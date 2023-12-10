'It Makes You Feel Wonderful' - Pantone's New Color of the Year is 'Peach Fuzz' and Here's Our Edit of How to Style It

Pantone's color of the year is decidedly "Peach Fuzz" for 2024, and it's far from just peachy keen. While some have linked this sweet shade to the aftermath of the 2023's Barbie pink craze of 2023, Peach Fuzz stands out for its sophistication, warmth, and tranquility. In fact, according to color psychology in interior design, this sort of inviting shade actually elevates our mood - who knew?!

Peach Fuzz might initially seem like a challenging color to incorporate, but rest assured that this lively hue effortlessly complements earth tones you likely already own, such as sage green. Another delightful pairing involves plum, adding depth without overshadowing. The bottom line is, Peach Fuzz brings a lot to the table.

Starting right about now, Peach Fuzz is set to grace everything from nail polish to throw pillows. It makes you feel wonderful, a soothing color that warms you, too. Stay ahead of the trend with my curated selection of the best Peach Fuzz home decor for 2024.

Some are calling it the successor to 'Millennial Pink' - learn more about the Pantone color of the year.

