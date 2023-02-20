Minimalist outdoor furniture is trending – our Editor has picked 15 pieces to style a relaxed backyard

Just like with interiors, the minimalist mood of pared back palettes, soft shapes and modern-organic materials is trending in outdoor furniture. It's a look that creates relaxed spaces to linger on for hours, is ideal for informal entertaining and ultimately fits the mood we all want now, of peace and calm.

'Organic shapes are just very inviting,' says the interior designer Bryan O'Sullivan, known for working on wonderful hotels like the Maybourne Beverly Hills with its perfect terraces and poolsides. 'Curved sofas are more suitable for entertaining, a cocktail space with little end tables to put your drinks on.'

The British based designer Olga Ashby has used this aesthetic for the newly opened Hotel Tenuta Negroamaro in Puglia, shown above. Rounded edges and linens in natural colors contrast with wood, stone and wicker, perfecting the minimalist backyard vibe. And here are the most wonderul pieces from the best outdoor furniture brands with which to get the look.

The best minimalist outdoor furniture

Modern-organic outdoor chairs

(opens in new tab) Aya modern grey upholstered chair VIew at Kathy Kuo Home (opens in new tab) It's hard to believe this rounded chair is suitable for outdoors - it looks so like what we've been seeing in the smartest living rooms all year. But the fabric is acrylic, and so backyard-ready it is. (opens in new tab) Southport patio chairs VIew at Target (opens in new tab) The wicker frames contrast perfectly with any linens you might be using. Just add a throw pillow in warm grey or beige for a seat you can settle into. (opens in new tab) Simeon outdoor lounge chair View at Crate & Barrel (opens in new tab) All-weather wicker has been woven to create an outdoor chair that manages to feel both sculptural and organic - almost architectural. It's a clever design detail that the seat almost seems to float.

Round outdoor table in smooth finishes

(opens in new tab) Palissade cone table by HAY View at Finnish Design Shop (opens in new tab) Its spartan form is definitely minimalist, its color and shape is very organic. And this is the perfect lightweight outdoor table for sociable gatherings - just one central pillar means you can get plenty of legs underneath it. (opens in new tab) Sonali table View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) Its architectural shape is more detailed than a classic minimalist table, but its organic form and bleached-out color allows me to count it in this group. I can picture it indoors against concrete and rough linen....or outdoors alongside the same. (opens in new tab) Iveta outdoor dining table View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) Made of a concrete resin mix this table has just the sort of textured polish you'd expect to see on an interior wall in a minimalist home. It's beautiful, so much smarter than your average wooden table and seats up to six easily.

Portable lamps for warming, evening glows

(opens in new tab) Flowerpot rechargeable table lamp View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) So clever to have wireless table lamps you can move around depending where you want to sit each night. This vaguely retro mushroom-shaped lamp comes in five colors and casts a gentle, downlit glow. PC Portable lamp View at HAY (opens in new tab) In a muted grey, this lightweight lamp has all the curves of an organic design, and all the subtlety of a minimalist masterpiece. The best of both worlds. Carrie portable lamp View at Menu (opens in new tab) Having been designed by Norm Architects - one of the biggest names in modern minimalism - it's no surprise this lamp is a beauty. The arching strap acts both a frame for the light and a handle to move it around.

(opens in new tab) Nfusion table View at Wayfair (opens in new tab) One of those hidden gems you only find after a long day of trawling, this end table is a Wayfair treasure. Polish concrete and angular in shape, it's much cooler than its affordable price tag suggests. (opens in new tab) Sloane ceramic stool View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) With the weathered texture of concrete or limewash this simple stool blends well into a minimalist backyard, as a table or extra seating option. (opens in new tab) Alaterre stool, Amazon Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) As seen in the photo at the top of this page, a wooden stool can go a long way. It can be a place to put your drinking glass, a prop for plants or portable lamps or - of course - extra seating.

And the finishing touches