The 12 most luxe-looking decor pieces from H&M - where the Livingetc team (and many designers) always shop

If I’m ever on the lookout for luxe homeware that doesn’t break the bank (which, let’s be honest, is pretty much all the time), H&M is usually my first port of call. Its home section is full of expensive-looking accessories in a wide range of styles – from modern and minimalist to trend-led pieces – and they’re usually always far less expensive than you’d think.

It’s why we consider H&M to be one of the best home decor stores here at Livingetc! I’m always excited when H&M releases a new bout of home accessories, and its latest drop is not one to miss. From statement twisted taper candles to tablecloths that look like they should cost about ten times their actual price, I’ve rounded up the best picks for you below.

OUR TOP 12 H&M HOME FINDS

TABLETOP PIECES

stylish storage Round gold-tone display tray $56.99 at H&M This gold-tone tray makes the perfect piece for your side tables or bar cart. Style it with your scented candles and other aesthetic trinkets for a sleek storage solution. Amber glass vase $31.99 at H&M I love the amber tint on this glass vase almost as much as its stylish curved line design. It's the ideal space to display your favorite end-of-summer blooms Gold-tone candlestick $9.99 at H&M This sleek and modern taper candle holder has a tray-like design, so you can store your small bits and bobs in a visually pleasing way. It also comes in a minimalist taupe shade and is under $10 – no biggie.

DINING TABLE FINDS

Navy spiral taper candles $8.99 for two at H&M Speaking of candle-themed products, would you just look at the rich navy shade on these taper candles? The twisted design and deep color give them a playful-yet-sophisticated look, perfect for your dinner table. Cotton table runner $20.99 at H&M I'm obsessed with wavy-edged homeware ATM, and this table runner is no exception. I adore this soft yellow colorway but it also comes in pink and red if you prefer brighter tones. makes a statement Green patterned tablecloth $21.99 at H&M And if you're a fan of statement patterns, I bet you'll love this new-in tablecloth! It features the most gorgeous geometric pattern in green and blue – I'm surprised it's not at least $100!

STATEMENT GREEN CROCKERY

Porcelain serving dish $15.99 at H&M And if you prefer more of an intricate pattern, this porcelain serving dish has a beautiful design. With its hand-painted feel, it look far more expensive than its under-$16 price. Stoneware scalloped plate $12.99 at H&M This scalloped stoneware plate looks almost unreasonably elegant. Layer it up with the other pieces in the collection for a stylish stacked effect. Green porcelain cup $9.99 at H&M H&M are killing it when it comes to green accessories ATM. This tea cup features a similar leaf-themed print as the serving dish, and it has a surprisingly large capacity too!

BEDDING & PILLOWS