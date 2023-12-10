'It Makes You Feel Wonderful' - Pantone's New Color of the Year is 'Peach Fuzz' and Here's Our Edit of How to Style It
In honor of Pantone's new color of the year, I scoured the internet for the very best Peach Fuzz items, from lamps to plates
Pantone's color of the year is decidedly "Peach Fuzz" for 2024, and it's far from just peachy keen. While some have linked this sweet shade to the aftermath of the 2023's Barbie pink craze of 2023, Peach Fuzz stands out for its sophistication, warmth, and tranquility. In fact, according to color psychology in interior design, this sort of inviting shade actually elevates our mood - who knew?!
Peach Fuzz might initially seem like a challenging color to incorporate, but rest assured that this lively hue effortlessly complements earth tones you likely already own, such as sage green. Another delightful pairing involves plum, adding depth without overshadowing. The bottom line is, Peach Fuzz brings a lot to the table.
Starting right about now, Peach Fuzz is set to grace everything from nail polish to throw pillows. It makes you feel wonderful, a soothing color that warms you, too. Stay ahead of the trend with my curated selection of the best Peach Fuzz home decor for 2024.
Some are calling it the successor to 'Millennial Pink' - learn more about the Pantone color of the year.
Shop the Best Peach Fuzz Home Decor
Price: $38
Elevate your bathroom with this striking contrast print bath towel. Paired effortlessly with existing white hand towels, it adds a touch of sophistication to your space.
Price: $229
This art deco style lamp seamlessly blends elegance and warmth, mirroring the allure of the Peach Fuzz shade. Its mixed material design, featuring steel and wood, is set to make a bold statement for 2024.
Price: $40
Hawkins New York, a favorite of ours, offers top-notch tableware. These stoneware salad plates, perfect for layering your tablescape, showcase the brand's exceptional quality and style.
Price: $49
Infuse vibrancy into your side table or mantle with this pair of ceramic vases. Featuring distinct heights and silhouettes, they create a captivating accent for any space.
Price: $47
Marimekko's iconic Unikko pattern meets the brilliance of Peach Fuzz! Elevate your space with this timeless and trendy combination.
Price: $75
Embrace a naturalistic approach to the new color of the year with this stunning pot from Clay. Place it near your entryway to add a touch of cheer and sophistication.
Price: $204.99
Was: $214.99
Experience luxury with this peachy velvet chair. Despite its sleek silhouette and brass legs, it's designed for comfort, making it the epitome of style and coziness.
Price: $983
Was: $1,288
This Peach Fuzz art piece is a stroke of genius, literally. Perfect for hallways or offices, it adds a spectacular and inviting touch to any space.
Price: $56.27
Was: $66.99
Is it a plate or a bowl? With this peachy dinnerware set, you get the best of both worlds. Experience versatile dining with a touch of Peach Fuzz elegance.
Price: $35 - $100
For those who prefer a light-handed approach to color, these vases inspired by Iceland's Northern Lights offer a beautifully subtle gradient, bringing a touch of elegance to your decor.
Price: $528
Resembling a gorgeous peachy flower, this pendant light channels the energy of its South of France origin. An experimental and creative addition to any space.
Discover more unique finds from the best home decor stores.
