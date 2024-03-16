I'm a Professional Shopper — This is the Color of Coffee Table I'm Recommending my Friends Buy Now
Opting for a green coffee table is a genius way to bring a touch of color to your space, while feeling expensive and elevated
In a world of neutral home decor, the green coffee table is the pop of color we all deserve. If you find yourself drawn to beige, brown, and gray furniture time and time again, I challenge you to open yourself up to technicolor It needn't be too hasty; it doesn't have to happen overnight. But if you are willing to try to incorporate new shades into your room, a green coffee table is a wonderful place to start.
Green is such a versatile color, believe it or not, and one that makes for some of the best coffee tables. A brighter, more emerald shade is energetic and lively — easily recognizable in that ROY.G.BIV line-up — while a softer, grayer shade has more in common with a neutral tone than anything else.
'While green may not be everyone's initial choice when selecting furniture, it undeniably brings a refreshing burst of color and vitality to any room,' said Nina Lichtenstein of Custom Home Design by Nina. 'A green coffee table serves as a focal point, injecting a sense of nature-inspired calm and rejuvenation into the space. Whether it's a subtle sage or a bold emerald, the hue effortlessly bridges the gap between indoors and outdoors, creating a harmonious balance within the room.'
So let's take a look at what's out there, shall we? I think you'll like what's in store — and some of these options are truly so lovely they're sure to leave any house guest green with envy. You know I had to say it...
12 green coffee tables for the color lover
Price: $64.99
Use it as a side table, a moveable tray, or a genuine, bonafide coffee table — anything goes with this H&M table, available in a deeper green color (seen above), as well as a sage. If you're into that kind of thing, of course.
Price: $183.99
Was: $299
Green boucle envelops this round coffee table, whose top opens into extra storage. A great piece for someone who likes to rearrange their living room depending on who's coming over, or wants that added flexibility.
Price: $229
The Silas is truly an affordable and practical option for the green coffee table lovers out there. Built-in shelving adds some extra storage, while the rounded side panels add some extra interest.
Price: $449
I'm positively obsessed with the look and fluid style of this powder-coated metal table from Article. Don't worry, you can also stick this one outside.
Price: $56.99
Was: $67.99
I think this would make a great coffee table for a small living room, or perhaps a play table in a child's bedroom. Whatever you choose, you're getting a great bang for your buck.
Price: $699
I love the shiny, glossy glazed tiles adorning the surface of this West Elm piece, which also happens to be perfect for an outdoor space. (It's made of moisture-resistant eucalyptus wood that's been kiln-dried for added durability.)
Price: $359.99
Was: $1059.99
While it's not entirely green, this highly-functional Wayfair piece is highly discounted at the moment — we're talking over $600 off for a lift-top frame.
Price: $449
If you look at the green in this example specifically you'll understand what I mean about green working just as a nicely as a neutral if you select the right shade. This slightly paler hunter green could match with practically anything.
Price: $1398
Elegant and inspired, this hardwood coffee table covered in bone and resin detailing mixes green and gold for a truly antique vibe.
Price: $967
A modern coffee table if I've ever seen one. This lovely olive shade is so luxurious and elegant (though there is a pearl colorway as well if I haven't convinced you of green just yet).
Price: $848
Sip cocktails, nibble charcuterie, or kick your feet up on this ridged concrete monolith, an investment piece that will last you season after season.
Price: $1999
You might have to wait a bit for this green marble coffee table from CB2, but I promise it will be worth it. The reviews are undeniable; it's a grounding and showstopping piece that will completely transform the room around it.
What's the right shade of green for my room?
If it isn't a question of personal taste, you might be wondering how to go about selecting the right shade of green for your new coffee table.
'Choosing the right shade of green for your coffee table can be a daunting task, but there are a few guidelines to steer you in the right direction,' Nina told me. First, 'consider the existing color palette of your room and aim for a shade that complements rather than clashes with the surrounding decor.'
'Soft, muted greens like olive or seafoam can create a serene, tranquil ambiance,' she continued, 'while bolder hues such as emerald or forest green make a striking statement.'
Lastly, don't forget to factor natural light into your decision! 'Lighter shades of green tend to flourish in well-lit rooms, while darker tones can add depth and drama to areas with less natural light,' Nina said.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
