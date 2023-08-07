12 nature-themed decor pieces to bring life to your home - no green thumbs required

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Trends may come and they may go, but there’s one thing that will always remain constantly chic in home decor, and that is plants. They never fail to liven up the look and feel of your space! But what happens if, try though you might, you simply can’t get the knack of being a plant parent? Although I adore the look of plants in my home, this definitely applies to me. I even managed to kill my snake plant (a feat I was assured was near impossible by my green-fingered friends), so I decided to find another way to satisfy my longing for leafy decor elsewhere.

So if like me you’re sick of looking enviously on at friends with their chic collections of climbing ivy, marvelous monstera and sleek stoneware planters, then I have just the roundup for you. I’ve scoured through the best home decor stores to find the best nature-themed pieces so we can join in on all the foliage fun. From the realest-looking faux plants to home accessories with leafy accents and designs, read on for my roundup of plant-themed decor pieces that require only the most ordinary shades of finger to maintain.

OUR TOP 12 NATURE-THEMED DECOR PICKS

BEST FAUX PLANTS

Super elegant Faux donkey tail fern pick $18 at Terrain Reminiscent of a string of pearls, the donkey tail fern is an undeniably elegant addition to your decor, and this faux style looks just like the real thing! It would look beautiful in an antique-style stoneware vase. Faux fiddle leaf fig $168 at Terrain Elevate the unloved corner in your living room with this faux fiddle leaf fig. It's the perfect medium size for a standing planter or minimalist side table. Decorative vines set $14 for a set of five at Urban Outfitters Drape these decorative faux vines over your walls or banisters to create a lush eden without taking up any floor or tabletop space. The set comes with five vines which you can layer together or spread out for more of a subtle touch of greenery.

BEST FAUX TREES

Faux banana leaf tree in a pot $213.99 at Wayfair This faux banana leaf tree stands tall at 83", so it's sure to make a statement in your hallway or living room. It's easy to keep looking fresh by simply wiping it with a dry cloth. Vacation vibes Faux olive tree $2,125 at Kathy Kuo Home Bring a touch of Mediterranean elegance to your living area with this 96" faux olive tree. It's lifelike - the price tag is indicative of just how good it looks - and the perfect natural addition to a minimalist space. Faux fig tree $118.68 at Wayfair If you love the look of a fig but want a much larger style, this 72" fig tree is ideal. Style it in a rattan or woven planter to really maximize the natural aesthetic.

BEST DRIED PLANTS

Preserved ruscus bunch $28 at Anthropologie Dried foliage requires just as little maintenance as faux plants, and these preserved ruscus stems are incredibly elegant. Pampas grass stems $10.98 for a 75-piece set at Amazon This dried pampas set includes a variety of styles which you can mix and match to suit your space. You'll get an impressive amount for the price! We love Preserved silver dollar eucalyptus bunch $48 at Anthropologie And these white eucalyptus stems make the perfect addition to your summer decor. Pop them in your favorite stoneware vase for a beautifully organic finish.

BEST PLANT-THEMED WALL ART