I'm a Professional Shopper — This is the Color of Coffee Table I'm Recommending my Friends Buy Now

Opting for a green coffee table is a genius way to bring a touch of color to your space, while feeling expensive and elevated

green coffee tables on a green colored background
(Image credit: CB2, Anthropologie, Wayfair)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

In a world of neutral home decor, the green coffee table is the pop of color we all deserve. If you find yourself drawn to beige, brown, and gray furniture time and time again, I challenge you to open yourself up to technicolor It needn't be too hasty; it doesn't have to happen overnight. But if you are willing to try to incorporate new shades into your room, a green coffee table is a wonderful place to start.

Green is such a versatile color, believe it or not, and one that makes for some of the best coffee tables. A brighter, more emerald shade is energetic and lively — easily recognizable in that ROY.G.BIV line-up — while a softer, grayer shade has more in common with a neutral tone than anything else.

'While green may not be everyone's initial choice when selecting furniture, it undeniably brings a refreshing burst of color and vitality to any room,' said Nina Lichtenstein of Custom Home Design by Nina. 'A green coffee table serves as a focal point, injecting a sense of nature-inspired calm and rejuvenation into the space. Whether it's a subtle sage or a bold emerald, the hue effortlessly bridges the gap between indoors and outdoors, creating a harmonious balance within the room.'

So let's take a look at what's out there, shall we? I think you'll like what's in store — and some of these options are truly so lovely they're sure to leave any house guest green with envy. You know I had to say it...

12 green coffee tables for the color lover

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

round green coffee table
Low Side Table

Price: $64.99

Use it as a side table, a moveable tray, or a genuine, bonafide coffee table — anything goes with this H&M table, available in a deeper green color (seen above), as well as a sage. If you're into that kind of thing, of course.

round green coffee table/storage ottoman with fabric siding
Pietsch Round Coffee Table With Storage

Price: $183.99
Was: $299

Green boucle envelops this round coffee table, whose top opens into extra storage. A great piece for someone who likes to rearrange their living room depending on who's coming over, or wants that added flexibility.

green coffee table with rounded edges and shelf
Silas Coffee Table

Price: $229

The Silas is truly an affordable and practical option for the green coffee table lovers out there. Built-in shelving adds some extra storage, while the rounded side panels add some extra interest.

rectangular green coffee table
Skane Green Coffee Table

Price: $449

I'm positively obsessed with the look and fluid style of this powder-coated metal table from Article. Don't worry, you can also stick this one outside.

small round green coffee table
Cassara Round Coffee Table

Price: $56.99
Was: $67.99

I think this would make a great coffee table for a small living room, or perhaps a play table in a child's bedroom. Whatever you choose, you're getting a great bang for your buck.

green coffee table with wooden legs and tiled top
Lima Outdoor Coffee Table (32")

Price: $699

I love the shiny, glossy glazed tiles adorning the surface of this West Elm piece, which also happens to be perfect for an outdoor space. (It's made of moisture-resistant eucalyptus wood that's been kiln-dried for added durability.)

rectangular green coffee table with lift
Arnay Lift-Top Frame Coffee Table

Price: $359.99
Was: $1059.99

While it's not entirely green, this highly-functional Wayfair piece is highly discounted at the moment — we're talking over $600 off for a lift-top frame.

round green coffee table
Slim Coffee Table With Shelf

Price: $449

If you look at the green in this example specifically you'll understand what I mean about green working just as a nicely as a neutral if you select the right shade. This slightly paler hunter green could match with practically anything.

tiled arched green coffee table
Moroccan Inlay Waterfall Coffee Table

Price: $1398

Elegant and inspired, this hardwood coffee table covered in bone and resin detailing mixes green and gold for a truly antique vibe.

round green coffee table with modern base
Odeon Coffee Table

Price: $967

A modern coffee table if I've ever seen one. This lovely olive shade is so luxurious and elegant (though there is a pearl colorway as well if I haven't convinced you of green just yet).

round ridged green coffee table
Ridge Concrete Coffee Table

Price: $848

Sip cocktails, nibble charcuterie, or kick your feet up on this ridged concrete monolith, an investment piece that will last you season after season.

green marble coffee table
Pasar Round Green Marble Coffee Table

Price: $1999

You might have to wait a bit for this green marble coffee table from CB2, but I promise it will be worth it. The reviews are undeniable; it's a grounding and showstopping piece that will completely transform the room around it.

Looking for more coffee table content? I've got you covered. Try our edits of the best mid-century modern coffee tables, best glass-top coffee tables, best minimalist coffee tables, and best stone coffee tables.

What's the right shade of green for my room?

If it isn't a question of personal taste, you might be wondering how to go about selecting the right shade of green for your new coffee table.

'Choosing the right shade of green for your coffee table can be a daunting task, but there are a few guidelines to steer you in the right direction,' Nina told me. First, 'consider the existing color palette of your room and aim for a shade that complements rather than clashes with the surrounding decor.'

'Soft, muted greens like olive or seafoam can create a serene, tranquil ambiance,' she continued, 'while bolder hues such as emerald or forest green make a striking statement.'

Lastly, don't forget to factor natural light into your decision! 'Lighter shades of green tend to flourish in well-lit rooms, while darker tones can add depth and drama to areas with less natural light,' Nina said.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest