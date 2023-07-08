I've nailed the minimaluxe aesthetic with these 12 beautiful tabletop finds, an easy way to instantly elevate your home
Weave the home trend of the moment into your current decor with a few neutral-yet-luxe accents, carefully chosen by our shopping editor
If there’s one home aesthetic that team Livingetc are obsessed with at the moment, it’s minimaluxe. Pretty self-explanatory, it’s minimalist style meets luxury accents and is obtained by incorporating elegant-yet-understated pieces into your home to subtly elevate your space. Simply put: if you’re a fan of neutrals, minimalism, and a luxury aesthetic, this is the home trend for you.
Now, while it’s tempting to want to switch up your entire decor (and if you do, we have some great inspo on minimaluxe color schemes), you can also incorporate the trend into your current decor with subtle accessories. Just mindfully place these pieces around your home to reflect a minimaluxe aesthetic. From introducing natural materials like stoneware and wood to creating balance with contrasting (yet complementary) colors and textures, there’s a plethora of options when it comes to minimaluxe tabletop accessories. We’ve scoured through the best home decor stores to find the ones worth spending your money on.
OUR TOP 12 MINIMALUXE HOME ACCESSORIES
This decorative ceramic bowl makes an elegant statement. With its thin edges which swirl together to form a delicate floral design, it would make a beautiful addition to your summer decor.
Anissa Kermiche's love handles vase is iconic for a reason! Loved by interior decorators and content creators alike, the natural female form adds an elegant touch to your shelf or side table.
Add some contrast and dimension to a light-colored room with this stylish candelabra. Though simple in its choice of materials, it would make a striking statement if styled as the sole centerpiece on any table.
The textured stoneware of this raised candle holder would look lovely paired with smooth matte pieces. The clever design can be used for both tapered candles and tea lights.
The unique shape of this elegant water pitcher makes it feel infinitely more luxe - from its intricate coil handle to its rippling hand-crafted spout.
The rough textured stoneware of this ceramic vase will add some dimension to a smooth and simple tabletop setup. It's perfect for holding stems of dried flowers or pampas plumes.
These preserved white eucalyptus stems make the perfect addition to your neutral stoneware vases. They look beautiful alone, or will delicate natural material will add an elegant finishing touch to any floral arrangement.
The combination of stylish nautical design and luxurious marble make this decorative chain the epitome of minimaluxe styling. Drape it over your stack of coffee table books for an effortlessly elegant finishing touch.
Wooden tones pair perfectly with stoneware, and this timeless tray is no exception. The gold-tone handles further elevate the design.
I love the combination of sculptural stoneware and woven rattan in this tabletop lamp. The cut-away in the middle allows for a sense of airiness and light.
The abstract wavy design of this stoneware tray makes it feel modern yet still very natural. It's the perfect piece to display your candles, home scents, and more.
What does a minimaluxe table look like?
The tenets of the minimaluxe movement are about the luxury of being able to enjoy your favorite things, and being able to truly appreciate them as they are unhampered by clutter. This translates perfectly to a tablescape, where a minimaluxe table boasts a few very carefully curated items which you can't help but admire.
'I'd expect to see a vase with an organic form, some soft linens and some rough woods on a minimaluxe table,' says Livingetc editor Pip Rich. 'Definitely some decoration, but nothing that feels unnecessary or jarring. You still want space to be able to see and enjoy the company of your friends and family, which is really what good design should always be about.'
