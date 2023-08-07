12 nature-themed decor pieces to bring life to your home - no green thumbs required
We’ve found the best plant-themed decor to give your home a natural feel without any maintenance required
Trends may come and they may go, but there’s one thing that will always remain constantly chic in home decor, and that is plants. They never fail to liven up the look and feel of your space! But what happens if, try though you might, you simply can’t get the knack of being a plant parent? Although I adore the look of plants in my home, this definitely applies to me. I even managed to kill my snake plant (a feat I was assured was near impossible by my green-fingered friends), so I decided to find another way to satisfy my longing for leafy decor elsewhere.
So if like me you’re sick of looking enviously on at friends with their chic collections of climbing ivy, marvelous monstera and sleek stoneware planters, then I have just the roundup for you. I’ve scoured through the best home decor stores to find the best nature-themed pieces so we can join in on all the foliage fun. From the realest-looking faux plants to home accessories with leafy accents and designs, read on for my roundup of plant-themed decor pieces that require only the most ordinary shades of finger to maintain.
OUR TOP 12 NATURE-THEMED DECOR PICKS
BEST FAUX PLANTS
Super elegant
Reminiscent of a string of pearls, the donkey tail fern is an undeniably elegant addition to your decor, and this faux style looks just like the real thing! It would look beautiful in an antique-style stoneware vase.
Elevate the unloved corner in your living room with this faux fiddle leaf fig. It's the perfect medium size for a standing planter or minimalist side table.
BEST FAUX TREES
This faux banana leaf tree stands tall at 83", so it's sure to make a statement in your hallway or living room. It's easy to keep looking fresh by simply wiping it with a dry cloth.
Vacation vibes
Bring a touch of Mediterranean elegance to your living area with this 96" faux olive tree. It's lifelike - the price tag is indicative of just how good it looks - and the perfect natural addition to a minimalist space.
BEST DRIED PLANTS
Dried foliage requires just as little maintenance as faux plants, and these preserved ruscus stems are incredibly elegant.
This dried pampas set includes a variety of styles which you can mix and match to suit your space. You'll get an impressive amount for the price!
We love
And these white eucalyptus stems make the perfect addition to your summer decor. Pop them in your favorite stoneware vase for a beautifully organic finish.
BEST PLANT-THEMED WALL ART
Bring the botanical aesthetic to your walls with this set of plant prints. Display them in sleek thin-rim black or gold frames for an elevated finish.
If you prefer a solitary piece of wall art, this cactus print evokes feelings of sunshine and warmth.
WHAT SHOULD I LOOK FOR WHEN BUYING FAUX PLANTS?
Just because your plants aren’t technically real, that doesn’t mean they can’t look the part! There are a few top tips when it comes to selecting fake foliage that actually looks pretty realistic.
When it comes to color, avoid overly-bright tones, opting instead for the more muted shades you’d typically see in natural foliage. It’s also important to look at the materials used in the piece – steer clear of anything too shiny as it can look quite obviously plastic. If you have the plant in front of you, look for frayed leaves and any other unfinished edges. Realistic-looking touches like natural ridges in the stem are a bonus if you’re after a realistic-looking piece.
It’s also a good idea to avoid styles that look too ‘perfect’ – nature is seldom symmetrical, so this is a dead giveaway with faux plants. Often it’s worth investing a little more in a high-quality product, as with furniture and other decor pieces, with proper care you won’t have to replace it for a long time!
