The 12 most luxe-looking decor pieces from H&M - where the Livingetc team (and many designers) always shop

Our shopping editor has cherry picked the best pieces from H&M’s new homeware drop – because who doesn’t want expensive-looking homeware for less?

candles, vase, pillow, plate, and dish
(Image credit: H&M)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

If I’m ever on the lookout for luxe homeware that doesn’t break the bank (which, let’s be honest, is pretty much all the time), H&M is usually my first port of call. Its home section is full of expensive-looking accessories in a wide range of styles – from modern and minimalist to trend-led pieces – and they’re usually always far less expensive than you’d think.

It’s why we consider H&M to be one of the best home decor stores here at Livingetc! I’m always excited when H&M releases a new bout of home accessories, and its latest drop is not one to miss. From statement twisted taper candles to tablecloths that look like they should cost about ten times their actual price, I’ve rounded up the best picks for you below.

Check out all of H&M’s homeware right here

OUR TOP 12 H&M HOME FINDS

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

TABLETOP PIECES

round gold tray with handlesstylish storage
Round gold-tone display tray

This gold-tone tray makes the perfect piece for your side tables or bar cart. Style it with your scented candles and other aesthetic trinkets for a sleek storage solution.

dark yellow tinted glass vase in a curved shape
Amber glass vase

I love the amber tint on this glass vase almost as much as its stylish curved line design. It's the ideal space to display your favorite end-of-summer blooms

gold tapered candle holder with a tray attached
Gold-tone candlestick

This sleek and modern taper candle holder has a tray-like design, so you can store your small bits and bobs in a visually pleasing way. It also comes in a minimalist taupe shade and is under $10 – no biggie.

DINING TABLE FINDS

navy twisted taper candles

Navy spiral taper candles

Speaking of candle-themed products, would you just look at the rich navy shade on these taper candles? The twisted design and deep color give them a playful-yet-sophisticated look, perfect for your dinner table.

cream table runner with a yellow wavy border
Cotton table runner

I'm obsessed with wavy-edged homeware ATM, and this table runner is no exception. I adore this soft yellow colorway but it also comes in pink and red if you prefer brighter tones.

green patterned tableclothmakes a statement
Green patterned tablecloth

And if you're a fan of statement patterns, I bet you'll love this new-in tablecloth! It features the most gorgeous geometric pattern in green and blue – I'm surprised it's not at least $100! 

STATEMENT GREEN CROCKERY

green oval serving platter

Porcelain serving dish

And if you prefer more of an intricate pattern, this porcelain serving dish has a beautiful design. With its hand-painted feel, it look far more expensive than its under-$16 price.

green scalloped dinner plate
Stoneware scalloped plate

This scalloped stoneware plate looks almost unreasonably elegant. Layer it up with the other pieces in the collection for a stylish stacked effect.

green porcelain tea cup with a leaf pattern
Green porcelain cup

H&M are killing it when it comes to green accessories ATM. This tea cup features a similar leaf-themed print as the serving dish, and it has a surprisingly large capacity too! 

BEDDING & PILLOWS

cream velvet pillow with a black border
Velvet pillow cover

If there’s one thing H&M knows how to do well, it’s a cream and black colorway. This pillow offering makes a sophisticated addition to your sofa – the subtle-yet-expensive-looking design will make a great backdrop to any accent pillow.

beige muslin bedding set in waffle texture
Muslin duvet cover set

This muslin bedding set features a stylish-yet-cozy waffle texture. It comes in three colors to suit your space, and I'm tempted to snap them all up!

orange velvet pillow with a geometric patternlate summer vibes
Patterned velvet pillow cover

Finally, swap your summery pillow covers for this burnt orange velvet one when the seasons change over to introduce a cozy-yet-chic fall aesthetic seamlessly into your decor.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest