coffee is waiting for you at a certain time every day. It can even reorder capsules when you're running low!

(Image credit: Google)

10. Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

A new and improved iteration of the Google Nest Video Doorbell for 2021, this one is battery powered to allow pretty much everyone to enjoy without worrying about hardwiring. With motion detection, intelligent alerts and prerecorded messages for when you're not home, it's the ideal front door extension for your smart home or as a clever doorbell on its own. Read our guide for more on the best video doorbells.

(Image credit: Hive)

11. Hive View Indoor Security Camera

Who said home security couldn't be stylish? The Hive View indoor security camera has been around for a while but we're still taken by its commitment to aesthetics along with the impressive technology within. The camera has 2-way audio, 1080p video and People Notifications that alert you when it spots someone in your space. It also looks great on the mantelpiece.

(Image credit: Amazon)

12. Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Speaker

With the prevalence of Zoom chats and video meetings showing no signs of slowing down, it might be time for your loved one to upgrade to a smart speaker that covers this and so much more of making daily life simpler. The Amazon Echo Show 10 is the company's latest display, adding the impressive feature of having the camera pivot to keep you in shot at all times during calls.

(Image credit: Sonos)

13. Sonos Roam Smart Portable Speaker

A truly portable smart speaker from Sonos, the Roam lets you take your listening (and you smart assistant) anywhere you want. True - most of the time this just means outside into the garden, but the waterproof nature of the device means you can do this and more without worrying about damage. It also sounds fantastic, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

(Image credit: Philips)

14. Philips Hue Starter Kit

This is not the first 'starter kit' to feature on this list, and that's because they make outstanding gifts for the tech-obsessed and newcomers alike. These kits from Philips Hue allow anyone to create a smart lighting system in their home with no fuss, setting routines (e.g. dim in the evening) syncing them with their smart home set-up and a lot more besides.

(Image credit: Instax)

15. instax Link Smartphone Printer

A good solution for those who spend all of their time taking pictures before leaving them forever relegated to the photo reel on their phones, a mini photo printer makes it easy to create physical, lasting memories. The instax Link is a great option, with your choice of colours to suit the recipient's taste.

(Image credit: Sage)

16. Sage the Smart Toast 4 Slice Toaster

Smart kitchen gadgets aren't quite commonplace yet, but more exciting products have been popping up over the last few years. The Sage smart range has everything from ice cream makers to kettles, but we particularly love the idea of a smart toaster. It's not quite clever enough to wash the dishes, but the Quick Look feature and LED browning indicator could be a real gamechanger.

Tech Christmas gifts under £100

(Image credit: Google)

17. Google Nest Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker

Google's answer to the smart display, the Nest Hub 7" speaker display is cheaper but no less helpful for everything from staying in contact with families to bringing up recipes in the kitchen using just your voice. This iteration of the device comes particularly recommended for those struggling with their sleep, as it includes Sleep Sensing technology to help improve your nights' slumber.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

18. Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

Another smart kitchen gadget, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer lets you schedule cooking using the app and sync with your smart assistant. Air fryers are always a great gift for foodies and the health-conscious, but the added ability for the Xiaomi machine to automatically set timers and temperature from select online recipes makes it even more tempting.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

19. SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor

Those dark winter mornings can make it super-hard to get up and at 'em in the morning, but SwitchBot has come up with a solution. Attach the Smart Electric Motor to any normal curtain rail and control your curtains from anywhere. You can also set timers, so you can wake up to the sunrise or set the curtains to close at night, and connect them to Alexa, HomePod or Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Philips)

20. Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Iris LED Smart Table Lamp

Another way to incorporate smart lighting into the home, the PhilipsHue Iris Smart Table Lamp can be put beside the bed and controlled with a smartphone with routines and more. It can be used to create mood lighting, as a bedside reading light, for parties and pretty much anything else, with a classy dome design in a variety of colours.

(Image credit: Noerden)

21. NOERDEN LIZ Smart Bottle

Something a little different, but a great choice for someone who struggles to drink enough water, the Noerden Liz Smart Bottle actually monitors your water intake and reminds the user when it's time to take a few glugs. But that's not all - the bottle uses UB light to clean and sterilise the interior, and it can keep your drinks hot or cold with a handy indicator letting you know the temperature.

Tech Christmas gifts under £50

(Image credit: FITBIT)

22. FITBIT Aria Air Smart Scale

Scales have come a long way since the inaccurate analogue nightmares we used to struggle with. Now, with smart scales like this one from Fitbit, you can track your BMI along with your weight, sync it with your other Fitbit devices, and create profiles for different family members. This also makes it handy for keeping track of goals, with data being stored in the app.

(Image credit: PetKit)

23. PetKit Stainless Steel Smart Pet Bowl

Don't leave your pet out this Christmas! They can also enjoy the convenience of smart home technology with products like this PetKit pet bowl, which helps monitor your cat or dog's diet by measuring foot and water and feeding information such as calorie intake back to the owner via app. You can also sync it with other devices like a pet activity tracker, to really keep an eye on their health.