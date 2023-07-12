I shop for a living and have found 15 luxe-looking home accents on sale to make your decor feel instantly elevated

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is still going strong, and before it ends you just have to check out these luxe home accessories

indoor tree, vase, lamp and pink objets
(Image credit: Amazon)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

I’m a firm believer that you can make a huge difference to the look and feel of your space with just a few carefully-considered accessories – and these don’t have to cost your entire paycheck! If you love a bargain and a luxe home aesthetic, you’re in the right place – the Amazon Prime Day sale is full of incredibly elegant and fun home accessories at reduced prices. 

One of the things that makes Amazon one of the best home decor stores is the sheer amount of choice available in any one category. But of course, this does make things a little tricky when it comes to whittling down your choices – so I’ve shouldered the burden of scouring through the sale to find the most luxe-looking home accents to buy while they’re still discounted.

OUR FAVORITE LUXE HOME ACCESSORIES FROM AMAZON’S PRIME DAY SALE

three textured ceramic vases of different heights
Matte white textured ceramic vases

I'm just as mesmerised by the intricate engraved pattern on these stoneware vases as I am by their 32%-off price. They're one of those rare vase sets that look equally striking alone and when filled with flowers.

throw pillow with a leafy tufted pattern in neutral shades
Tufted throw pillowcase

The tufted pattern on this throw pillow cover has a minimaluxe feel – it'll make a statement among a neutral sofa setup. It's a great price too, at 20% off!

gold branch detail picture frame
Natural branch gold picture frame

There's something so charming about the delicate branch design of this picture frame. The textured gold detail will add a luxe touch to any tabletop, and it's a steal at 56% off.

geometric doormat at the base of a front door bench
Geometric print doormat

Name a more luxe-looking doormat than this neutral geometric printed one – I'll wait. It's reduced by 35% right now and and a non-slip base!

two round marble charcuterie boards on top of each other with cheese and crackers
Round marble charcuterie and cutting board

Save an incredible 73% on this marble charcuterie board! There's also a healthy discount on the larger size if you like to layer your kitchen decor.

marble chain link decor on top of a stack of magazines
Decorative marble chain

While we're on the subject of luxe marble accents, this decorative chain ornament will add an elegant touch to your coffee table. It's 15% off!

wooden decorative bowl with trinkets inside
Paulownia wood oval decorative bowl

This long wooden bowl would make an elegant trinket dish. I adore the soft, rounded design almost as much as the 31% discount.

2 twisted taper candles in gold candlesticks
Twisted taper candles

Tapered candles are an easy way to make your table settings feel more luxurious, and these twisted ones are a great way to add a bit of interest. They're worth stocking up on while they're 25% less!

six black candlesticks of different heights
Classic black candlesticks

And while you're at it, you might as well take advantage of the 40% discount on these classic black candlesticks. The timeless design coms in three different heights to add dimension to your table. 

cane palm tree in a living room
Artificial cane palm tree

There's 46% off this 5ft artificial palm. It's the ideal way to add some greenery to your space if you're not a natural plant parent, and if reviews are anything to go by it doesn't even look artificial.

curved vase
Steviieden ceramic vase

The wavy silhouette of this vase is so stylish, softening the space around it instantly. In fact, this elevated piece is all you need to put on an entryway table for a wonderful first impression.

ball lamp on marble base
Rattan glass storage boxes

Such a warm glow from this chic little lamp - I can see it as a perfect nightstand companion or a reading light in a den. The marbled base makes this look so expensive.

pink organic vases
Serwalin ceramic vases

In such a soft pink, if you take them away from the Barbie pink wall behind them in this shot you'll find they're really subtle, really smart. I'd  leave them empty and let the sense of light and air through the cut-aways breeze through their form. Pure minimaluxe beauty.

traditional patterned rug in a minimaluxe living room
Traditional patterned rug

There's an amazing 72% discount on this timeless patterned rug. Featuring olive and charcoal tones and an intricate pattern, it will add an expensive feel to your living room.

candle
WoodWick lavender and cedar scented candle

This stylish grey candle releases the luxurious scent of lavender and cedar, all for 41% less. The wooden wick will crackle comfortingly while it burns.

