The 12 most luxe-looking decor pieces from H&M - where the Livingetc team (and many designers) always shop
Our shopping editor has cherry picked the best pieces from H&M’s new homeware drop – because who doesn’t want expensive-looking homeware for less?
If I’m ever on the lookout for luxe homeware that doesn’t break the bank (which, let’s be honest, is pretty much all the time), H&M is usually my first port of call. Its home section is full of expensive-looking accessories in a wide range of styles – from modern and minimalist to trend-led pieces – and they’re usually always far less expensive than you’d think.
It’s why we consider H&M to be one of the best home decor stores here at Livingetc! I’m always excited when H&M releases a new bout of home accessories, and its latest drop is not one to miss. From statement twisted taper candles to tablecloths that look like they should cost about ten times their actual price, I’ve rounded up the best picks for you below.
Check out all of H&M’s homeware right here
OUR TOP 12 H&M HOME FINDS
TABLETOP PIECES
stylish storage
This gold-tone tray makes the perfect piece for your side tables or bar cart. Style it with your scented candles and other aesthetic trinkets for a sleek storage solution.
I love the amber tint on this glass vase almost as much as its stylish curved line design. It's the ideal space to display your favorite end-of-summer blooms
DINING TABLE FINDS
Speaking of candle-themed products, would you just look at the rich navy shade on these taper candles? The twisted design and deep color give them a playful-yet-sophisticated look, perfect for your dinner table.
I'm obsessed with wavy-edged homeware ATM, and this table runner is no exception. I adore this soft yellow colorway but it also comes in pink and red if you prefer brighter tones.
makes a statement
And if you're a fan of statement patterns, I bet you'll love this new-in tablecloth! It features the most gorgeous geometric pattern in green and blue – I'm surprised it's not at least $100!
STATEMENT GREEN CROCKERY
And if you prefer more of an intricate pattern, this porcelain serving dish has a beautiful design. With its hand-painted feel, it look far more expensive than its under-$16 price.
This scalloped stoneware plate looks almost unreasonably elegant. Layer it up with the other pieces in the collection for a stylish stacked effect.
H&M are killing it when it comes to green accessories ATM. This tea cup features a similar leaf-themed print as the serving dish, and it has a surprisingly large capacity too!
BEDDING & PILLOWS
If there’s one thing H&M knows how to do well, it’s a cream and black colorway. This pillow offering makes a sophisticated addition to your sofa – the subtle-yet-expensive-looking design will make a great backdrop to any accent pillow.
This muslin bedding set features a stylish-yet-cozy waffle texture. It comes in three colors to suit your space, and I'm tempted to snap them all up!
late summer vibes
Finally, swap your summery pillow covers for this burnt orange velvet one when the seasons change over to introduce a cozy-yet-chic fall aesthetic seamlessly into your decor.
The Livingetc Newsletter
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
