Believe Me — The 12 Best Stone Coffee Tables are Elevated Home Decor at its Finest
Whether granite, quartz, marble, or slate, these stone coffee tables are just what you need for a luxury living room. Trust me, I'm a professional shopper.
Nothing says living room luxury quite like a stone coffee table. There are showstopping bookcases and timeless armchairs, of course, but aside from a designer sectional, nothing compares to a grounding, natural stone coffee table.
I'm thinking specifically of pieces made of granite, quartz, marble, or slate (though I would lump concrete in there, as well) — these are some of the best coffee tables for high-end living rooms, revered by designers and consumers alike and timeless in their structure and look. Don't believe me? Let the experts prove me right.
'In the interior design industry, stone coffee tables have emerged as a luxurious and versatile choice, offering a myriad of benefits beyond their aesthetic appeal,' said interior designer Nina Lichtenstein of Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein. They 'bring a touch of nature indoors, creating a perfect blend of sophistication and durability, while 'their sturdy construction ensures longevity.'
'Additionally,' Nina continued, 'stones like marble and granite provide a cool and sleek surface, ideal for placing hot or cold beverages without concern. The natural variations in the stone's pattern make each table a unique work of art, adding character to any living space.'
Sound enticing? I thought so. Take a look at some of the options currently available with my introductory edit of stone coffee tables, carefully curated with aesthetic, retailer, and price in mind.
12 of the best stone coffee tables
Price: $399
Crafted from concrete, this indoor/outdoor table is perfectly unserious (and quite the steal -- $400? I'll take it!).
Price: $413.95
Was: $459.95
Also from Safavieh, this indoor/outdoor pedestal table feels like quite the rare silhouette for a table of this material and look. It stands tall and proud, adding an air of royalty to your room.
Price: From $599
Though crafted from a composite of materials, this West Elm piece is meant to resemble the look and feel of aged stone.
Price: $636.64
From home design mainstays Safavieh comes the bold Nicoletta, a fashionable but affordable marble coffee table with unique veining and an unexpected tone.
Price: $649
Comprised of a cement, natural fiber, and stone powder blend, this monolith round coffee table was inspired by 'solid geometric shapes with proper material and measures,' says designer Mermelada Estudio.r
Price: $699
This modern coffee table has the look of luxurious marble without the exorbitant price tag. Believe it or not, it's actually cast marbleized resin.
Price: From $718.35
One of my favorite finds of the month, the Dani coffee table is an expertly reviewed piece of contemporary design that's accessible to all. The best part? It's suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
Price: $1249
It might be stone, but the Hobart feels impossibly light and refreshing. That's the benefit of such a natural/organic piece.
Price: $599
If you told me that this rectangular table were chiseled directly out of a rock, and only the top was sanded down, I'd believe you. But that's all part of the appeal, of course.
Price: $899
This round monolith is actually crafted from acacia wood that's been finished to look like concrete. You get the benefit and weighty look of that stone/cement feel with the convenience of wood.
Price: $998
A mix of marble and steel and a mix of shapes and sizes. Expect the unexpected with the Orla, which packs three aesthetics into one.
Loving this look? Make sure to check out the Livingetc edit of the best stone top coffee tables next.
How should I accessorize my stone coffee table?
Accessorize your stone coffee table by emphasizing its natural beauty. 'Start with a statement centerpiece, such as a decorative bowl or vase in coordinating colors,' Nina tells me. 'Consider introducing metallic elements like gold or brass for a touch of glamour. Books with elegant covers or sculptural pieces can add interest without cluttering the table. Coasters are both practical and decorative, protecting the stone surface while adding a functional element.'
For an earthier piece, try 'accessories inspired by nature, like wooden trays or woven baskets, to enhance the rustic charm.'
'Whether you prefer the classic allure of marble, the captivating charm of onyx, or the raw beauty of rock face coffee tables,' she continues, 'accessorizing enhances the inherent elegance of these timeless pieces, creating a living space that thoughtfully marries nature-inspired beauty with luxurious sophistication.'
